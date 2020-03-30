Prepare For A 2020 Double Dip  Recession

Capital expenses and lending will be slashed resulting in a second shallower but longer recession than the one we are in now.

However, once the stimulus wears off, the consumer and many businesses will still be too damaged to continue spending at a 2019 pace.

Once the pandemic ends there will be massive stimulus and pent up demand along with millions going back to work.

Current Situation

The Covid-19 virus has spread rapidly in almost all areas where a lockdown has not been employed. Efforts to battle the virus in the U.S. only got serious in the past week or so. Most events and meetings of over 50 people have been cancelled. People are just starting to change their lifestyle. Test kits are only now becoming available. Because of the 1-2 week latency of the virus, it will take another week or two to see if current efforts will slow the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, it is doubling in the U.S. about every two to three days.

We know only one thing that has worked, a lockdown. The growth of the virus has almost completely stopped in China outside of a few imports, due to lockdowns. It has slowed significantly in South Korea, the other nation that started lockdowns more than a month ago. We cannot afford to wait to see if our current efforts will work, since it is spreading too fast and our current level of prevention has not worked elsewhere yet. For purposes of this article, I am assuming a full or major lockdown in the U.S. within one week. I do not see another course of action until a proven vaccine in sufficient quantity is available. Many states have already employed this action, though not all are taking it seriously yet. President Trump seems to believe the lockdown only needs to last two weeks. Almost all medical experts expect much longer. In China it took 45-60 days. That is my base case, as they have proven that is what is needed. If we continue with the current partial lockdown in many areas, the pandemic will likely last longer, with probable worse economic consequences. The most likely course is a 45-60 day lockdown.

Meanwhile, almost every economist that has looked at the current situation in the past week expects a double digit decline in our GDP in the second quarter of 2020. Goldman Sachs now predicts a 24% decline in GDP in our second 2020 quarter. That will make it the steepest one quarter drop on record by far. With large numbers of businesses temporarily shutting down, there is nowhere for consumer and business spending to go but down sharply. Also impacting the economy are major disruptions to supply chains, social distancing, and large drops in commodity prices which reduces investment. We are clearly in a sharp recession.

Stimulus and pent up demand

On Friday, a $2.2 trillion stimulus and safety net package was signed into law. The package provides $500 billion to help hard-hit industries, $290 billion of payments of up to $3,000 to millions of families, $350 billion for small-business loans, $250 billion for expanded unemployment aid and at least $100 billion for hospitals and related health systems. Overall, what will actually be paid, to whom, and when is still quite vague. That is actually a positive right now. The unemployment portion and to a lesser effect the taxpayer checks are needed now. The stimulus and bailouts will not be economically effective until the pandemic ends and businesses reopen.

History of stimulus in the last recession

Federal government fiscal stimulus programs largely failed during the last recession. They were either ineffective or pulled forward demand resulting in a dip a few months later. The first stimulus was government checks of $600 per individual, or $1200 per couple plus $300 per child in the summer of 2008. Retail sales, briefly popped up slightly, then fell off a cliff immediately after these refunds stopped as shown below.

The next large stimulus was housing tax credits. There were two programs, a lesser one in 2008 and a more powerful one in 2009 and 2010. These drove up home sales a bit and slowed the decline of home prices. However, once the tax credits ended, home sales resumed their decline at an even faster rate.

The government also tried "cash for clunkers" to stimulate car sales. That program lasted from July through November, 2009. It provided up to a $4,500 credit for a new vehicle. Automobile purchases immediately returned slightly below their former depressed rate once this stimulus ended.

The Federal government also tried to stimulate the economy by transferring hundreds of billions to the states. This led to states' dependence on federal dollars, at a time when state revenues were declining. The ultimate result was delays by the states in cutting expenditures or raising new revenues. It also increased our Federal debt by over $1 trillion.

Of these, the one proposed now is the checks to taxpayers. I believe the situation is different this time in that these checks are primarily less a stimulus and more of a safety net. As mentioned before, any stimulus will be ineffective until the pandemic ends and businesses and people can spend on non-essentials. However, the size of these checks, $500 billion, is a small fraction of taxpayer income that will likely be lost.

A Potential Rally

There is a good possibility of a major rally as the pandemic fades due to the following;

Relief it is ending Stimulus

Pent up demand

Millions returning to work

I have discussed the stimulus above. In this case, so far it is more of a band aid or safety net than a stimulus. That is a good thing, as I showed above, stimulus is generally ineffective as it only pulls forward demand. Pent up demand is a more powerful economic factor than most people realize, and the most powerful of those listed above. It is the primary reason most recessions come to an end. There will be significant pent up demand from staying home or closed for 2 months or so.

Why Any Rally Will Likely Be Short lived

Businesses

I recall watching CNBC in 2008 interviewing one of the few female NYSE pit traders. After regaling us with wild stories in the pits, she was asked what she thought about the economy. She simply said the consumer is too banged up, it will get worse. She was right.

Both businesses and consumers will be too banged up to continue spending at the rate they did before this recession. Additionally, there is the possibility that Covid-19 returns in the Fall as the flu season picks up, if no vaccine has been found.

It takes a while for the damage from a shock like this to be evident. I am a career banker who spent most of my time in commercial lending. In past recessions it has taken a while for businesses to stop paying their loans after the recession started. A rule of thumb is 6-18 months. The reason is businesses and consumers have a lot of things they can do to keep paying on their loans.

