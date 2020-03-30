The Gold Market Could Be About To Snap - Watch GOFO

GOFO is now negative relative to the secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) and will continue to be negative as long as the Fed holds rates at 0, constituting an existential threat for the dollar.

If the rate is positive, the dollar lender is earning positive interest on a dollar loan, which means the dollar is the money and gold the commodity in the transaction.

The stresses in the gold market are becoming extreme. It looks like a dam is about to break and we could see sustained spectacular rises in the dollar price of the metal over a very short period of time. Exact timing is always difficult but by guess is that the dam will truly start to break once the liquidity crisis caused by the COVID-19 panic passes and the global economy gets back into full gear. I think this could happen by September or October if Treasury auction maintain high bids until that point. By fall though, we should see gold rising by hundreds of dollars a day on a sustained, relentless basis. Here I will explain why.

Resuscitating GOFO

I make this speculation because of a little-known indicator previously logged by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) that has not even been actively published since February 2015. This indicator can arguably be said to be the basis for the entire fiat dollar standard. By that I mean the system that recognizes and uses US dollars as the chief circulating monetary medium of exchange, rather than gold itself. This indicator is the Gold Forward Offered Rate, or GOFO.

The GOFO is, mathematically, the difference between the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR ) and the Gold Lease Rate (GLR), though this isn’t a hard definition. Now that the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) is gradually taking the place of LIBOR, it could just as well be SOFR minus the GLR, or any other widely used benchmark interest rate in the same financial ballpark.

What’s the Money and What’s the Commodity?

Under normal circumstances since 1971 at least, the GOFO number has almost always been positive. Meaning, one is supposed to pay positive interest in order to borrow US dollars collateralized by gold bullion. Banks pay interest in order to borrow dollars for obvious reasons, but the most absolutely obvious one is the one taken for granted, and the most important one. That obvious reason is that the dollar is money in this financial transaction and gold is a commodity collateralizing a money loan. Hence, banks pay positive dollar interest on dollar loans. Makes sense.

You may shrug at that last point and say, “Duh…” but it’s actually very important. If GOFO goes negative, that means market makers are paying interest in dollars in order to borrow gold against dollars rather than the other way around. In that situation, keeping the “Duh…” in mind here, what exactly is the money then and what is the commodity in this transaction? If you say dollars are money in this transaction, then in my opinion you're actually wrong. In such a situation, gold is the money de facto, and dollars are the “commodity” used to borrow that money.

A negative GOFO essentially means that the are back on a gold standard de facto, by the force of the market itself rather than any monetary policy implementation. Once people realize this is actually happening, they will start throwing dollars at the gold market as fast as possible, and that will be the beginning of hyperinflation, the end game of the entire Keynesian system, the functional bankruptcy of the federal government, the end of the entire global dollar-based debt bubble, when all asset prices except commodities topple together.

The Gold Lease Rate Has Gone Completely Haywire

Now hold that thought and check this out. Below are the GLRs for March 25 for 2, 3, 6, 9, and 12 month gold leases. They are (were) all positive and the curve was in backwardation on the 3-12 month spread.

Now check this out. March 27, two days later, the GLR absolutely plummeted to all time record lows that don't make any logical sense at all.

They are all negative, deeply so, which means technically that borrowers of gold are being paid 6.23% to lease gold for two months. Not only does that make no sense in normal times, but it makes even less sense now when there is currently an extreme shortage of physical metal at the CME to the point that they are now making an exception to allow good delivery bars from London to settle physical contracts. Refineries are shut in Italy and Switzerland. This Wall Street Journal article details the frenzy to get hands on any physical gold the world over. How in the world can someone possibly be paid do lease gold when there is no physical gold available?

Something is seriously wrong here and cannot be maintained for long. It reminds me of the period in 2008 when real estate prices had already collapsed but the credit default swaps (CDS's) that should have skyrocketed had yet to be marked to market. Banks were resisting this fiercely so as not to admit their paper losses in being forced to cover these CDS's. As a result, those who shorted real estate with CDS's were still showing paper losses at the time and couldn't figure out why. That situation did not last long though. Neither will this current nonsensical situation in the gold market, in my opinion.

