Curaleaf: Not Derailed By Virus Outbreak

While the cannabis socks were hard hit during March, their businesses don't appear as impacted as the market fears. Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) just hit an all-time low of $2.54, yet the vast majority of their dispensaries were deemed essential and cannabis sales are soaring during the economic shutdown. My investment thesis remains even more bullish on the leading cannabis company with pro forma-revenues racing towards $1 billion for the year.

Image Source: Curaleaf website

Market Wanted More

The crazy part about the Curaleaf story is that the market appears to hold the U.S. multi-state operator (MSO) to higher standards than most stocks in other industries. The Massachusetts company reported pro-forma revenues of $131.7 million with reported revenues growing 22% sequentially to $75.5 million. Despite these strong numbers, the stock trades near the lows due to the pro-forma revenues only growing from $129.0 million in the prior quarter.

A lot of the disappointment was likely related to the Select brand revenues from the acquisition that closed on February 1. Reported managed revenues jumped $8.5 million from the prior quarter leaving the unreported revenues declining to $50.0 million from $55.8 million.

Some of the revenue issues are related to vape bans during Q4, especially in Massachusetts. Other problems occurred with a tough competitive market in California due to the strong illegal market.

In the key market of Florida, Curaleaf continues to see supply constraints from a lack of cultivation capacity to end the year. The company expects to end 2020 with 40 stores in the state and hit record sales this month:

We continue to see growth in our business in the fourth quarter that remained product constrained as we work to catch up our supply chain to a robust flow demand that exists in the market. Certainly our cultivation facilities have been able to consistently increase power supply driving what we expect to be a record month to our Florida business in March.

The key here is that Curaleaf remains positioned for strong growth in Illinois and other states such as Arizona, Florida, New Jersey and New York with strong growth in medical programs along with ongoing discussions for legalizing adult-use cannabis in the next 1-2 years. As well, the Grassroots deal was expected to see a huge boost in revenues starting in January with the legalization of recreational cannabis in their key state of Illinois.

The market wanted more and is disappointed by the apparent weak numbers for the Select deal, but investors need to move on with what the company has set for 2020. The managed revenue with two months of revenue from Select will only hit $100 million in the quarter. The numbers suggest Select isn't producing much more than $5 million in monthly revenues assuming Curaleaf managed revenues hit $90 million in Q1 without Select.

Curaleaf generated another quarter of solid EBITDA. The MSO ended the quarter with $13.8 million in positive EBITDA and hit $25.9 million for the full year.

The company ended the year with 51 dispensaries, up from 36 last year, and now has 54 dispensaries open.

Essential Demand

Most state governments have deemed cannabis stores as essential due to the medical marijuana component. Per Executive Chairman Boris Jordan, the following states have already agreed to keep dispensaries open:

In fact, dispensaries in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Massachusetts and California have been allowed to stay open to certain customers and we have seen a significant uptick in demand.

In fact, the only impact to their footprint appears the recently started adult-use cannabis in Massachusetts. Despite these stores closing (just opened anyway), Curaleaf is seeing strong demand according to COO Neil Davison:

In fact, we have seen a considerable uptick in the demand for our products demonstrating the durability of consumer use.

Other details support surging cannabis sales in most states. Sales data from Flowhub has cannabis sales for the week ending March 24 up 50% with medical cannabis up 41%.

All of these numbers are supportive of Curaleaf remaining on the path to $1 billion in annual sales. The question is really just a matter of how quickly at this point as the Illinois sales plus additional stores in places such as Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania will provide logical growth paths.

The company ended the year with 468.4 million shares outstanding and issued 47.5 million shares for the Select deal in February. The Grassroots deal adds another 102.8 million shares bringing the total to ~616.7 million shares outstanding for the pro-forma results.

The modified earn-out plan on the Select deal could easily push the diluted share count above 650 million. Curaleaf pushed over 40% of the payout for Select to be based on performance targets in 2020 as follows:

40,555,556 shares contingent upon achieving Select-branded retail extract sales beginning at a target of $130 million with maximum achievement at $250 million.

Up to $200 million from the issuance of additional shares, contingent upon exceeding $300 million in calendar year 2020 revenue for Select-branded retail extract sales.

Based Q4 monthly sales of only $5 million, Select was on a path to only $60 million in annualized sales. The number should jump as vape sales rebound and the brand is expanded to new markets.

Using, the current $4.30 stock price and an estimated 650 million shares, Curaleaf has a $2.8 billion market cap and an easy path to $1 billion in annual sales.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock trades below 3x sales estimates. With cannabis sales seemingly not impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, Curaleaf remains a buy while still trading down several dollars from the late February levels due to unreasonable market fears.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CURLF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.