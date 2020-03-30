Opportunities In The Remaining High-Yield 2x Leveraged ETNs

My next article will be submitted, as soon as possible, after March 31, 2020, and will include an estimate for the April 2020 dividend for Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML). It will also include a postmortem for the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) and UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL). As I have indicated previously, MORL and later MRRL and REML have been the primary instruments by which I have attempted to utilize my longer-term macroeconomic interest rate outlook that rates would stay lower for longer than many were predicting.

As I explained in What's Next For REML And The mREITs:

...I hedged my MORL/MRRL/REML positions, which were based on my belief that interest rates would remain lower than most thought, because of relatively less robust and thus less inflationary, economic activity. My belief was that the major risk involved with mREITs was that interest rates rose. The way I hedged was to buy instruments that I thought would do well if the economy was significantly stronger than I forecast and thus the equity markets did better, but interest rates rose as a consequence of the very strong economy. In that event, I assumed that the 2x leveraged High-Yield ETNs with more "equity-like" characteristics and credit risks would probably outperform those 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs that were based on mREITs. The more "equity-like" securities I used as hedges were: the UBS ETRACS 2x Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCL), the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL), ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Series B (CEFZ), and ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHD). UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB), The ETRACS 2x Monthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN Series B (MLPZ), and The ETRACS 2x Monthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (MLPQ). If you are reading this, you know how that worked out...

For those few who may not how that worked out, every one of my 2x Leveraged ETNs suffered massive losses when the extent of the economic damage resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic became known. All but REML and SMHB have been redeemed pursuant to acceleration clauses, or are in the process of being redeemed.

My next article, with a possible working title of "How The SARS CoV-2 Virus Defeated Macroeconomics, MREITs And The 2x Leveraged ETNs" will discuss the various aspects of the "perfect storm" of factors that came together to cause the catastrophe for my 2x Leveraged ETNs and in particularly the mREIT based 2x Leveraged ETNs. However, there are factors that are relevant to this current article, including: the acceleration clauses, the monthly rebalancing and how they combined to turn 2x Leveraged instruments into instruments with as much as 50x leverage.

Acceleration Clauses and Monthly Rebalancing

On March 17, 2020, a commenter to: 20% Yielding 2x Leveraged MREIT ETNs And The COVID-19 Pandemic asked:

Lance, we do know that REML and MRRL have fallen much faster than 2x REM and MORT, correct? If so, can book values explain that?

To answer I replied:

The reason that REML and MRRL have fallen much faster than 2x REM and MORT, is that the leverage is rebalanced monthly, not daily. An illustrative example would be if you had an account that held $200 of MORT in a margin account at the beginning of a month with 50% equity. 2 to 1 leverage. Thus, the NAV of that account would be $100. If during the first 10 days of the month, MORT declines by 23%, then the MORT is worth $154. Now the account is leveraged 154 to 54. That means for every $1 decline in MORT, the NAV of the account declines by $2.85. Then, MORT declines another 32% and the NAV of the account is now down by another 90%. The actual prices of MORT were $22.63 on February 28, 2020, $17.42 on March 13, 2020 and $11.89 on March 17, 2020. That is what happened to MORL/MRRL.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an unleveraged ETF version of REM and is based on the same FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. The VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an unleveraged ETF version of MORL/MRRL and is based on the same MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index. Normally, REML would move up or down twice as much as REM. Likewise, MORL/MRRL would move up or down twice as much as MORT. Thus, the 2x Leveraged ETNs emulated a hypothetical margin account that held the unleveraged ETFs, or a portfolio of mREITs with the same components as the unleveraged ETFs on 50% margin.

Until March 2020, the fact that a rebalancing to maintain the 2X leverage only occurred once a month was not an issue. However, the severe decline during March 2020 effectively increased the leverage dramatically. For example, on from March 17, 2020, to March 18, 2020, MORT fell from $13.11 to $10.35, a decline of 21.05%, in line with its net asset value. Over that same period, the net indicative (asset) value of MORL and MRRL fell from $2.05 to $0.11, a decline of 94.63%. The massive increase in effective leverage, as the price falls, can work both ways. From March 24, 2020, to March 26, 2020, the net asset value of REM rose from $16.30 to $22.65, an increase of 38.95%. Over that same period, the net indicative (asset) value of REML went from $1.5967 to $3.3831, an increase of 118.88%. That bounce in the mREITs did nothing for the holders of MORL/MRRL since they had already by then been subject to a mandatory redemption at the net indicative (asset) value of only $0.201.

