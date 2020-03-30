Collegium: Unjustified Sell-Off Alters My Plans

The market sell-off has changed my plans for my COLL position. I discuss how I intend to add to my undersized COLL position during this volatile market.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) continues to advance toward becoming the frontrunner in responsible pain management. The company recorded almost 1M portfolio prescriptions in 2019 and increased their full-year net revenue by 6%. This growth is primarily due to the company's Xtampza ER product, which pulled in $105M in net revenue. Collegium continues to secure Xtampza ER formulary wins, which now covers over 35M. What is more, Collegium recently acquired the U.S. rights to the Nucynta franchise. Unfortunately, the market has discounted all its 2019 progress and pulled COLL down in the Coronavirus Crash. I was planning on making small additions to my COLL position over the course of 2020, but I am now debating on adding aggressively while the price is right.

Image Source: COLL

I intend to review the company's 2019 progress and why I believe 2020 will be even better. In addition, I explain why I am considering a buy during this volatility and discuss my strategy for managing my position over the course of 2020.

Commercial Progress

2019 was an impressive year for Collegium due to Xtampza ER's continued success with revenues increasing by 51% over 2018, which was at the high-end of the company guidance of $95M-$105M. Xtampza ER finished 2019 with momentum as a result of 20 new exclusive ER oxycodone formulary wins which should unlock a whole level of growth in 2020. As for Q4, Xtampza ER achieved all-time highs for total prescriptions and market share with total scripts hitting ~124K, which up 36.6% over Q4 of 2018.

Image Source: COLL

At the end of 2019, Xtampza ER claimed about 19% of the ER oxycodone market share, which was up 7 percentage points from 2018. In addition, the company reported there were 13,406 unique prescribers of Xtampza ER, which is up 31% over the same period in 2018 and the average total prescriptions per prescriber increased to 9.3.

Perhaps the most notable statistic is that 51% of their targeted providers expect to prescribe more Xtampza ER vs 60% that are expecting to prescribe less OxyContin. Meaning, Xtampza ER is quickly becoming the market-leading oxycodone ER. In fact, the company stated "Xtampza ER has surpassed OxyContin in terms of both breadth and strength of market access," so, we can say that numbers support that designation.

Image Source: COLL

Unfortunately, Nucynta's 2019 net revenue came in at $191.7M which was down 9% from 2018. However, Nucynta ER's new-to-brand share grew to 6% in Q4, plus, the total prescription share was steady for the third sequential quarter. The company might not be able to stop the decline, but it is possible to moderate the rate of decay.

Why Buy?

I'm looking to add to my COLL position for a number of reasons. First and foremost is the company's potential to become one of the leading branded pain management companies in the world. Luckily, the company is off to a good start in 2020 and I am excited to see how Collegium progresses through the rest of the year. The company's primary focus for the first half of 2020 is to optimize Xtampza ER's 49 exclusive ER formulary positions in order to increase market access. Collegium is already reporting strong growth for Xtampza ER with TRx share growing by 2% to 21%. It is these numbers that have me convinced that Xtampza ER is on a path to market leadership. In fact, the company believes that Xtampza ER will take the number one spot no later than 2023.

Another reason for a buy is the company's efforts to go from going from cash burn to earn. The acquisition of the U.S. rights to the Nucynta franchise is a financially transformative event for the company organization and will help the company hit their goal of becoming profitable during Q1 of 2020. This will help the company preserve their $170M cash position, which will allow the company to execute other business developments.

The primary reason why I am looking to buy at these levels is due to the company's valuation for its recent and forecasted earnings (Figure 1). The Street expects Collegium to pull in about $320M in 2020, which is about 2x price-to-sales, which is significantly less than the industry's average of 5x.

Figure 1: COLL Earnings Estimate (Source: Seeking Alpha)

So, we can say Collegium is currently trading at discount compared to its peers. I am willing to risk the volatility and will continue to add at these valuations…especially since the company is ready to report even better commercial numbers and possibly a positive EPS for Q1.

Coronavirus Risk?

Considering the overall state of supply chains, disruptions in daily life, and stress on the healthcare system, we have to assume that COVID-19 might have an impact on Collegium. Admittedly, we don't know if the virus will directly impact Collegium, but investors need to accept that this is a possibility and could force the company to adjust their 2020 guidance.

Updated Plan

My original plan for 2020 was to wait and see if the company was able to record a positive EPS before going in full-size. Now, I am throwing out that condition and will look to go full-size if the price is right. Unfortunately, I missed the recent Coronavirus Crash low around $13 per share, so I am going to be patient and see if the overall market wants to retest those lows before committing to a buy (Figure 2)

Figure 2: COLL Daily (Source: Trendspider)

If the share price remains above the 200-day moving average, I will wait for any sign of a pull-back before clicking the buy button. If the share price climbs above $18.75, I will hold off on adding to my position until the company records a positive EPS. Once I have established a full-size position, I will hold the majority of my shares for at least 5 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COLL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.