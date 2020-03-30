Heineken: Buying The Safe Balance Sheet Brewer On Corona Fears

The mandatory closure of pubs all over the world will hit Q1 and Q2 results, however, the brewer will still earn from sales in the supermarket.

Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) (OTCQX:HKHHF) reported its FY19 earnings on February 13, 2020. The company posted organic volume growth of 3.1%, a decrease compared to last year’s 4.1%. Net profit increased by 4.3% to €2,517 million, which was also a decrease compared to last year’s 12.5% increase.

Even though we see a deceleration of the growth, I would still call it a solid report in which the company outperformed its closest competitors on almost all metrics. While growing volume used to be nothing to be proud of, major brewers like Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) and Molson Coors (TAP) have struggled to sell more beer in the last couple of years. Because of the coronavirus, Heineken shares lost roughly 30% of its value. The company has little debt and still benefits from sales in supermarkets. In this article, I will break down the FY19 annual report and zoom in on specific aspects of the report.

Volume Growth

Source: Heineken Q3 2018 report.

In its FY19 report, Heineken reported organic revenue growth of 5.6% and volumes growth of 3.1%. In my opinion, volumes are just as important as revenues. They indicate, for example, if the company increased its market share. Revenue per hectolitre increased by 3.3%. This means that the company sold more beer for a higher price. This is partly because of a trend towards premiumization. By many customers, Heineken is seen as a quality international brand. This gives the company more pricing power than national beer producers.

Volume grew in every geographical segment except for Europe. An average growth of 3.1% may not seem a lot, however, Anheuser-Busch InBev’s volumes increased by only 1.1%, while Molson Coors (TAP) saw a volume decline of 3.5% in FY19. Heineken’s volume growth was mainly driven by its strong international brand portfolio. Tiger® and Amstel® both grew volumes by double digits.

Heineken® (0.0)

It comes as no surprise that Heineken® is the strongest brand of Heineken N.V. The brand accounts for roughly 20% of all beers sold and volume increased 8.3% in FY19, the highest growth rate in a decade. In order to get a head start in the 0.0 beer market, Heineken gave its non-alcohol beer brand the same name as its flagship product, Heineken® 0.0. I think this is a great move because customers already know Heineken®. Because of this, it is more likely that they will try Heineken® 0.0. Management stated that it also works the other way around, customers like Heineken® 0.0 and are therefore also trying Heineken®. Heineken® 0.0 is currently available in 57 markets, compared to 38 countries in FY18.

The United States Segment

In Heineken's annual report, only the following was said about the U.S.:

“The US beer market remains challenging and continued to decline in 2019. We have positive trend changes with Heineken® and Dos Equis, thanks to more focused campaigns. Heineken® 0.0 has been the fastest growing brand extension in the US and this has had a positive halo effect on the Heineken® brand.”

This is not much information and no revenue numbers were given. We know that the U.S. market is challenging, but do not know if volumes, revenue, or both decreased. However, the company’s closest competitor, Anheuser-Busch InBev, provided more information about their US segment. Volume decreased by 2.4%, while revenue increased 0.5%. Doing the math, this means that prices per hectolitre must have increased by roughly 3%. I think Heineken posted similar or even poorer results in the U.S. This is bad news since it is one of their biggest markets.

Profit Growth and Valuation

In its FY19 report, Heineken also stated that it experienced a positive change in exchange rates. Because of this, net profit was €47 million higher. If we exclude the currency effects, we see that profit grew only €49 million, 2% yoy. Heineken reported earnings per share of $4.73, an increase of 4.5%. This puts the company’s P/E ratio at 16.9. With a P/E of 16.9, Heineken is trading at a discount compared to historical valuations. I would once again like to compare Heineken to its closest competitors. Anheuser-Busch InBev reported earnings per share of $3.99, an increase of 28,2%. This puts the company at a P/E ratio of 11.47. Molson Coors posted EPS of $4.54, a decrease of 9.9% yoy. Molson Coors now trades at a P/E ratio of 8,41. This means that the Heineken trades at a significant premium compared to its peers.

It is easy to understand why Heineken trades at a premium compared to Molson Coors. The Canadian-US brewer has seen volumes and earnings shrink over the past years. The valuation difference with Anheuser-Busch is harder to explain. The Largest brewer in the world has a lot of problems going on. One of them is the major debt load as the result of the SABMiller acquisition in 2016. Anheuser-Busch InBev’s long-term liabilities to EBITDA is 5.65, compared to Heineken’s 2.93. While Anheuser-Busch InBev’s debt seems manageable in a period of economic growth, I am not too sure what happens when pubs all over the world are closed for several months.

Pub Acquisition

In August 2017, Heineken completed an acquisition of 1,900 pubs in the UK. This acquisition created the third-largest pub business of the UK. The FY19 full-year report includes the acquired Punch Taverns assets. The pubs outperformed the market and Heineken refurbished 150 of the 2500 UK pubs. Refurbishing helps to improve customer satisfaction and increases the value of the license. Even though the pubs outperformed the market, Heineken is still not able to stop volumes from decreasing in the UK. In addition, UK pubs are forced to close because of the coronavirus. As a result, Heineken will most likely not be able to receive lease payments for the months that the pubs were closed. This will significantly hurt its revenue in the UK because the brewer does not receive lease payments and does not sell beer in its 2500 pubs. As a result, I would not be surprised to see volumes decreasing double digits in Q1 2020. For more information about the pub acquisition, I refer you to this article.

Balance sheet and liquidity

As mentioned earlier, Heineken has relatively little debt if you compare it with Anheuser-Busch InBev. The company has $14.4 billion in long-term debt. Current liabilities ($13,291 million) exceed current assets ($9,092 million), which is pretty common among brewer companies. However, it can be troublesome in times of a sudden decrease in beer demand. In order to have enough liquidity, Heineken issued $1.512 billion in bonds. This should be enough to survive the sudden decrease in beer demand. Also, cash flow will not go to zero because people can still buy beer at their local supermarket.

Conclusion

Heineken reported a solid FY19 report. Although earnings grew only 4.5%, the company still managed to sell more beer. Heineken will continue to benefit from the premiumization trend. Because of this, the company can sell more beer, at a higher price. Closing the pubs in the UK will decrease volume in Q1 and most likely Q2 of 2020. However, because the company will not go bankrupt, I think, at a historically low valuation, right now it is a good time to initiate a position.

