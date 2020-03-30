DCP Midstream Partners - Significantly Undervalued As Investors Panic

The company should be able to comfortably weather a downturn that lasts until YE 2021. Even if the company cuts its dividend by another 75%, it'll have a double-digit yield.

DCP Midstream Partners has made a number of prudent financial decisions for the crash saving the company almost $900 million in 2020 alone.

DCP Midstream Partners (NYSE: DCP) has seen its stock price decimated as a result of the oil crash. The company has seen its share price drop almost 90% YTD forcing it to significantly cut its capital spending and dividend (although its post cut dividend yield is almost 50%). As we'll see throughout this article, the company has the financial position to weather this crash and emerge even stronger.

DCP Midstream Partners Recent Announcements

DCP Midstream Partners has made some announcements as a result of the oil crash, important announcements that are worth discussing first.

The company announced 3 significant actions as a part of this:

1. 50% dividend cut expected to save $325 million annually.

2. 75% reduction in growth capital to $150 million in 2020 and ~$50 million in 2021 from $600 million and $100 million previously.

3. Cost and sustaining capital reductions to save close to $100 million annually.

The net result of these decisions is the company will save a staggering $875 million in 2020 and $475 million in 2021. That's a significant cost savings for a $750 million company with $5 billion in debt. The company will be able to pay down more than 15% of its debt in 2020 alone. It's also worth noting that the company's new dividend yield is almost 50% - a further cut to a 10% yield would save the company ~$250 million annually.

As is clear, DCP Midstream Partners' recent announcements place the company on a much more fiscally sustainable path for the downturn.

DCP Midstream Partners Portfolio

Overall, DCP Midstream Partners has an impressive portfolio of assets to maintain production through the downturn supported by fee-based cash flow.

DCP Midstream Partners Asset Overview - DCP Midstream Partners Investor Presentation

The above image shows the company's significant asset base with 57 thousand miles of pipelines, 44 plants, and 6.5 billion cubic feet / day of processing capacity. The company has a significant focus on natural gas, which has done better than oil prices in recent months. Natural gas is important in a COVID-19 world, power demand doesn't decrease just because people are sheltering in place.

However, with that said, a significant portion of the company's asset base is attached to major oil fields. These major oil fields could see their oil and natural gas production both decrease as a result of the downturn, hurting DCP Midstream Partners' ability to renew contracts without a recovery.

WTI Breakeven Prices - Rystad Energy

However, it's also worth noting that all production won't instantly halt, even without a price recovery. Evidence of this comes from Canada where prices of <$5 / barrel, lower than shipping rates, have yet to completely halt production. More so, as can be seen above, looking from WTI breakeven oil prices for the 50 most commercial acreages, many of these acreages have a very low WTI breakeven.

While none are breaking even at the current rates, some are awfully close, and it's important to note that the above graph doesn't count continued efficiency improvements or cost cuts from oil crash. It's also worth noting, as can be seen from the above graph, we wouldn't need a recovery to pre-crash prices to support volumes, we would solely need a recovery towards ~$40 / barrel WTI (~30% below pre-crash prices).

As can be seen, DCP Midstream Partners has an impressive portfolio of assets, where the company's customers are some low-cost customers. Looking at the company's EOG, OXY, XOM, and CVX are all customers of the company.

DCP Midstream Partners Oil Price Sensitivity and 2020 Forecast

Looking at DCP Midstream Partners, however, it's important to note the company's ability to continue to generate income from the oil crash.

DCP Midstream Partners Adjusted Gross Margin - DCP Midstream Partners Investor Presentation

From DCP Midstream Partners' 2020e adjusted gross margin, the company has 70% fee-based income and 9% hedged income. Current NGL prices are ~$0.24 / gallon, current natural gas prices are ~$1.62 / MMBTU, and Brent crude prices are ~$25 / barrel. The company's decrease in adjusted EBITDA from these drops is ~$72 million for the NGL, $64 million for natural gas, and $105 million for crude oil.

However, it's also worth noting that the company was previously forecasting ~$1.3 billion in 2020 adjusted EBITDA so the company should still be able to earn ~$1.05 billion in adjusted EBITDA. That $250 million drop is significant, but as we saw above, the company has already identified >$850 million in 2020 cost savings alone. More importantly, the company's move to additional fee-based income should help support it in future years.