Looking at the performance of REML and MORL, from the peak price of REML, shows that from an all-time high of $33.24 on June 19, 2017, REML fell 95% to a closing low of $1.65 on March 18, 2020. Over that same period, MORL fell from $19.27 to $0.11, a decline of 99.17%. One way of looking at the two is that losing 95% is not that much better than losing 99.17%. However, while unfortunately I never outright sold any of my 2x Leveraged ETNs, I feel better that I did do some arbitrage transactions by selling MORL and simultaneously buying REML when MORL was out of line relative to the net indicative (asset) value of MORL. This type of a arbitrage was described in: Sell MORL, Buy MRRL. I now wish had done more of that. REML holders are still in the game, so to speak.

The indenture gave Credit Suisse AG (CS) an option, but not a requirement, to wipe out REML once its net indicative (asset) value touched zero. Much to its credit, CS suspended the application of the requirement, provided in the pricing supplement that the REML indicative value remains at zero once it touched zero even though the intraday indicative value of REML had fallen to zero. Thus, the indicative value of REML will still for now, be calculated and published in accordance with the formula provided in the pricing supplement, but without regard to the requirement that it remains at zero. Unfortunately, UBS had no choice with regard to accelerating its ETRACS once the price thresholds were breached.

SMHB does still exist. UBS did not accelerate SMHB. The indenture gave UBS an option, but not a requirement, to accelerate SMHB once the net indicative (asset) value touched $2.00. More interesting is that it is unlikely, though not impossible, that SMHB will be accelerated the future. The reason for that is the "Loss Rebalancing Event" provision in the SMHB Prospectus Supplement which reads:

...A Loss Rebalancing Event will have the effect of deleveraging your Securities with the aim of resetting the then-current leverage to approximately 2.0. This means that after a Loss Rebalancing Event, a constant percentage increase in the Index Closing Level will have less of a positive effect on the value of your Securities relative to before the occurrence of the Loss Rebalancing Event. A "Loss Rebalancing Event" occurs if, at any time, the Intraday Index Value on any Index Business Day (other than an Excluded Day, as defined herein) decreases 20% in value from the previous Monthly Initial Closing Level or Loss Rebalancing Closing Level, whichever is more recent. If a Loss Rebalancing Event occurs, the Current Principal Amount of the Securities will be reset as described below. An "Excluded Day" means (i) the Index Business Day immediately preceding any Monthly Valuation Date, (ii) any Monthly Valuation Date, (iii) any Loss Rebalancing Valuation Date, (iv) the Index Business Day immediately preceding the first day of the Final Measurement Period or any day after such Index Business Day, (v) the Index Business Day immediately preceding the first day of the Call Measurement Period or any day after such Index Business Day, or (vi) the Optional Acceleration Date or any day after the Optional Acceleration Date. Upon the occurrence of a Loss Rebalancing Event, the Current Principal Amount will be reset on the applicable Loss Rebalancing Reset Date as follows: New Current Principal Amount = previous Current Principal Amount × Index Factor on the applicable Loss Rebalancing Valuation Date - Accrued Fees on the applicable Loss Rebalancing Valuation Date. The "Loss Rebalancing Valuation Date" means: (A) if a Loss Rebalancing Event occurs at or prior to 3:15 p.m. on an Index Business Day, the day that such Loss Rebalancing Event occurs, subject to adjustment as described under "Specific Terms of the Securities - Market Disruption Event"; (B) if a Loss Rebalancing Event occurs after 3:15 p.m. on an Index Business Day, the first Index Business Day following the occurrence of such Loss Rebalancing Event, subject to adjustment as described under "Specific Terms of the Securities - Market Disruption Event". The "Loss Rebalancing Reset Date" will be the first Index Business Day immediately following such Loss Rebalancing Valuation Date, subject to adjustment, and the "Loss Rebalancing Closing Level" will be equal to the Index Closing Level on the Loss Rebalancing Valuation Date. In the event of a Loss Rebalancing Event, the Financing Rate will not be adjusted. Loss Rebalancing Events may occur multiple times over the term of the Securities and may occur multiple times during a single calendar month. On the next Monthly Valuation Date following one or more Loss Rebalancing Events, the Monthly Initial Closing Level will be replaced with the most recent Loss Rebalancing Closing Level in the calculation of the Index Performance Ratio. See "Specific Terms of the Securities - Loss Rebalancing Events"...

