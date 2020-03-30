S&P 500 Rises And Falls On Fed Stimulus, Fiscal Relief Speculation
We've reached an interesting juncture for the S&P 500. Thanks to some monumental stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other global central banks, along with the promise of trillions in fiscal relief for U.S. businesses from the U.S. government, stock prices rebounded over where they closed in the previous week.
That's the good news. The bad news is both actions have come too late for U.S. firms to avoid having to cut their dividends, which saw continued deterioration over the past week. The following chart shows the level to which the expectations for future S&P 500 quarterly dividends per share deteriorated by the end of trading on Friday, 27 March 2020.
That makes the S&P 500's current level look quite a lot like a speculative bubble with respect to where the dividend futures-based model would set them based on the S&P 500's projected fundamentals.
As such, we see the S&P 500 as rising and falling based mostly on speculation, which suggests continued volatility coupled with downward momentum in the near future.
The flow of new information during the past week provides the context behind the market's various surges and retreats, where partisan politics emanating from the U.S. House of Representatives that needlessly delayed fiscal relief for American households and businesses negatively impacted by the numerous statewide economic shutdowns that were ordered during the past week to cope with the spreading coronavirus epidemic in the U.S.Monday, 23 March 2020
- Crude extends fall as U.S. gasoline slumps 20% amid demand fears
- Democratic party leadership's partisan games derail $1 trillion fiscal relief bill:
- Bigger stimulus developing all over:
- World Bank could deploy $150 billion over 15 months in coronavirus battle
- Central banks deploy record sums to break financial logjam, but may need more
- Mnuchin says G20 set to coordinate globally as needed
- 'No limits' to euro zone's coronavirus response, Eurogroup chief says
- Fed aims 'bazooka' to backstop coronavirus-hit economy
- This is a big one - the Fed is now backing commercial paper and issuing loans to corporations for the first time in its history, which will contribute toward ending an underreported run on the bank....
- With latest moves, Fed becomes creditor in chief for U.S. business
- Fed, ECB minions confirm gloomy outlook for world economy:
- Historic Fed boost fails to stop Wall Street's coronavirus-driven sell-off
- Coronavirus impacts to major U.S. economic sectors:
- Bigger trouble developing all over:
- Bigger stimulus developing in Washington D.C., China, Eurozone:
- Central banks restoring liquidity to cash-starved corporate debt/money markets:
- Companies rush to debt market as Fed eases funding logjam
- Fed's 'bazooka' soothes dollar funding squeeze
- Clearing the global dollar shortage: How the U.S. could intervene to weaken its surging dollar
- ECB intends to be major buyer in commercial player market, Villeroy says
- Positive speculation in absence of fiscal relief bill powers stock market upward:
- Good and bad for oil industry, consumers:
- Bigger trouble developing all over:
- Bigger stimulus developing all over. Or not:
- Senators reach deal on $2 trillion stimulus bill aimed at coronavirus, bill will pass 'later today,' says McConnell
- Exclusive: ECB's Lagarde asked euro zone ministers to consider one-off 'coronabonds' issue - officials
- Fed, ECB minions
- Stock prices
- Coronavirus pandemic continues roiling U.S. economy:
- Bigger economic trouble developing all over:
- China's factories reopen, only to fire workers as virus shreds global trade
- Trade bellweather Singapore signals deep recession for world as virus batters economy
- Japan says virus has made economy's condition 'severe', worst view in seven years
- German economy could shrink by 10% this year due to coronavirus: IW
- Italy PM sees Europe in 'hard, severe' recession post-coronavirus
- Euro zone faces 2% recession, 10% if lockdown lasts: S&P Global
- Bigger stimulus developing all over:
- U.S. Senate passes $2 trillion bill for 'strange and evil' coronavirus crisis
- Lackadaisical leadership in the House of Representatives: Pelosi expects bipartisan House vote for $2 trillion coronavirus bill Friday
- G20 leaders to inject $5 trillion into global economy to fight coronavirus
- IMF calls meeting of steering committee on pandemic response: source
- U.S. Senate passes $2 trillion bill for 'strange and evil' coronavirus crisis
- Fed actions to revive liquidity:
- Wall Street powers stocks higher on $2 trillion stimulus; dollar takes a hit
- Global oil industry being hammered:
- Bigger trouble developing in Germany:
- Bigger stimulus developing all over:
- Fed minion acknowledges U.S. recession:
- Dividend cuts coming to Euro zone banks: ECB tells banks to be prudent on dividends, avoid capital hole later
- Wall Street tumbles as U.S. virus cases pass 85,000
What else happened during the week that was? Barry Ritholtz succinctly summarized the positives and negatives he found in the past week's economics and market-related news.
