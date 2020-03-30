Negative Refinery Margins Force Valero To Shutter Refineries

An investment in Valero is not warranted and I am considering a short.

2020 was expected to be a banner year for oil refiners. The International Maritime Organization's ("IMO") new sulfur regulations, IMO 2020, was scheduled to go into effect January 1st and dire predictions of an undersupply of compliant fuels were forecast to drive prices significantly higher, providing sterling margins to the complex refiners which could produce the fuels.

Anticipating higher demand for the lower sulfur fuel, China raised its refinery capacity. In December 2019, it was reported that refinery runs were 13.78 million barrels per day, almost 15 percent higher than a year earlier. In January, it was generally perceived that the supplies of compliant fuels to the marine industry were indeed sufficient and perhaps even excessive.

In my article dated January 31st, I mentioned that it was a Risky Time for A Valero Investment, and that I was bearish on the stock. Since then, Valero's (VLO) share price has dropped 48 percent.

The coronavirus, which had brought life to a standstill in Wuhan, China, was beginning to destroy oil use, and Chinese refiners were shutting. Estimates of a three-to-four million barrel per day reduction in China-a loss of astounding proportion-swept through the market, reducing oil prices.

But the tipping point came on March 6th, when Russia refused to go along with the Saudis' plan for another reduction in oil production. The Saudis left the meeting enraged, and a production war was on. OPEC did not even issue a press release.

U.S. Demand Destruction

Gasoline use has dropped severely in states where people have been confined to home. For example, in Wisconsin, Matthew Hauser, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association, said some stations have reported demand has dropped at least 50% this past week.

U.S. primary demand, which is measured by adding up production and imports, and subtracting exports and draw from primary stocks, was down in each category of production for the week ending March 20th, for a total of over 2 million barrels per day. These do not include stocks at gasoline stations. The real impact on the national demand numbers should begin to be seen this week or next.

IHS Markit projects U.S. gasoline demand will drop by 50 percent in the coming weeks. JBC Energy projects global jet fuel use will drop by 70 percent. Goldman Sachs projects a 2Q20 drop in global demand of 18.7 million barrels a day, and the International Energy Agency is projecting a drop of 20 million barrels per day.

Negative Refinery Margins

After the refiners buy a barrel of crude, refine it, and sell it as gasoline their revenue per barrel is lower than the cost of the crude. Refinery crack spreads are the differences between product price and crude costs, the refining margin.

Futures market crack spreads have gone into negative territory for New York gasoline. Asian jet fuel margins are also negative.

Refinery Cutback Coming

Valero announced that it has cut process rates in at least six of its twelve U.S. refineries by an average of 15% due to lower demand for petroleum products, especially gasoline. Reductions were reported at refineries in Memphis, Tenn.; McKee, Tex.; Wilmington, Calif.; Benicia, Calif.; St. Charles, La.; and Meraux, La.

Deeper cuts are expected soon, taking down Valero's U.S. production to about a third of capacity, near minimum operating rates. Other U.S. refiners such as Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and Phillips 66 (PSX) are also reducing rates, delaying maintenance and cutting staff as demand slumps and the economy weakens. Refiners are literally running out of product storage, including Exxon Mobil's (XOM) Baton Rouge plant.

Ethanol Plant Closures

Valero is also closing two of its ethanol plants at Albion, Neb., and Albert City, Iowa. It has declared a force majeure on shipments of dried distillers grains or corn purchases.

The company claims tank availability has "severely declined" due to excess gasoline and ethanol supplies. At the primary stock level, ethanol inventories stood at 24.1 million barrels, 300,000 b/d lower than a year ago. This once again illustrates how the primary stock numbers have not yet reflected what is happening at the consumer level.

Conclusions

A promising year for Valero, as IMO 2020 went into effect, gave way to what may be the worst year on record for oil refiners. Given the unprecedented cut in the demand for oil products, and forecasts that demand will get worse before it gets any better, means that VLO's share price may still not have bottomed. I would not venture a "scale down" buying strategy because the end of the mayhem is not yet in sight.