This has the effect of reducing the leverage in response to an extreme decline in net indicative (asset) value. In the context of the 2x Leveraged ETN emulating a margin account that held an unleveraged ETF, or a portfolio of securities with the same components as the unleveraged ETF on 50% margin, the "Loss Rebalancing Event" provision has the result of transactions in the hypothetical margin account to reduce the leverage.

The analogous transaction in the hypothetical margin account would be to sell the amount of securities required to reduce the leverage back to 50% margin. That is a common way to meet a margin call and/or reduce volatility.

What to do NOW?

Holders of REML and SMHB are still not out of the woods and still face the possibility of further catastrophic losses. There is great uncertainty as to what the course of the COVID-19 pandemic will be. There is even greater uncertainty with regard to how the COVID-19 pandemic will further impact economic activity and the securities markets.

With regard to REML and the mREITs, there are some who have asserted that the mREITs are now trading at very steep discounts to book value. Maybe. They are definitely trading at very steep discounts to the book values that were published previously, mostly at year-end 2019. The only thing that I can be relatively sure of is that the mREITs will not be indefinitely trading at very steep discounts to book value. Either the book values will be much lower than what has currently been published, or the market prices of the mREITs will be much higher than they are now. In the coming weeks, we should get much more information about the book values and dividend status of the mREITs. That is why I am waiting until April 1, 2020, to calculate a projected April REML dividend. We still are uncertain as to what the April dividends, if any, will be for some of the mREITs.

We know that the some of mREITs had their book values hit from the severe basis moves against them that occurred as the losses on the hedges that utilized swaps, futures and short Treasuries far exceeded any gains they may have had on the mortgage-backed securities in their portfolios. We also know that some of the mREITs had their book values hit from sharp declines in some of the non-agency mortgage-backed securities that they held, as the pandemic sharply increased credit risks. Many of the mREITs were impacted by both of these factors. There have also been a number of margin calls in the mREIT sector, including some which have not been met. In some cases, we will have to wait until the first-quarter reports to find out the condition of some of the mREITs.

The index upon which SMHB is based contains a number of mREITs. The rest of the SMHB components are mostly weak companies that could be hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic recession. At some point in time, COVID-19 will be just another thing that we will need a vaccine against, like polio or measles. However, we do not now know what the ultimate damage to the securities markets will be. That said, I am still trying to take advantage of the very low risk-free interest rates, such as LIBOR. The only way I can do that is with 2x Leveraged ETNs, which benefit from their lower LIBOR-based financing costs. Thus, I am still a cautious buyer of REML and SMHD.

After reading about the "Loss Rebalancing Event" provision in the SMHB Prospectus Supplement, I began looking for other 2x Leveraged ETNs that have that, now important, provision. The overall decline in the equity markets has brought some of those ETNs within range of my minimum current yield threshold. One of these that looks interesting is the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B (HDLB). The UBS ETRACs website has the current yield of HDLB as 41.83% at a net indicative (asset) value of $8.29. That clearly overstates what an investor could expect to receive if the markets and dividends were to remain at present levels. UBS states that the...

...current Yield (annualized) equals the sum of the most recently announced Coupon Amount and the two immediately preceding Coupon Amounts, multiplied by four (to annualize such coupons), divided by the Current Indicative Value of the ETN,..

By that methodology REML has a current yield of 143.22% and SMHB has a current yield of 84.00%.

We know that both REML and SMHD now have much lower net indicative (asset) values and many of the component in their indices will be reducing or eliminating dividends relative to the first three months of 2020. Thus, their ongoing dividends will be much lower for the foreseeable future. The three largest components by weight as of the most recent composition of the Solactive US High Dividend Low Volatility Index upon which HDLB is based are: IBM (IBM), AT&T Inc. (T) and Exxon Mobil (XOM), which collectively comprise 33.86% of the index. The index comprises stocks with "High Forward Looking Distribution Yield and Low 12-Month Trailing Realized Volatility". It seems appropriate that IBM, T and XOM are included as low volatility stocks as of the March 27, 2020, composition of the index. However, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY), New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) and Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) are in the index also. They are among the various REITs and other securities that arguably are no longer in the relatively low Volatility category as a result of COVID-19. I will be looking closely to see how the index will be changed to reflect the new market conditions.