Businesses usually start by stopping dividends. The next step is drawing down existing cash and lines of credit and cutting capital expenses. Big cuts to capex are happening in a big way right now in the oil and gas industry. This is particularly damaging to the economy. Then they can stretch their payables and accrued expenses. After that there are still options but they are particularly damaging. Businesses can sell or borrow against assets. They can lay off employees. This whole process can last months or even years.

Even those businesses that survive and keep paying their loans will likely pull back in order to strengthen their balance sheet. A big reduction in revenues for two months leaves a big hole. Again, that means less capital expenses, but also more efficient operating expenses. Efficiency means less employees, less tech spending, and trimming other expenses. Every operating or capital expense reduced means less revenue for other businesses and less income for consumers. Businesses will suddenly face numerous minefields not there before. One is a large increase in uncollectible receivables as customers struggle or close.

Another obstacle is supply chain disruptions. While the pandemic will likely be past later this year, damage to many suppliers will still be felt as they cut back to repair their balance sheets or go under.

Credit growth is usually needed in a strong economy. Banks always become much tighter lenders as their problem loans increase. The bond market is showing the way. It already is much tighter and closed for many potential borrowers. Total outstanding loan balances are likely to contract once the credit lines stop getting drawn out.

Lower energy and commodity costs are a silver lining but will not be enough to offset the damage done.

The hardest hit industries apparent right now are the following.

Oil & gas production, service, and midstream

Cruise ships

Airlines

Lenders

Weaker brick and mortar retailers

Of these, the first and fifth are most likely to see wholesale bankruptcies. Apparel retailers in particular will be stuck with their Spring seasonal apparel. Their inventory will either balloon or will require major markdowns when their stores re-open. Home builders and realtors will have missed most of their biggest season.

The stock market itself has not been significantly impacted by analysts' earnings cuts. Investors are still using the trailing 12 month P/E ratio. Major earnings estimate reductions will start soon and will likely be severe. Most companies are suspending any guidance as they have no visibility into future results right now. As an example of what is to come, Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) stock is rallying 29% in the pre-market just for announcing its plans to meet 2020 guidance.

Consumers

Consumers also have a lot of ways to keep going after sufficient income stops coming in. They can draw on their cash, credit cards, and home equity loans. They can slash expenditures, which is economically destructive. They can sell assets or borrow against them. Pawn shops will be busy, but that may be offset by credit losses. All of these things are damaging to the economy, especially the last two.

Consumer income was $18.8 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2019. A $500 billion consumer stimulus from checks is not enough to offset what will be lost when a large portion of our workforce is out of work for two months or so. Government unemployment will help but is also not enough cover for what is lost. Also, business owners will not be able to replace lost income.

Take Away

Modeling a recession has been difficult as shown by economists' track record. I recall a Fortune article in 2007 where they obtained the economic predictions of 50 economists. Not one predicted a recession starting within a year. The recession started that month. This one should actually be easier. We do know it's coming and will be sharp. That is based on the amount of layoffs and business closings that have happened already and will occur soon due to government edicts and lack of customers. It is highly likely to improve significantly once the pandemic fades for the reasons I gave above. The real question is what happens after that.

My base case is a moderate rally as the pandemic fades followed by a second longer but more normal recession. The latter is due to the diminished financial condition of businesses and consumers which will not be evident until later this year or possibly early next year. My investment recommendations are as follows.

Everything has changed. You cannot invest like you did two months ago as it's a new world. I have traditionally been a microcap and deep value investor. Smaller weak companies make no sense until a recovery becomes evident. Investing needs to be more defensive. I currently have 50% still in stocks, 25% in bonds, 20% in cash and 5% in gold.

I plan to go to 30-40% of my portfolio in stocks for now in order to participate in a rally if it happens. Those stocks need to be companies with a strong enough balance sheet to survive 2-3 months of significantly reduced revenues or the few that benefit from the current situation. The stocks of most of those that may benefit have already been pushed up. If they have debt, read the last 10-K and 10-Q to determine maturities, financial covenants that can trigger a default, and the line of credit available. Avoid any large positions in anything other than cash.

So why keep anything in stocks? Because predicting the macro economy has always been difficult and the situation is fluid. It could be very different two months from now. There are no certainties, just odds.

Avoid cyclicals. I had to laugh at a Barron's article this week promoting Caterpillar (CAT). I love Big Cat, it's right up there with Coke (NYSE:KO) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as American standard bearers. But it has three strikes against it. It is very cyclical, reliant on capex spending and very exposed to commodities which have plummeted.

The S&P 500 as of Friday was trading 25% below its peak of $3380 last month. That is not enough of a discount based on prior recessions when accounting for the damage was about to be done.

Gold is a hedge for inflation and deflation. Inflation is not a given but a real possibility based on the amount of government debt being issued for the stimulus and the amount of money printing by the Fed. Gold is also a hedge against deflation. In the U.S. there have been three recorded deflationary periods, and gold increased its purchasing power in each of them, between 44 percent (1929-1933) and 100 percent (1814-1830).

I recommend part of your investments in gold. I own the physical gold ETF (GLD), and a smaller position in the gold miners ETF (GDX). It may be a little premature on the miners as many mines will close temporarily.

One Last Thing

Support your local small and midsized businesses. Many will need it and it will benefit you by having a stronger local economy.

