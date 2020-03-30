Leveraged ETF Investors Are Ignoring Volatility At Their Peril

Finance theory provides insight on when the best times to leverage and deleverage are. One bad idea is to load up on leveraged ETFs right now.

Several readers have reached out for my thoughts on loading up on stocks after the crash. I'll share my thoughts.

Several readers have reached out with similar questions, so I'm guessing a lot more of you are thinking it. "Is it time to load the boat on stocks, and are leveraged ETFs the way to play it?" However, the most popular way for the Robinhood crowd to play a potential market rebound is also a blunder. I'll explain why using some simple math and a chart from a leveraged ETF prospectus.

First off, I'm not necessarily saying people need to sell here. If you had a diversified stock/bond portfolio before and you still have a job, then rebalancing some money into stocks makes sense over the long run. Raising cash now and putting the money back when volatility calms down as part of a drawdown control strategy also has a lot of finance theory backing it, which you can read about here. These two strategies are apparently contradictory, but they work on different time frames. The idea behind rebalancing in a down market is that you can increase your return a little by buying stocks here and cashing in bonds - and a little more because Treasury bond returns are pitiful right now. However, you can increase your risk-adjusted return by waiting for a little to buy stocks. If you're able to use leverage in the future to make up for the risk you're taking off now, both answers are technically correct, although volatility targeting is more accurate according to finance theory.

One trade that is unlikely to work at the moment is to buy leveraged ETFs. The reasons are technical, so I'll walk readers through it. Leveraged ETFs are quite useful products under the right circumstances but will crush unsuspecting investors who try to use them to time the market in times of high volatility.

Step 1: Calculate volatility and expected returns for the underlying index

I can give a mathematical answer as to whether now is a good time to buy leveraged ETFs like 3x leveraged S&P 500 (UPRO), 3x leveraged Nasdaq (TQQQ), 2x leveraged S&P 500 (SSO) and/or S&P 500 futures with leverage. Experienced readers can skip to the next section for the conclusions.

My formulas for the expected 3-month return and risk for (SPY) are as follows.

1. Expected return = (S&P 500 earnings yield [I'm going to pull down the expected earnings somewhat] + nominal expected 5-year GDP growth). Importantly, high volatility or previous month's negative returns are not shown to be predictive of high returns over the next month (correlation coefficient of ~0). I'm expecting a little over 10 percent annual returns from these prices.

2. Financing cost (leveraged ETFs directly pay this, and this is what you give up by not holding cash). This is easy and necessary to forecast. Just use the 1-month LIBOR.

3. Volatility estimate (you can use 3-month VIX futures for this, or can make your own).

So, for the S&P 500, I'm taking earnings down 10 percent permanently off but letting them grow from there going forward, and for nominal GDP growth, I have 4 percent (2 real + 2 percent inflation). That gets us a 10.4 percent annual expected return for stocks at current prices. For financing cost, I'm expecting 0.5-1 percent for futures (you may have to give the Fed a little more time to get short-term rates down, however) and 1.5+ percent for UPRO. For volatility, I'm putting in 50 percent annualized volatility (the VIX is currently at ~65). Volatility increases by the square root of time, so you usually get a little more than one-third of the annual volatility each month and about half of the annual volatility in 3 months.

Using this crude model, I have the mean S&P 500 on July 1st estimate at 2600, with a 15th percentile estimate of 1950 and an 85th percentile estimate of 3250. Stocks don't follow a normal distribution, especially in times of high volatility, so the upper estimate needs to be brought down a good amount. The lower estimate seems accurate to me, however. We're talking about an incredibly wide range of outcomes here for stocks. For UPRO, I'm using data scientist Tony Cooper's model.

Step 2: Apply modeling to leveraged ETFs and futures

1. Your optimal leverage you can find by using your expected return - financing cost/standard deviation squared. I ran the numbers quickly and got an optimal risk of 41 percent of your money in the market and 59 percent in cash, assuming you only have the option to play with the S&P 500 and cash. Normally, the formula would tell you to invest more than 100 percent of your money in stocks and usually recommends leverage between 2-1 and 3-1.