Another interesting 2x Leveraged ETN with the "Loss Rebalancing Event" provision is the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo® MLP Ex-Energy ETN Series B (LMLB). It has no mREITs, and all of the declared dividends to be paid by the index components with ex-dates in March 2020 are known, so I can project its April 2020 dividend. It is based on the Wells Fargo® Master Limited Partnership Ex-Energy Index. That is the same index as the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (LMLP), which was accelerated and thus no longer exists.

LMLP may sound familiar to some readers. In Prospects For The Double-Digit Yielding ETNs, I noted that:

...At one time LMLP had a current yield above 15%. It does not now, and it has largely been off my radar screen since, as a result. In More Diversifiers For A 15%+ Interest Rate Sensitive Current Yield Portfolio, I said: ...I believe in what George Goodman, who wrote and appeared on television under the name "Adam Smith" said: if you want to really learn about something, take a financial stake in it. As an example, he said, buy one corn future on the Chicago Board of Trade and you will find yourself up at 4:00 AM in the morning looking at weather patterns in Iowa. Unfortunately, for me, Mr. Goodman said that prior to the internet and the tremendous amount of interesting information and opportunities to do fascinating research it provides. Also, as many people who are retired or semi-retired people find out, there is not nearly enough available time for those books and other projects you thought could be easily finished after you stop working full-time. That said, I bought a small amount of various securities for the express purpose of learning a lot more about them so that I could research and evaluate their use as possible diversifiers in the 15%+ current yield constrained portfolio and also write about them. However, so far, I have not had time to do so. These small positions include: UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN... I still own some LMLP and recently noticed that the price now is above what I paid for it. That means it unlike the typical 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs, it has had a good return, even without considering the dividends. Thus, it might be of interest to some readers, even with it currently yielding less than 15%...

As the stock market crashed from the COVID-19 pandemic, LMLP was accelerated and redeemed at a price of $2.9551. However, LMLB still exists.

Analysis of the April 2020 LMLB Dividend Projection

There are 12 non-energy master limited partnerships listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE MKT or NASDAQ that satisfy market capitalization and other eligibility requirements and are thus included in the Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy Index. All 12 pay dividends quarterly. As the table below shows, only three of the LMLB components have ex-dates in March 2020 and will thus contribute to the April 2020 dividend. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from 2X-leveraged ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN notes, based on the dividends paid by the underlying securities that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP), America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) and Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) will pay dividends with ex-dates in March 2020 and will thus contribute to the April 2020 dividend. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, price, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components that will be included April 2020 dividend. From the data in the table below, I calculated a projection for the April 2020 monthly LMLB dividend of $0.133.

The UBS ETRACs website has the current yield of LMLB as 47.58% with a net indicative (asset) value of $6.34. As discussed above, that clearly overstates what an investor could expect to receive if the markets were to remain at present levels and the dividends paid by each of the components also remained the same. The methodology used by UBS is based on the dividends paid in the first three months of 2020, which in turn were a function of the indicative (asset) values for those months. The severe decline in the market prices of the components in the index makes those numbers unrealistic.

REML, SMHB, and HDLB all contain mREITs whose April 2020 dividends are still uncertain. Some of the mREITs that had declared dividends that were to be paid in April 2020 have rescinded or postponed them. More may do so. Additionally, when an index contains some components that pay dividends quarterly and others that pay monthly, the vast differences in the indicative (asset) values between now and the first three months of 2020 make the current yield methodology used by UBS not meaningful. However, for LMLB, since all the components pay quarterly, an estimate of the annual current yield can be made using only the most recent net indicative (asset) value of $6.34. When combined with the most recent dividends of all of the components, that calculation results in an annual LMLB dividend of $1.60. This would be an annual current yield 26.7%. That is close to the 25.2% that results from simply multiplying the projected April 2020 dividend of $0.133 and dividing by $6.34. This is less than the 47.58% shown on the UBS website, but is still considerable.

Conclusions And Recommendations

At some point in the future, the COVID-19 pandemic will be over. Exogenous events such as the Great Depression, World War II and the 2008 financial crisis all provided tremendous buying opportunities for some investors. However, one does not know when the bottom in the financial markets will be. Generally, stock market bottoms occur before when the economy or the crisis is at its worst. With the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainty exists as to how much damage will be done by the virus and by the various measures taken by governments in response. This includes but is not limited to the $trillions in debt that will be incurred.

For an investor seeking to maximize current income, and recoup some of the losses already incurred, as a result seeking maximize current income, prior to COVID-19 pandemic, 2x Leveraged ETNs could still be useful. There is still much uncertainty, and it is still possible that any investment in 2x Leveraged ETNs could result in a complete loss.

