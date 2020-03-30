Hutchison Port Holding Trust: Dwindling Distribution But Still Returning 13.2%

Distribution per unit peaked in 2012 and has fallen each year since.

Investment thesis

Each year I write an article giving an honest update on how my portfolio performed, to gauge whether I, in fact, found alpha. In this year's article "I Did Not Find Alpha", I wanted to share with my readers, not just sugar-coated success stories, but also investments which are performing poorly.

One of them was Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (OTCPK:HCTPF)

HCTPF is part of HutchisonPorts, which falls under the umbrella of the Hong Kong-based conglomerate CK Hutchison Holding (OTCPK: CKHUY), which I also cover.

The company is the world's leading investor and operator of container ports. It has an interest in 51 ports in 26 countries. Out of the ten busiest container ports in the world, they have a presence in five of them. In 2018, they handled 84.6 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units.

If we rewind the clock back three months, all the world seemed to be talking about was the United States and China's trade dispute. Many felt a sigh of relief when the "phase one" was agreed upon. Finally, the world trade and economies could get back on track with further growth extending the 10-year expansionary period.

Oh well, were we in for a surprise. Every other article seems to mention COVID-19, so I will not dwell on this here.

Nevertheless, let us dissect HCTPF's latest numbers before we get too carried away about the future potential of this investment.

2019 Full Year Results

The actual throughput, in other words, how many containers went through their port terminals, was only slightly down by 6% for the year. They handled 23.3 million TEU's in 2019 against 24 million TEU's in 2018.

Revenue was down from HKD 11,483 million to HKD 11,121 million.

In anticipation of headwinds, management of the company took steps to reduce Capex by 22% from HKD 744 million to HKD 582 million. Furthermore, they also kept reducing their total debt by HKD 1 billion. Cash on hands increased by HKD 474 million.

Profit after tax for the year was down from HKD 2,043 million in 2018 to HKD 1,821 million last year.

In view of the economic landscape in China and Hong Kong, I would say the management has done a pretty good job.

Dwindling distribution per units

Most business trusts here in Singapore, including REITS and infrastructure trusts, such as HCTPF, opt to issue new units to pay for their various management fees. On top of that, as many of these managers own a considerable amount of units, they also elect to receive their distribution in the form of more newly issued units.

This has two results.

No cash goes out of their accounts to cover these payments.

The other is the continued dilution of existing shareholders, as the total number of units keeps increasing every year.

Very often, as is the case with HCTPF, they are unable to increase their total net profits, and even if they were able to do so, the increased number of units makes it impossible for them to deliver a growing distribution per unit.

Every investor should be focused on this.

Value investors dream or nightmare

HCTPF is a penny stock. It is now trading at US cent 9 per unit.

With 8,711,101,022 units outstanding, the market is valuing the company at USD 783 million. Net tangible book value is 36 US cent per unit, which makes for a Price/NTBV of 0.25

As a value investor, you need to not only find companies that are trading at highly discounted prices. You also need to determine what is going to be the catalyst that will change investors' sentiment and ultimately drive the price up.

In the case of HCTPF at least you get paid quite well to wait for potential improvements to take place, as the present dividend yield is 13.2%

The shipping market is cyclical and also capital intensive. I do believe HCTPF's very extensive experience and good management will enable the company to improve results going forward. One reason for this is actually the opportunity which is also a threat.

I explain this under the known risks because sometimes risks can also be opportunities.

Known risks to the thesis

A positive development is the long term plan of making the Greater Bay area larger, more interconnected and vibrant.

The Chinese government's development outline for the Greater Bay Area is an opportunity for Hong Kong. The region has a population of about 70 million and a GDP of about US$1 trillion, higher than that of New York metropolitan area.

We tend to assume that it is all about the export of Chinese goods, but there is a growing trade in import into this region. With living standards in this area increasing, importation of goods from all over the world increases.

This should help to offset some of the expected long term reduction in exports.

Nevertheless, should the southern part of China lose its status as the "factory floor for the world" the subsequent reduction in export is one of the biggest threats to their profitability.

Their customers are the world's largest shipping lines, like Maersk, SCM, and Cosco. The fees they pay HCTPF are negotiated on a yearly basis. One risk is if they are unable to negotiate more favorable commercial terms with them going forward. Shipping lines are always complaining about poor profitability, so the chances of HCTPF being able to increase their prices are slim. I have argued with their management that their price structure should be more a reflection of supply of their services, in other words, how many competitors do they have in the ports and terminal they operate in, rather than basing it on how well much or little profit their customers make. It is for the shipping lines to determine if they want to call these ports. If they are not able to charge the ultimate paymaster, which is the exporters and importers, it should be of no concern to HCTPF.

They do have competition in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, so it could be that the liner companies at this stage in the market cycle have the upper hand when it comes to negotiating prices.

Last but not least, I would say another risk is that the business is dependent on regular investment in new modern technology and equipment. It is a capital intensive business. They have been careful with their Capex, but at some point, they might have to increase this significantly in order to be "best in class".

Conclusion

At the present price level, it is priced as if it is not going to survive. That is highly unlikely for two reasons. First, and foremost, they are making money, and have done so since they went public. Being a business trust, they also have to distribute 90% of their free cash flow.

Secondly, this trust is part of one of Asia's largest and well-funded business empire. I do not think they would want to tarnish their good name by allowing it to happen.

Penny stocks are not for everyone, but if you don't mind this, I believe HCTPF will be able to improve results going forward. However, I would want to see actual improvements to the DPU before I would buy it. Hence, I consider HCTPF a Hold at the present time, even though the price looks very attractive.

For those that consider buying HCTPF, I would recommend investors to buy the stock on the Singapore Stock Exchange (AU8U.SI) where the counter's main listing is. The average daily trading volumes are in excess of 4.5 million units.