2. For UPRO, the expected return is R = kμ - ½k2σ2/(1 + kμ) (explanation in Mr. Cooper's link).

I'll save you the trouble of calculating all of that and give you a chart instead. For normal market environments, you can draw a line on the chart and find your expected annual return. What's nice about the chart is that you can plug in whatever return you think the market will achieve over the next year and project roughly how leveraged ETFs will track it (more on this below).

Source: Tony Cooper - Double-Digit Numerics

You can't even find UPRO on the chart with this, because the annualized volatility of UPRO is in excess of 150 percent annualized. That's enough for me to say to not buy UPRO here. When the chart you normally use doesn't fit the volatility estimate, that's not a good sign! I was able to plot SSO on here, and the return is roughly expected to be -5 percent.

I pulled up UPRO's prospectus and got a clearer answer. UPRO's prospectus is showing a return of -18.4 percent if the market returns +20 percent over the next year from here, -37.1 percent if the market returns 10 percent, and -52.8 percent if the market breaks even. In fact, you need the market to reach 3250 again within 1 year to even get a positive return. As long as coronavirus cases continue to rise, volatility is here to stay.

Source: Morningstar

You're going to be able to make money in UPRO eventually, but you'll want to wait for volatility to calm down before adding risk. You really need the VIX to be around 25 before you get back into UPRO.

Remember the dire warnings the media loves to tell people about leveraged ETFs? They might actually apply now with markets swinging 4+ percent per day. Volatility drag is going to eat you alive if you sink money into UPRO now. You don't make your money in UPRO when volatility is 50+ percent annualized. You make your money in UPRO when volatility is low and stocks move up a little each day. Call options are a similarly bad idea. There is nothing inherently wrong with either product, but using them is the equivalent of wearing a parka in July. If you own UPRO, I would advise taking it down to SPY or at least the 2x leveraged SSO to avoid disastrous levels of volatility drag.

What's the move?

1. You need to wait for volatility to calm down before using a bunch of leverage. Careers get ended and accounts blow up when people try to call bottoms too early and go all-in.

2. When this happens, volatility won't go all the way to normal immediately, but the VIX will likely be 25-30, coronavirus cases will have slowed to a trickle, etc.

Then, you can buy futures as long as you have the cash to meet potential margin calls, and you don't have to change your positions as long as you have something to back it. This can allow you to get stock exposure without having to pay taxes or transaction costs on liquidating assets like the bond portion of your portfolio, a vacation home, a cash balance pension, etc. You likely would have to pay 4-5 percent APR on a home equity line of credit, but the futures market might only cost you 0.5 percent and allow you flexibility. This is an aggressive strategy, but the difference between this and UPRO is that you avoid the volatility drag, so it'll work - if you call the market, you'll actually make money, which likely won't happen to the investors buying UPRO. The risk to this strategy, combined with personal liability, means that you would want to size positions conservatively. The real perk of this strategy is it lets you have 100+ percent exposure to stocks while pocketing the carry between cash rates at zero and, say, investment-grade municipal bonds at 2.5-3 percent on an additional portion of your money. You then can have the stock exposure you want while still staying diversified. Diversification plus leverage is a much better combo than the concentration of risk and leverage!

3. Dumpster dive for value stocks! Financials, technology, and REITs would be my preferred areas to look at. I would shy away from oil, cruise stocks, airlines, and automakers. I got a new Audi out of this strategy with my gains from 2009-2010, so I know it works.

4. You can put money into UPRO in the future, just not now.

Conclusion

Because of the wide range of outcomes for the market, you could get away with buying UPRO. However, the odds are not in your favor. The volatility drag estimates for UPRO are literally off of the main chart that I have, so there is clear evidence that you could be right with your investment thesis and still lose money. The clearest way to make money right now is to buy value stocks and add to positions over time. As volatility calms down further, buying futures to increase portfolio leverage a little will work (it's the same risk parity script with a twist). When volatility clams down even further, leveraged ETFs will again be useful instruments for creating trading profits. As the old saying on Wall Street goes, don't catch a falling knife - instead, wait for it to hit the floor, then pick it up.

Did you enjoy this article? Follow me for future research updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.