Regarding the mREIT sector, the only 2x Leveraged ETN remaining is now REML. There are some who have asserted that the mREITs are now trading at very steep discounts to book value. Maybe. They are definitely trading at very steep discounts to the book values that were published previously, mostly at year-end 2019. The only thing that I can be relatively sure of is that the mREITs will not be indefinitely trading at very steep discounts to book value. Either the book values will be much lower than what has currently been published, or the market prices of the mREITs will be much higher than they are now. In the coming days, we should get much more information about the book values of the mREITs.

The decline in the prices of the mREITs and REML that has accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic stock market dive could present a buying opportunity. However, we do not know now the extent that the losses due to basis movements resulting from the hedging, the deterioration in the credit quality of non-agency mortgage-backed securities and distressed selling to meet margin calls have destroyed their book value.

I still believe that the macroeconomic conditions still favor mREITs and especially REML. There is a question of whether the existing mREITs will be the beneficiaries of these conditions, or that newly created mREITs be the beneficiaries of these conditions. I am still a tentative buyer and have still been buying REML. One concern is that, recently REML has been trading above net indicative (asset) value. On March 27, 2020, REML closed at $3.57, which was a premium of 9.42% over the net indicative (asset) value of $3.2525. I am generally very reluctant to pay significantly above net indicative (asset) value for a 2X Leveraged ETN. However, paying $1.25 for REML, recently when the net indicative (asset) value was close to zero, has turned out alright, so far. I might be much more confident buying REML after the book values of the mREITs become known.

I am still a tentative buyer and have still been buying SMHD. Again, I would be much more confident buying SMHD after the book values of the many mREITs in the index upon which SMHD is based become known. I am also somewhat leery of the relatively weak non-mREIT stocks in the index upon which SMHD is based. CEFL and CEFZ were accelerated and redeemed at a price of $3.6457. For those who want to maintain exposure to the closed-end funds in the ISE High Income index upon which CEFL and CEFZ were based, there is the unleveraged Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) based on the same ISE High Income index. YYY was previously named the YieldShares High Income ETF. MLPZ was accelerated and redeemed at a price of $3.986. MLPQ was accelerated and redeemed at a price of $3.8445. For those who want to maintain exposure to the closed-end funds in the index upon which MLPZ and MLPQ were based, there is the unleveraged InfraCap MLP Fund (AMZA) based on the same index.

I am still looking to buy HDLB and LMLB. The fact that HDLB contains such blue-chip names as IBM, T and XOM is intriguing. The large MLPs in LMLB contain exposure to large swaths of the economy. For example, IEP, the largest component by weight in LMLB, has investments in various industries including auto parts, energy, metals, rail cars, casinos, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion. Some of those are being hurt significantly by COVID-19, some less so. For those who want to receive very high current yields while trying to be in a position to benefit, when the effects of the pandemic recede, and are willing to incur the risks of total loss, the 2x Leveraged ETNs could still be attractive.

LMLB Components and Contribution to the Dividend

Name Ticker Weight % Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Icahn Enterprises LP IEP 13.59 49.14 3/19/2020 2.00 q 0.070106 Carlyle Group LP CG 12.42 22.74 2/14/2020 0.25 q Westlake Chemical Partners Lp WLKP 10.64 15.46 1/31/2020 0.4714 q AllianceBernstein Holding LP AB 10.57 18.72 2/21/2020 0.85 q America First Multifamily Investors LP ATAX 9.86 5.77 3/30/2020 0.125 q 0.027074 COMPASS TR SHRS CODI 9.58 13.65 1/15/2020 0.36 q Brookfield Property Partners LP BPY 8.26 8.75 2/27/2020 0.3325 q Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp LMRK 7.76 10.81 2/3/2020 0.3675 q Cedar Fair LP FUN 6.85 22.66 3/3/2020 0.935 q 0.035825 Ciner Resources LP CINR 5.58 9.8 2/7/2020 0.34 q CVR Partners LP UAN 3.27 1.02 11/1/2019 0.07 q Navios Maritime Partners LP NMM 1.61 5.08 2/10/2020 0.3 q

Disclosure: I am/we are long REML, REM, SMHB, AMZA, AGNC, YYY, BDCL, LBDC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am looking to buy HDLB and LMLB within the next 72 hours, but do not have any positions in them now.