It Ain't Over Until The Financing Fat Lady Sings

We suggest that before cheering the S&P 500's rise, you should take a look and keep worrying about the LIBOR/OIS and FRA/OIS elevated levels.

While equity investors may breathe a sigh of relief in light of the double-digit quick bounce, financing terms remain very stressed, indicating that the worst is still ahead of us.

Bonds have always been a more reliable gauge than stocks to evaluate the states of the economy, and this time is/was no different.

As always, credit markets have told us, in advance, what we need to prepare to way before equity markets, very late in the game, did.

(Posted originally at the end of 3/25 trading day)

It feels good to see stocks going up 10.64% over just two trading days, right?

Based on closing levels of 2,475.56 on 3/25 and 2,237.40 on 3/23.

As a matter of fact, we're talking about a rise of no less than 17.33% for the S&P 500 (SPY), if we use peak and bottom levels. In case that you've missed it, this is the two-day return if you bought at 3/23's low of 2,191.86 and sold at today's (3/25) high of 2,571.63.

I know, this is only theoretical, but we bring this for two reasons: 1) It shows you how crazy (and may I add unjustified) this bounce is (was?...), and 2) suddenly, a spike of 10.64% doesn't look that impressive, isn't it?...

Naturally (if anything these days can be deemed "natural"), investors, including yours truly, are now wondering: Has the market overcome the virus? Is the worse already behind us? Can the market claw back an even bigger chunk of the losses? Can the stimulus package push the S&P 500 back to, and above, the 3,000 level soon enough?

To each is own, but I'm afraid that none of my answers to these questions is a firm yes. Let me explain why.

Most investors look at stocks and assume that they tell you the story that stocks are a reliable gauge. That's not true, and as a matter of fact, never been true.

The credit market, i.e. bonds (AGG, LQD, HYG, JNK, BKLN), has always been leading the way, functioning as the ultimate gauge to determine the health of the economy and way before the coronavirus came to our lives.

Anyone remembers when the yield curve inverted for the first time?

It depends on which spread you're looking at.

The US Treasury (GOVT, TLT, IEF, IEI) 10-Year minus 3-Month (BIL, SHV, SHY) spread has inverted for the first time in this cycle exactly a year ago.

However, the ultimate spread that everybody is looking at, the US Treasury 10-Year minus 2-Year spread has inverted for the first time since 2008, only seven months ago (on 8/27/2019).

Recall that in 2019, neither the US economy (GDP Growth) nor the stock market markets (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) have sent any "bad vibes", certainly not on 3/22/2019 or on 8/27/2019.

Of course, there were these "tiny" things:

1) Profitability that has stalled long before 2019 in absolute terms. Now, of course, everybody seems to have woken up, finally understanding how buybacks create the illusion of a rising EPS while profits actually don't improve one bit.

2) This old gauge that many refer to is "The Buffett Indicator" which was screaming way before 2019. Nonetheless, in all honesty, this indicator (if you have listened to it) would have taken out of the market way too early.

Either way, the ultimate signs - whether you pick the 10Y-3M or the more reliable 10Y-2Y spreads - were handed to us all on a silver platter. Have we noticed? Have we took actions? Or were we so deeply in love with the longest-ever bull market that it wasn't only FOMO ("Fear Of Missing Out"), but mostly the TBCE ("Turning Back, Closing Eyes) syndrome we were suffering from?

I went back to my SA profile and searched my list of articles looking for the words "recession" or "inversion" in the titles. Here's what I found:

(Side note: If you have time, please do go to the threads of these articles to see how badly I was mocked...)

Two days ago, gains of over three years (since 2017) were wiped out. Was it worth ignoring the signs and catch the last bit (even year) of the market rise, or was it better to remain loyal to the most reliable gauges?

Going back to what we've started with: Is the worst part already behind us?

The problem with the yield curve now is that it already inverted (predicting a recession) and we're now in the middle of a (deep than anyone can imagine) recession.

So we can't use stocks as a reliable gauge (never!)... and we can't use bonds (right now)... what can/should we use?

I say: Financing markets.

Covid-19 is a health crisis that has quickly turned into a liquidity crisis. There's a very good reason why the Fed (not only the administration) has vowed to do "everything that it takes" and is pouring endless amounts of money into the system. Never before I recall the Fed willing to inject such huge amounts, every day, without any restriction or ceiling attached to its (now, finally) QE.

Does it help? Judge for yourself:

If I have to use only one chart to explain why I believe we're far from being out of the woods, it would be this one (and this is what's happening right now, not a week ago!):

The LIBOR/OIS spread represents the difference between the 3-month inter-bank rate to the free-risk (i.e. Fed) rate. As you can see, this spread is now back at the 2008 levels - in spite of the Fed already pouring 2-3 Trillions into the market.

What does this mean? It means that banks are not willing to lend to each other and are requesting a huge premium (117 bps) to do so, even for a short period of three months.

Furthermore, the FRA (forward Rate agreement)/OIS spread is also moving to a level of 50 bps, which indicates that lenders expect to have more difficulty in obtaining financing over the next three months.

Here's my thought:

No one is going to allow for any major bank to fall.

Jerome Powell will cut both his hands before he allows for another Lehman. One (huge X 1,000) mistake was more than enough.

Nonetheless, as long as financing markets are looking so bad, and as long as we're in a deep recession that is deepening with every day that goes by, there's no reason to assume that the worst is behind us.

Sure, stocks are forward-looking and they always react earlier that the economy does. I get that. I respect that.

However, this time is different. This time, there's not a single person who can say with a high-enough certainty that the economy isn't going to head down even more than it currently has. Putting it differently, it might be that stocks are throwing a little party, and going out their quarantine, way before they should/deserve.

The fat financing lady hasn't sang yet, and until she does, we suggest you keep your protective fences up.

Don't take off your shield too early, and keep isolating yourself from bad things that are still waiting for you out there, physically and financially alike.

What's your thought?

