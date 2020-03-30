Equinor: Lessons Of The Oil Price Fall Were Learned

Equinor ASA (EQNR), the Norwegian energy company I have been covering since August 2018, has recently issued a few press releases to clarify how it is going to tackle the headwinds that stem from the coronavirus pandemic and the oil market meltdown. The company’s decisions will have both positive and negative consequences for investors. In this article, I would like to touch upon a few of them.

The buyback program suspension

First, Equinor suspended its $5 billion buyback program that had been planned to be executed until 2022. The Stavanger-based energy heavyweight decided to cancel the second tranche of $675 million, as it has other urgent priorities. This news is not encouraging for shareholders, but the step was inevitable. Previously, the company had been trying to carefully calibrate the timing of the execution of the share repurchase program and not to start reducing the share count too early while macro conditions were not favorable enough. Equinor ultimately launched the buyback in September last year, as the global growth prospects looked more secure and the company’s debt profile was safe enough to start an additional shareholder rewards program. Now, when Brent price has been teetering at a record-low level, the firm made the only possible step and rolled the program back. I anticipate it to remain on pause until mid-2021, even if the oil price recuperates by late 2020.

The Martin Linge field. Source: Equinor

The silver lining is that while most oil players are urgently revising their dividend policy (like Occidental Petroleum (OXY), which cut the quarterly DPS from $0.79 to $0.11), Equinor remains indomitable. The company has no intention to cut the 2020 dividends, at least for now. As a quick reminder, the stock currently yields around 9.75%, close to an all-time high; to rewind, last year, EQNR paid $3.34 billion in dividends, around 94% of cash surplus left after covering capex.

2020 spending ambitions trimmed

Equinor also presented a $3 billion action plan aimed "to strengthen financial resilience." The plan includes three components: the capex, opex and exploration budget reductions. The principal point from the recent release worth emphasizing is that the company can be free cash flow neutral with "an average oil price around USD 25 per barrel for the remaining part of the year." Free cash flow neutrality does not factor in "capital distributions," which means the cash surplus will not cover the dividend. For a broader context, another (but much smaller) the NCS-focused company Lundin Petroleum’s (OTCPK:LUPEY) breakeven oil price for FCF neutrality is $17 per boe (see the CEO’s letter).

But FCF neutrality surely has its price. First, 2020 operating costs will fall by $700 million. Second, 2020 organic capital expenditures will be cut to around $8.5 billion, compared to $10-$11 billion included in the initial budget plan. In the 2019 annual report (see page 80), Equinor said a sizeable portion of its 2020 capex would be spent on offshore developments on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, like Johan Castberg, Martin Linge and the second phase of the prominent Johan Sverdrup that yielded first oil in October last year. Another huge portion was initially planned to be allocated to projects outside Norway, like the Brazilian Peregrino field in the Campos basin and the U.S. onshore and offshore fields. But the U.S. shale plays appeared to be the company’s Achilles’ heel due to high required capital investments. In the release, Equinor said it decided to halt drilling and completion activities at its onshore assets in the country (the Marcellus shale gas play and the Bakken formation). No remarks were made regarding operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Next, exploration activity will be scaled down. The company did not clarify what projects would be suspended in particular, but it said the exploration budget would be reduced by $400 million to $1 billion. During the capital markets update in February, Equinor mentioned 20-30 wells on the Norwegian Continental Shelf to be drilled in 2020. The company said it mapped a few areas where promising opportunities had been identified; these areas include Johan Castberg in the Barents Sea, Snorre, Oseberg and Troll in the North Sea, and other locations. The international drilling program was anticipated to include from 10 to 20 wells in various basins in Brazil, Canada, the U.K., etc.

Suspension of wildcat and appraisal drilling is worrisome because it will inevitably take a toll on future growth, as there will be far fewer (if any) additions to 2C resources this year. The company also did not mention if its around 3% annual production growth previously planned to be achieved in 2019-2026 would or would not materialize considering the urgent capex reduction. To be frank, I believe it is highly likely this milestone will be adjusted down, as capital spending reductions will inevitably take a toll on the growth pace. Impairments will also inevitably hamstring the operating margin.

Equinor learned lessons from the previous oil price fall

The mid-2010s oil price meltdown made Equinor get rid of costly assets that require high oil prices to be economically viable and work hard on the improvement of the breakeven of the portfolio. Ultra-low cost offshore projects, like the prominent Johan Sverdrup oil field, helped to bring it to a reasonable minimum and prepare for the worst. Ultimately, the breakeven plummeted from $100/bbl to $25/bbl. A pertinent remark worth making here is that low oil prices in the mid-2010s also helped the company to materially reduce capital investments in the Johan Sverdrup field development, as OFSE companies had to substantially cut prices for services and equipment. The 2020 oil price meltdown might lead to the same consequences for other projects, but it is too early to make any estimates.

Much had been done to fortify the balance sheet

At the moment, Equinor’s Debt/Equity stands at 60%, which is not ideal but looks far better than over 90% at the end of 2016. As of end-2019, the company had $24.69 billion in total debt; most of this amount was covered by $12.6 billion in cash and current financial investments the firm amassed thanks to resilient free cash flow, which, in turn, was bolstered by strategy recalibration. The bulk of its debt was in U.S. dollars ($14.07 billion in fair value as of December 31) and euro ($8.99 billion as of December 31).

Remarks on valuation

Equinor is trading at an unprecedented discount to its 5-year average share price. The below-$11 stock price was last seen in the early 2000s. Even in January 2016, when it had been battered by the previous oil price slump, it was more expensive. As of March 28, Equinor was valued at ~2.45x EV/2019 EBITDA. Analysts estimate its 2020 revenue to contract by around a quarter and plunge to $48.53 billion. A 25% reduction in EBITDA specifies EV/2020 EBITDA multiple of ~3.2x, which is clearly cheap, but I would not say that can save the stock price from further sell-off.

Final thoughts

Last year, as the trade war had been rattling investor community, the surge in negative-yielding debt became a phenomenon that the market had to get used to. This year, negative oil prices are becoming a perplexing reality. Producers of Wyoming Asphalt Sour have already been paying their customers for taking the crude away. The recent unprecedented move from the pipeline operators that ask oil producers to scale down output as all available storage capacity is getting filled with crude proves one point: the supply surplus is astronomical. A corollary here is that it is impossible to offset a 15-20 MMbpd demand reduction with a renewed and extended OPEC+ deal, even assuming other nations will express their readiness to impose radical limits on oil output. So, the oil price is due to face another downward plunge.

Equinor’s focus on minimization of the portfolio breakeven, capital discipline and prioritization of free cash flow and shareholder returns now bear fruit; the dividend looks secured. However, the bitter truth is that capex and exploration expenses reduction will lead to growth deceleration in the medium and long term. I had a contrarian opinion on Equinor for quite some time due to its moderate growth prospects, capital efficiency, free cash flow and expansion in renewable energy. Given macro conditions, I am neutral now.