DCP Midstream Partners 2020 Guidance - DCP Midstream Partners Investor Presentation

Looking at the company's 2020 guidance, and factoring in revisions, the company should see new DCF of ~$650 million ($250 million drop in adjusted EBITDA leads to a $150 million drop in DCF). However, distributions for the year are now at $325 million meaning $325 million in post-distribution DCF. The company can afford to maintain a 10% yield and increase this to almost $600 million.

The company's sustaining capital and growth capital after cost cuts will be $200 million, leaving the company with $125 million assuming no further dividend cuts. The company's debt of ~$5 billion could be paid down by the $125-450 million in post-dividend cash (depending on any further cuts). The company's bank leverage ratio assuming no cuts would be ~4.8 (assuming $450 million to paydown it would be ~4.3).

Both ratios are high, but manageable. As a part of this, it's worth noting Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) and Spectra Energy, partners of DCP Midstream Partners, could step in to support the company where necessary.

DCP Midstream Partners Financial Position

DCP Midstream Partners, as we can see, has the ability to continue earning money. This will support the company's overall financial position, which is strong, despite the oil crash.

DCP Midstream Partners Liquidity - DCP Midstream Partners Investor Presentation

DCP Midstream Partners has no debt due until September 21, giving it plenty of time to prepare for a crash. That year and a half could enable the company to save up several hundred $ million from its recent decisions. At the same time, the company has $1.2 billion worth of liquidity, almost double its market cap, so substantial liquidity it can use to make financially prudent decisions.

Going forward, the company will likely continue to paydown debt, improve its leverage, and maintain liquidity. More importantly, the company doesn't need to last forever in this difficult environment.

Crude Oil Breakeven - Seeking Alpha

Oil production isn't profitable at current prices. Even cheaper production, such as Onshore Middle East production, is affected by the need by large producers to balance government budgets that require much higher oil prices. Every single company in the space is suffering and following the actions of DCP Midstream Partners to rapidly cut capital expenses.

Given that existing oil fields are declining by millions of barrels / year annually, and that COVID-19 is an understood issue with rapid work on treatments and human trials for a vaccine, the oil oversupply issue could rapidly resolve itself. Any sort of treatment for COVID-19 would lead to a rapid resolution of this issue. Given that prices were in a ~$60-70 / barrel steady state there's no reason they can't recover.

When they do, volumes will recover, guaranteeing DCP Midstream Partners fee-based income. So DCP Midstream Partners needs a financial position to survive until a recovery. Given a timeline on COVID-19, we expect that to be by YE 2021. Given the company's actions to improve liquidity, it not having bonds due until YE 2021, and the COVID-19 treatments, the company can survive until then.

Investors who invest today, assuming dividends aren't cut further, and maintained, will have a massive yield on cost of almost 50%. Assuming oil prices recover over the next 3-5 years, and dividends recover in turn, the company's yield on cost will almost reach 100%.

DCP Midstream Partners Risks

With all of this said, DCP Midstream Partners has two significant risks worth paying attention to. These are oil prices remaining lower for longer along with the risk of various debt covenants from a potential adjusted EBITDA crash in that case.

DCP Midstream Partners is fundamentally an oil company. Even with secure fee-based cash flow, eventually contracts will need to be renewed, or customers will go bankrupt and renegotiate contracts. In a lower for longer issue for DCP Midstream Partners, the company could see its adjusted EBITDA decline, which would hurt its DCF and its ability to reward shareholders or paydown debt.

The company's other risk is the various debt covenants on its bonds. It varies by bond, but most debt covenants, including various liquidity facilities, limit the company to a 5.0x-6.0x debt to EBITDA ratio. If an adjusted EBITDA drop causes the company to breach these covenants, the company could be forced to payback debt immediately. Obviously it can't do that for its entire $5 billion of debt. While that situation is low risk, it could happen, and it's a risk investors should pay attention to.

Conclusion

DCP Midstream Partners is significantly undervalued as investors panic. The company has a number of impressive assets tied to low cost production regions, with customers with a strong credit rating and ability to pay. The company has taken a number of prudent decisions to improve its financial position, however, its dividends are still nearly 50%, which could result in a further cut.

Despite the unprecedented oil crash, we expect oil prices to recover by YE 2021. With no bonds due until YE 2021, and recent liquidity changes, DCP Midstream Partners has the ability to survive until then. After that, even if the company maintains dividends at a fraction of current rates, there is the potential for significant shareholder rewards. We recommend investing in DCP Midstream Partners.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.