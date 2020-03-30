Relax, Boeing Will Be Fine. Take Advantage And Buy Now

Boeing's (BA) fall from grace has been swift. In just a month, it has crashed from $300 a share to at one point less than $100. Though the company was certainly troubled even before this decline, investor concerns over coronavirus have sent the market free falling and have exacerbated the existing problems at Boeing. This decline though has also presented an intriguing and rare opportunity for investors to buy into a company that just a year ago was flying high and leading the Dow. This article will briefly review Boeing's past problems and then explain the path forward and why the company is actually in a better position than what most investors believe. No matter the market uncertainty, Boeing's historically low valuation as well as its fundamental strength make it a strong long-term investment opportunity.

Past Struggles Are Being Exacerbated

The root of all of Boeing's issues is its well-documented struggles with the 737 MAX. Grounded since March of 2019, it has been a major weight on the company beyond just lost sales. To compensate airlines for the delay and grounding of the MAX jets, the company has had to pay out $8.3 billion to make up for lost revenue. In addition, facing regulatory uncertainty, the company decided to completely stop the production of the MAX at the start of 2020, a decision that came at a big cost. Not only did this increase the overall costs of production in 2019 by $6.3 billion, the company expects a production slowdown to cost an additional $4 billion. This sum primarily will go towards labor and the 737 MAX factories that are idle as production is halted.

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown another wrench into this problem. Facing crashing demand for travel, airlines worldwide have slashed capacity by as much as 80% and indefinitely grounded thousands of planes in what has become the industry's worst crisis in history. Though the recent $50 billion bailout will help them temporarily stay afloat, airlines are pulling out all the stops to conserve cash and some have even begun cancelling orders. With no end in sight, the prospect of more deferrals and cancellations seem imminent and have put doubt on the MAX's 4,400 plane backlog, which represents 81% of Boeing's total backorders that are worth a combined $377 billion. In fact, analysts at Jefferies believe the airline industry's crisis will force Boeing to reduce deliveries even if the MAX returns to service, predicting 737 MAX deliveries to be 47 planes a month from 2021-2020, down from a previous estimate of 60 a month. A slowdown in deliveries will put additional pressures on an already weak cash flow that turned negative in the most recent quarter as MAX deliveries ground to a halt.

Beyond the 737 MAX though, the company has been facing a litany of issues in its other segments. Regarding its defense business, the KC-46 Pegasus aerial refueling plane, a $44 billion project, has been a source of constant headache and despite years of work and being billions of dollars over budget, remains delayed. Its struggles on this project have led it to be criticized by not just politicians but also military generals who have been angered by the delays and problems with the aircraft. In January, Air Force chief of staff General David Goldfein even declared that "The Air Force continues to accept deliveries of a tanker incapable of performing its primary operational mission" and that the Air Force requires Boeing's "attention and improved focus on the KC-46."

Finally, turning to space, the company has had problems there as well. Despite the new Space Force branch of the military being a potential huge catalyst, Boeing in Q4 2019 took a $410 million hit because on a test flight of its CST-100 Starliner, a timer problem forced the mission to be cut short and a docking on the International Space Station to be aborted.

Boeing CST-100 Starliner/ Source: Boeing

Boeing has since promised more thorough testing of this aircraft and is reviewing over 1 million lines of code to avoid a re-test at the cost of $410 million. At this point, NASA is still unsure if another test flight for the CST-100 is necessary. In any case though, this was an embarrassing mishap that has epitomized the failures of management and the overall corporate disfunction at Boeing over the past several years that have led to the hole it is in today.

Boeing Still Has A Bright Future

Despite past failures though and its crashing stock, Boeing is still a fundamentally strong company operating in a sector that will continue to be very lucrative and profitable once this COVID 19-fueled economic turmoil passes. Though weaknesses certainly are present, new management is taking steps to mitigate them and ensure it can survive this crucial period of uncertainty and return to being a leading American industrial powerhouse.

Financial Picture Is Better Than It Seems

Boeing's mid-March request for a $60 billion bailout package shocked investors and led many to exaggerate its weak financial situation. Indeed, the company is vulnerable with negative cash flows and a growing debt that will only pile higher as Boeing continues to borrow and stockpile cash so it can weather the global economic turmoil. Now, while this is concerning, the big focus right now is for the company to survive this difficult period. In this regard, the company has shown that it is stable with over $15 billion in cash at hand and another $9.6 billion available through a revolving credit facility, meaning the company will be able to survive through 2020 in tough market conditions without turning to costly financing options. New CEO Dave Calhoun also reassured investors on this front by rejecting the idea of the US government taking an equity stake in exchange for aid, saying that Boeing will "just look at all the other options, and we've got plenty of them."

Despite rejecting government equity though, Boeing will still benefit greatly from the $2 trillion stimulus package because it provides a $500 billion lending program that will allow the Treasury to make loans to companies impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Of this, $17 billion is seen as targeted towards companies like Boeing who are essential to national security. Though it is still unclear if Boeing will tap into these funds, they expand access to credit and provide loan guarantees for not just Boeing, but also companies in its supply chain, something management has been pushing for in a stimulus package.

Progress In Each Business Segment

Beyond stable financials, Boeing has made great progress in each of the areas of struggle that have plagued it in the past. Starting with the 737 Max, Boeing has announced that they believe it is still on track to be approved by the FAA in mid-2020. This schedule is on track despite additional changes being required due to a wiring problem that the FAA has declared to be "not compliant." To prepare for this, Boeing plans to restart production of the plane in May and according to Reuters' sources, already has asked suppliers to prepare to ship MAX parts in April. The big question though here is the impact of coronavirus. As it continues to spread across Washington (and across the country), a Boeing employee with COVID-19 has died and as a result, the company has temporarily closed all of its Seattle factories for two weeks. Developments on this front are ongoing and while it is certainly a concern, 737 MAX changes and the regulatory approval process are progressing as planned and certification will provide a huge boost for the company.

