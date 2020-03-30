Chevron Will Not Cut Its Dividend

Chevron has plunged 43% in about three months due to the fierce selloff of the entire energy sector that has been caused by the outbreak of coronavirus.

Chevron (CVX) has plunged 43% in about three months due to the fierce sell-off of the entire energy sector that has been caused by the outbreak of coronavirus. As a result, the stock is now trading near its 10-year lows and it is offering an all-time high dividend yield of 7.5%. As the price of oil has collapsed to a 17-year low, many investors fear that Chevron will cut its dividend. However, in this article, I will discuss why the oil major will not cut its dividend.

The impact of coronavirus

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the domestic air traffic is 80% lower than it was a year ago. International flights have been hit even harder by the measures taken by most countries for the virus and hence the global demand for jet has collapsed. In addition, nearly one billion people have been locked in their homes worldwide due to the lockdown imposed by many countries in an effort to limit the expansion of coronavirus. As a result, the demand for gasoline and diesel has plunged, with more downside expected in the upcoming weeks. Goldman Sachs estimates that the global oil supply will exceed the demand by approximately 14 million barrels per day in the second quarter.

The oil price war

As if the effect of coronavirus were not enough, OPEC and Russia have engaged in a price war. Due to coronavirus, Saudi Arabia requested from Russia to reduce its production but the latter refused. Consequently, Saudi Arabia maximized its output in order to punish Russia for its stance. More precisely, Saudi Arabia recently increased its output from about 9.5 million barrels per day to 13.0 million barrels per day. To cut a long story short, OPEC has boosted its output despite the collapse in the demand and thus it has led the oil price to a 17-year low around $20 per barrel.

At this level of oil prices, there is no oil major that covers its dividend. Chevron boasts of having the lowest dividend breakeven point, an oil price of $55, but even this point is too high compared to the prevailing oil price.

However, it is unreasonable to believe that coronavirus will condemn the whole world to a permanent recession. Many pharmaceutical giants are doing their best to identify an effective treatment for coronavirus. Gilead Sciences (GILD) has exhibited the most promising results so far and there are expectations that a drug will come to the market in April or May. In addition, a vaccine is likely to be developed within the next 12-18 months. In other words, people are not sitting idle, watching the expansion of coronavirus. Instead they are doing their best to win the battle against the virus and they will win this battle in the near future, if history is a guide. Overall, the coronavirus crisis is not likely to extend beyond this year.

As soon as the coronavirus crisis fades, OPEC and Russia will reach an agreement. All the OPEC members and Russia are losing a great amount of money and incur huge budget deficits at the current oil price. It is thus beneficial for all of them to agree on production quotas once again, just like they have done in every downturn in the past.

We witnessed the exact same picture in the previous downturn of the energy sector, in 2014-2016, when the price of oil collapsed from $100 to $26 due to the shale oil boom. OPEC initially declared a price war to the U.S. shale oil producers by refusing to cut its production. Consequently, the price of oil collapsed and led many oil producers out of business. Then OPEC and Russia established production quotas and thus provided great support to the oil price, which doubled in less than a year, between early 2016 and the end of 2016.

The same scenario is likely to play out again. Many shale oil producers, those with the highest leverage, will be driven out of business due to the depressed oil prices. Then OPEC and Russia will agree to reduce their production in order to support the oil price and return to profits. It is worth noting that U.S. shale oil producers recently contacted Saudi Arabia in an effort to establish production quotas for the first time in history. This shows that it is just a question of time before the major global oil producers reach a new pact for production quotas. Of course such a pact is hard to reach now that the global demand for oil products has collapsed but it will be much easier to reach when the global demand begins to recover.

Growth prospects

As already mentioned, coronavirus is not likely to cause a permanent global recession. As soon as an effective treatment is identified, global demand for oil products will begin to recover. In addition, as soon as demand begins to recover, OPEC and Russia are likely to return to their previous production quotas and thus they will provide a strong support to the oil price.

On the one hand, it will take some time for the global oil inventories to return to normal levels. On the other hand, as the coronavirus crisis is likely to prove a non-recurring event, it is reasonable to expect the oil price to return to its recent normal range, between $50 and $65. At such prices, Chevron has great growth prospects.

Chevron has grown its production by 5% per year on average in the last three years. Moreover, the oil major expects to grow its production by more than 3% per year over the next five years, primarily thanks to its excessive reserves in the Permian Basin. Chevron has nearly doubled its estimated reserves in the area, from 9.3 billion barrels in 2017 to 16.2 billion barrels now.

It is also important to note that Chevron took its lesson from the previous downturn of the energy sector and thus it has drastically improved its asset portfolio by selling high-cost reserves and investing in low-cost, high-margin barrels. The company expects further improvement in its cash margins in the next five years and thus it expects to double its free cash flow per share in the next five years at a fixed Brent price of $60.

Source: Investor Presentation

Dividend

The energy sector is infamous for its extreme cyclicality, which is caused by the dramatic swings of the oil price. Due to the nature of the energy sector, it is especially hard for companies to maintain multi-year dividend growth streaks. It is not accidental that there are only two dividend aristocrats in this sector, namely Chevron and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Chevron has raised its dividend for 33 consecutive years. Even better, thanks to the plunge of its stock price, the oil major is now offering an all-time high dividend yield of 7.5%.

Many investors fear that the oil major may cut its dividend but the dividend is likely to prove safe, just like in every other downturn the company has faced.

First of all, thanks to the high-grading of its portfolio, Chevron has achieved a dividend breakeven point of $55, i.e., it covers its dividend at an oil price of at least $55. As soon as the coronavirus crisis attenuates, the oil price will return to its normal range and thus Chevron will be able to cover its dividend.

In the meantime, Chevron will maintain its dividend by issuing new debt. Management recently confirmed that its top priority is to preserve the dividend. Chevron can easily issue new debt, as it has one of the strongest balance sheets in its sector. To be sure, its interest expense consumes only 8% of its operating income while its net debt of $73.1 billion is only about 6 times its annual adjusted earnings.

In the previous downturn, when the oil price collapsed from $100 to $26, Chevron was hit particularly hard, and saw all its profits evaporate in 2016. However, despite the downturn, the oil major kept raising its dividend thanks to its strong balance sheet. The same was observed in the Great Recession, in 2009, and history is likely to repeat itself once again in the ongoing downturn thanks to the healthy financial position of Chevron. A strong balance sheet is paramount in downturns and Chevron certainly knows this very well. On the contrary, Occidental Petroleum (OXY), which carries an excessive debt pile, slashed its dividend by 86% immediately after Saudi Arabia declared an oil price war to Russia.

Final thoughts

The stock of Chevron has been beaten to the extreme due to the indiscriminate sell-off of the entire energy sector. Such indiscriminate sell-offs offer ideal opportunities to invest in solid companies, with a low amount of debt, which will enjoy a strong recovery after the downturn. Chevron undoubtedly applies to this rule. Investors can buy the stock at an all-time high dividend yield of 7.5% and rest assured that the dividend will remain safe thanks to the strong balance sheet of the oil major and its exciting growth prospects after the downturn disappears from the horizon. I just advise investors to wait for a somewhat lower entry point, as the coronavirus sell-off probably has more room to run in the next few days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.