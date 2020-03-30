Buying Air France-KLM On Corona Discount

Investment thesis

As a result of the coronavirus, Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF) (OTCPK:AFLYY) lost roughly 50% of its market cap. We consider such a drop in share price only justified if the company were at risk of bankruptcy. However, with government aid underway, we think this is a huge overreaction and we expect a rebound. The Dutch government will pay for up to 90% of wage costs, which is one of the largest cost segments of the company.

Company overview

Air France-KLM SA is a Dutch-French airline holding company created as a merger between its namesake constituents Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in 2004. Its two main hubs are Paris Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam Schiphol airport, the company is headquartered in the former. Aside from its flagship carriers, it owns stakes in a number of smaller airlines as well. With over 100 million passengers transported in 2019, it is the 4th largest airline by the number of passengers transported in Europe and the 11th largest in the world. Furthermore, although they are based in Europe they fly intercontinentally. Air-France alone with 204 destinations served ranks 9th in the world. The company has 15 million FlyBlue loyalty members. Both airlines are members of the SkyTeam alliance, one of the three major airline alliances. Among these SkyTeam rank second behind Star Alliance in both the number of passengers transported and revenue. Alliances facilitate air travel by, for instance, allowing code sharing and collaborate by sharing marketing and branding.

Business model

The organization derives its income from three main aspects, passenger transport, cargo transport, and aeronautical maintenance. As a commercial airline, it generates the vast majority (approximately 76%) of its income from the first of the aforementioned. Aside from Air France and KLM, the group owns Transavia, a budget airline which operates almost exclusively in Europe. The company's income heavily relies on current events in the world. For example, their revenue from long-haul flights as a result of the geopolitical situation surrounding China and Hong Kong suffered in 2019, while a strong performance in Japan, Korea, and India remains.

South America saw a decrease in revenue as well due to the protests in Chile and the conditions in Brazil. Transavia, as a result of its limited range, showed a strong performance due to no major issues within Europe. Furthermore, roughly 8% of the revenue comes from cargo transport. This side of their business model has faced strong pressure as a result of overcapacity in their planes and lack of demand. Additionally, freight volumes had fallen for 14 consecutive months due to trade tensions in Asia. Finally, 16% of the revenue comes from maintenance. This segment has shown strong growth due to a strong influx of new contracts and appears to be the one least susceptible to changes in geopolitical situations.

Income statement

In FY19, revenues increased from €26.227 ($28.379) to €27.188 million ($29.363), or 3.6%. While this certainly is not a great result in a year of economic growth, we think the company performed fairly well given the circumstances. The company lost a lot of revenue from flights to mainland China and Hong Kong because of the geopolitical situation. The political situation in Argentina, Brazil, and Chile also resulted in a YoY revenue decrease of 4.2%.

We see that external costs i.e., aircraft fuel, landing fees, maintenance costs, etc., increased by a higher percentage (6.3%) than revenue grew. This is generally a bad thing because we expect economies of scale to improve margins. Taking a closer look at the external cost category, we see that external costs grew only 3.9% if we exclude fuel costs. Fuel expenses were roughly one-third of total external costs, meaning that only salary costs was a higher cost segment in absolute numbers.

Oil fluctuations are therefore likely to provide tail or headwinds. Currently, we are experiencing the lowest oil prices in over a decade. The company hedges fuel for the upcoming 24 months and has a target hedge rate of 60%. For the upcoming three quarters, 60% of fuel costs are hedged. For Q4, Q5, Q6, Q7, and Q8, respectively, 50%, 40%, 30%, 20%, 10% of fuel costs are hedged. This means that the company will probably not see fuel costs decrease proportionally to the oil price, however, we will see a sharper decrease in fuel costs from Q4 and onwards since a lower percentage of fuel is hedged. Notice that these oil prices did not affect FY19 since the price decrease occurred in early 2020, while FY19 ended on the 31st of December, 2019. The low oil prices should provide a huge earnings boost in the upcoming quarters, if it were not for the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

As mentioned before, the performance of Air France-KLM is heavily dependent on the current state of the world. Unsurprisingly, its stock price has plummeted since the COVID-19 virus has spread to the west. Although virtually the entire equity market has seen a massive decline, airlines have been hit especially hard. The Dutch-French giant has lost more than half of its value within a month, going from €9.73 ($10.50) per share on the 19th of February 2020 to €4.45 ($4.80) on the 19th of March. Among others, the European Union has banned all non-essential air travel and the United States has suspended air travel from Schengen countries.

Many Asian countries have also imposed similar bans and it can be expected that these will not be lifted while the virus still runs rampant. It is unclear when air travel will return to normal, speculations posit that the advent of spring will inhibit the spread of the virus as a result of the warmer temperatures. The most important question remains whether the price drop is justified or whether it's an overreaction. In our opinion, since nothing has changed regarding the underlying value of the company, we believe the price will at some point rebound when the mess of the virus has been cleared up. The crash would have been justified if the firm would be at risk of bankruptcy. However, since both the French and Dutch governments hold sizable stakes, we think that this will not happen. The Dutch minister of finance has stressed that KLM and Schiphol are vital to the economy and employment of the Netherlands

Balance sheet

The company has €8,539 million in current assets, while it has €12,649 million ($13.660 million) in current liabilities. Therefore, it is uncertain if the company can pay its short-term bills. As of December 31, 2019, the group holds undrawn credit lines amounting to €1,765 million ($1,906 million). This means that even if the company uses its full credit line, it still lacks liquidity to pay its short-term bills. Furthermore, $600 million ($648 million) worth of bonds with a 3.875% coupon have to be repaid on 18 June 2021. While we are not saying that the coronavirus will last until mid 2021, we do think that the financial impact could very well last until then. If the financial position of Air France-KLM has worsened by a lot by then, it could very well be that refinancing the loans will either come at a significantly higher interest rate or will not even happen.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we believe Air France-KLM is undervalued. The share price has collapsed as a result of the coronavirus. However, this is not justified in our case since the company is not at risk of bankruptcy, because of their importance to their respective countries. We believe that when the virus fades and airline traffic returns to normal the price will rebound to levels before the crisis. The share price may even go higher than prior levels because of the low oil prices. We will see a significant impact of this from Q4 onwards since oil prices are currently hedged for 60%.

Remarks

This article provides information about Air France-KLM. I would like to point out that Air France-KLM is a Dutch-French company, and thus reports its earnings in euros. Currently, the EUR/dollar exchange rate swings between 1.07 and 1.14. You should realize that by investing in Air France-KLM as a U.S. investor, you are exposed to (unwanted) exchange rate wins or losses.