Soon, the GLR should shoot back up by the force of economic reality and force the GOFO back into backwardation where it was on March 25. When exactly I do not know, but the current situation in the gold market is completely untenable.

Watch Out For When SOFR Replaces LIBOR

We have two hard dates as to when LIBOR will end as a benchmark for dollar loans in favor of the SOFR: September 30 and December 31. On September 30, there will be no new loans benchmarked to LIBOR. By the end of the year, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (NASDAQ:FCA) will eliminate LIBOR completely. The whole global monetary system will move over to the SOFR as its main benchmark for hundreds of trillions in global dollar loans,assuming the dollar standard lasts this long, and that is when the fiat dollar-based monetary system as we know it is in danger of complete implosion.

The SOFR is essentially zero. You can track the daily rates here. When the GLR goes back into positive territory, the GOFO will be deeply negative. It could go back into negative any day, even before these dates.

There is virtually no chance at all that the Fed will raise its target rates any time soon, even if price inflation climbs noticeably. Considering the absolutely gargantuan amount of debt about to be issued by the Treasury thanks to Congress’s $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package, rates must now remain low until the dollar crumbles in purchasing power.

September/October Gold Price Explosion?

The global coronavirus economic freeze could last for several more months. Even if some countries get over the hump sooner, as China appears to have done depending on what you trust coming out of there, supply chains are global so if any part is out of commission, production can’t get back to normal. The economy is basically frozen until the last country with a major role in global supply chains opens up again.

As I have said in previous articles about gold backwardation, the fiat dollar standard can survive brief gold backwardation periods, but sustained gold backwardation would be fatal because it would mean that the dollar is no longer functioning as money, but rather as a commodity collateralizing gold loans at interest. And yes, that would be a de facto gold standard, not for the dollar per se as in a gold-convertible dollar, but for the global economy entirely as gold would be the de facto unit of account against real assets as paper money would be thrown functionally to the wayside.

Once governments open up the global economy again and transactions start moving and all the pent up demand is unleashed on dwindled supplies and inventories that haven’t been added to in months, we are going to see an absolute upside explosion in price inflation and all commodities prices and especially gold and silver will likely rise spectacularly. We will see a concurrent collapse in global debt markets at the same time as inflation eats into real yields and the Fed is forced to buy literally everything in order to keep nominal rates stable.

Now this is just a guess, but I believe it is reasonable to assume that September/October is a healthy estimate for when the global economy gets back to work. This is also the same time that LIBOR is scheduled to be eliminated by the FCA, and global debt will be indexed to the SOFR, which will almost certainly be zero at that time. If and when that happens, GOFO rates could get stuck in negative territory permanently, and permanent gold backwardation could bring us back to a de facto gold standard. Any of this could happen at any point this year, so don't wait until September.

At what dollar price for gold exactly will this happen? I have no idea. Nobody can know yet. It depends on how much paper is on the Fed’s balance sheet by then. Right now the Fed is busy buying the entire bond market, soaking it up faster and faster and the rate will likely only increase. Take that total, whatever it is by September or October, divide it by the amount of physical gold in reserve at Fort Knox, and you have your approximate target. I’ll let you do the math.

Conclusion - Rethinking Inflation/Deflation

In a recession or depression, what is happening is that all the bad debt that was taken out during the artificial boom, is liquidated. Those who thought they had wealth wake up to realize it was all an illusion. Asset prices were inflated. It was all just paper. This is classic deflation, when the proverbial bubble pops and deflates. An inflationary recession, or stagflation, which is what it appears we are headed for, is seen on the surface as the opposite. But this, too, is an illusion.

In terms of real money, there are no inflationary depressions. If gold is real money, then we may see hyperinflation in terms of paper, but in gold terms a depression will still be extremely deflationary, as all assets lose value relative to hard money. Indeed, in the event that gold backwardation becomes permanent if the GOFO gets stuck in negative territory relative to the SOFR, then gold is money, the dollar is just paper, and everything deflates relative to gold as the paper price rises. In other words, hyperinflation is not really inflation at all. It's actually complete and total deflation of the entire bubble in gold terms, with everyone who does not own hard money holding the proverbial fiat paper bag.

