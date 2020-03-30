Johnson & Johnson: The Time Is Now

Source: Investor presentation

Times of extreme volatility in financial markets can be unnerving for all involved. However, times like these also present terrific opportunities for those that are willing to take a chance and buy something at a discount. One such stock that I think will come out of the crisis relatively unscathed is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), as its mix of revenue is diversified enough that its earnings should remain mostly intact. With shares trading at a meaningful discount to pre-crisis levels, if you wanted to own J&J, the time is now.

A robust, diversified model will weather this storm

J&J’s product mix and geographic reach rivals just about any other company on earth. The company has three main segments – Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices – and all three provide meaningful contributions to revenue and earnings. In addition, all three have immense product portfolios and are sold the world over, helping to insulate from weakness in one particular area of the globe, or one specific industry.

Source: Investor presentation

This slide from a recent presentation shows that Consumer makes up about 17% of total sales, Medical Devices are about 32% of sales, and the balance is from the company’s enormous Pharmaceutical portfolio.

In addition to the segments providing diversification, J&J also owns a staggering 26 brands that each individually produce at least a billion dollars in annual revenue.

Source: Investor presentation

In fact, 12 of the 26 are in excess of $2 billion, including several of its Pharmaceutical products, which are typically extremely resilient to economic downturns. It is also heavy in things like would care, contact lenses, and medical devices that are also quite resilient. J&J doesn’t sell discretionary products, and thus, it follows that demand wouldn’t change one way or the other due to economic conditions.

We’ve established that J&J’s product mix is highly diversified across products and industries, but what about geography?

Source: Investor presentation

J&J gets just over half of its revenue from the US, while Europe is ~23%, and Asia-Pacific is ~19%. These are the areas hardest-hit by the coronavirus outbreak, so certainly, there is a bit of exposure. However, given the products the company makes, there should be relatively little impact from the outbreak. Medical devices, pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, wound care, etc. should see little to no impact from any economic shock, and this one isn’t any different. Thus, I’m confident J&J’s earnings power is intact, and should remain as such.

This point is supported by the data below, which shows the company’s EBIT by segment for last year.

Source: Investor presentation

Even if the company is exposed by its Consumer segment, that business makes up just a small fraction of overall earnings. Its resilient Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical segments have much better operating margins, and therefore are much more important to the profit discussion. This is why I think J&J will not only survive the crisis, but be relatively unscathed in the process.

Valuation and outlook

J&J guided for just over $9 in EPS for this year back in January, but the situation has obviously changed.

Source: Investor presentation

In fact, just a handful of days ago, the company’s head of finance essentially said guidance shouldn’t be relied upon. That’s comforting.

At any rate, analysts are still quite bullish – as am I – and confident that impacts to this year’s earnings will be minimal.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Consensus is for just 20 cents in EPS below what the company guided for, which I find to be quite reasonable. Even if we assume worse numbers, say, $8.50 in EPS, shares are still way too cheap. I don’t think it will get that bad, for all the reasons I described above, but even if it does, J&J is a buy.

Current consensus estimates for next year – which should see no impact from coronavirus for J&J – are for $9.61. That puts the forward PE ratio at 12.8, which is cheaper than this stock has been for some time.

On the dividend yield, which is another way to value an income stock like J&J, shares are at a level not seen for years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The sharp rally off of the panic bottom from the last couple of weeks has seen the yield come off its high, but in excess of 3%, J&J is still quite attractive on this metric.

J&J’s dividend history is legendary, a glimpse of which we can see below.

Source: TIKR.com

Dividends have risen for more than 50 consecutive years, making the company a Dividend King, and even in just the past 15 years, seen above, the payout has more than tripled. Growth has slowed somewhat in recent years, but year-over-year change in the payout has remained steady in the ~6% area. Given the multi-year high in the yield and its outstanding dividend history, this may be the best reason to buy J&J today.

The bottom line

J&J should come out of this crisis unscathed and as dominant as ever. I think the geographic and product diversification make it such that even if there is an impact to earnings, it will be very minor. With shares having been hammered along with the rest of the market, J&J is at the point where it represents significant value for new buyers.

The yield is just over 3%, it has one of the best dividend histories of any company in the world, and its valuation has plummeted to unreasonably low levels. All of these factors combine for a low-risk entry point into J&J today.

Coronavirus is a terrible human tragedy, but should leave J&J alone in terms of its earnings capacity. Even if the global recession worsens or drags on, J&J should be fine. This company has far fewer risks from the virus than most companies, and I’d suggest there really aren’t any in terms of material impact. In short, defensive, value, and income investors alike should buy J&J.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.