In its Space segment, Boeing and Lockheed Martin in their joint-venture United Launch Alliance recently had a successful launch in what was the first mission for the newly established US Space Force. On March 26, ULA successfully launched the Atlas V rocket carrying the sixth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) communications satellite, a satellite that will join five other AEHF satellites to provide secure and global communications capabilities for the US. Despite the previously mentioned CST-100 setback, the development of the Space Force is becoming a major catalyst for Boeing. Another ULA launch is planned for May 2020 and Boeing has already secured several other contracts, including a recent $191 million contract to help the Space Force develop satcom payloads.

End to the COVID-19 Crisis

Beyond improvements in its fundamental business, the eventual global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will boost Boeing and cause its stock to skyrocket. Though the prospects for this seem far off with US infections topping 135,000 and the global count reaching 700,000, as China has demonstrated, recovery is possible. In China, coronavirus restrictions have been eased dramatically and now, people are heading back to work, schools are re-opening, and domestic travel is starting up again. In Wuhan, the origin of this crisis, officials have begun to allow travel into the city and plans to restart flights on April 8. In fact, CEO Dave Calhoun, with a Phase 1 trade deal with China in place, has said that these developments have restarted talks with the company regarding new jets. If China is any signal, there is light at the end of the tunnel. When we get there, air travel will re-start and the growing aviation market, which was booming before this crisis, will again have strong and insatiable demand for Boeing planes.

Government Support Will Help Pull Up Boeing

However, by far the best thing going for Boeing is the tremendous amount of support it enjoys within the US government. As the largest US exporter, second largest defense contractor, and one of the biggest spenders on lobbying, politicians from both sides of the aisle have made it clear that it is vital to both America's economy and America as a global superpower. No matter what, it must be supported and President Trump even went so far to say that "We have to protect Boeing." The tremendous influence it has in government is why in the stimulus package, $17 billion was dedicated with Boeing in mind. At this point, Boeing has been reluctant to accept direct government aid fearing long strings that will leave the company subject to fierce regulatory oversight. Should macro conditions deteriorate though, aid will be available to help the company survive.

Beyond direct support, Boeing also enjoys less obvious benefits as a result of its major presence in Washington. While its commercial airplane segment struggles, its major defense and space business, which represented 33% of its Q4 2019 revenue, is still strong and very profitable. In addition to new defense and space contracts, it has a backlog of $64 billion and because defense employees are deemed essential workers, Boeing will continue to be able to work on these projects. On an interview with CNBC, CEO Dave Calhoun said that despite market turmoil, this business is "doing quite well" and that the "Defense Department is trying…to accelerate payments into the industry." In a time when commercial aviation has essentially ground to a halt, defense will help boost Boeing's cash flow and help it weather this crisis.

Risk Factors

Important to note is that despite my analysis pointing out that Boeing will be able to survive and continue to be a strong company over the long-term, there are several threats that may affect the returns for investors, First, while Boeing has $15 billion in cash and tens of billions more available to it through Treasury loans and its credit facility, a sustained weak operating climate may eventually force the company to take drastic action that hurt shareholders. In the same CNBC interview, CEO Calhoun pointed out that while he is still confident, the timeframe for this COVID-19 crisis is important: "We can still find our way to the other side, now if it goes on for 8 months, probably not." This statement is important because if Boeing cannot find options in the debt markets, it may have to turn to less appealing options such as equity financing, something it wants to avoid and will certainly hurt its existing shareholders.

Additionally, the recovery process for Boeing will be long and even with 737 MAX approval, will take at least two to three years after the crisis. Even if it doesn't have to give up equity, the debt that Boeing is piling up will be a heavy burden. At the end of Q4, total debt stood at over $25 billion, the highest it has ever been and is now even higher after recently borrowing an additional $13.8 billion. In response, its credit rating was downgraded by S&P from AA-to BBB, just two notches above junk status. While these borrowings are for good reason, their effect is that for years to come, the majority of its cash flow will go towards paying off debt and shoring up other parts of its balance sheet. Though its $4.2 Embraer acquisition is still on, future financial flexibility will be greatly limited by its severe debt burden.

Finally, Boeing's capability to recover will be heavily tied to the fate of global airlines who are suffering each day the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. IATA now estimates that global airline revenues will fall $252 billion or 44% from 2019. As the financials of airlines deteriorate, Boeing will be at risk of a wave of cancellations and deferrals that eat into its already weak cash flows.

Conclusion

From the 737 MAX to a $410 million timer mistake on the CST-100, it is without question that Boeing has made a series of devastating mistakes in these recent years. However, the recent free fall has pushed the stock down too much and undervalues a company with a strong underlying business and bright future prospects. With over $15 billion in cash and strong support from government, Boeing will certainly be able to weather this period of global economic turmoil while working to re-certify and produce the 737 MAX. Then, once conditions improve, Boeing will come roaring back to life. For investors that enter now, they will certainly be assuming several notable risks including high debt and uncertainty among airlines. At the same time though, this is a rare opportunity to buy a piece of a major industrial powerhouse with a duopoly on what not long ago was the hottest market in the world. This opportunity is simply too lucrative to pass up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.