Look Ahead

This is because that is arguably the level of GDP that developed economies are set to lose through H1 alone.

The circuit-breaker in the form of a coordinated monetary and fiscal stimulus program to the tune of nearly 20% of global GDP is a stop-gap solution at best.

It is tough to look beyond the depressing daily death dispatches from around the world detailing the tally of the Covid-19 epidemic. Yet that is exactly what investors must do if they want to have a fighting chance to figure out what happens next. These data are undeniably terrible, but they are known quantities for markets, even in the U.S. and the U.K., where the numbers are rising too fast for their own good. They will continue to rise, for at least a few more weeks, at least.

Meanwhile in the world as a whole, two immovable objects are now crashing into each other. We can’t return our economies to normal operation due to the risk of an uncontrollable public health crisis, but equally, we can’t maintain economic lockdowns indefinitely. The circuit-breaker in the form of a coordinated monetary and fiscal stimulus program to the tune of nearly 20% of global GDP is a stop-gap solution at best. This is because that is arguably the level of GDP that developed economies are set to lose through H1 alone.

Contrary to popular belief, you can’t just freeze the economy, and then re-start at zero six months later after having printed trillions of dollars. Anyone who makes claims to this effect are, in my view, getting a little too excited about the second-order effects of our present misery, which is the economic shutdown itself, and the associated open invitation to unleash the MMT experiment. Don’t get me wrong, it is the right thing to do, but as I said, it is a second-order effect.

