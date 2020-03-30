Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - March 29, 2020

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Red Robin rebounded strongly this week, cementing its place as the most volatile merger arbitrage spread. This week the stock managed to more than recoup the prior week’s losses that saw shares trade at under $5. Despite some profit taking at the end of the week following the initial rally, the stock closed at the end of the week up $3.72 at $10.27, a gain of 56.79% that still leaves the simple spread at a whopping 289.48%. This is against the original bid from Vintage Capital for $40 per share.

The restaurant sector continues to suffer from uncertainty surrounding the length of the coronavirus lock down. This has led some to believe a number of weaker restaurants may be forced to close. Even after the population is allowed to move freely and supply lines reopen, this may prove to be too little too late for some operators. It is also considered unlikely restaurant traffic will return to previous levels following the lifting of restrictions. At least not for a significant period of time. However, the broader market upturn has in the near term provided a boost for stock prices.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Merger Details MERGER DETAILS VALUE Acquisition Target Stock Name Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Acquisition Target Stock Ticker RRGB Acquirer Stock Name Vintage Capital Announcement Date July 18, 2019 Merger Status HOSTILE BID Expected Completion Date March 31, 2020 Deal Value $517m Offer Price $40.00 Payment Method All Cash Deal Initial SEC Filing SC 13D/A Investor Relations investor@redrobin.com

As for Red Robin however, although strongly influenced by the broader market upswing, the stock performance was heavily influenced by company specific issues. Vintage Capital has maintained its position throughout this debacle and is actively engaging in dialogue with RRGB management. This can be seen in the latest board of director’s appointment. On Thursday, Anthony Ackil, founder of the B. Good private restaurant chain was appointed to the board of directors as an independent. The decision to appoint Mr. Ackil was made in agreement with RRGB and Vintage Capital who still hold an 11.6% stake in the company. Brian Kahn, Managing Partner of Vintage Capital Management is quoted as saying

We appreciate Red Robin’s constructive approach, and we are pleased to reach this agreement. We have great confidence in the Company’s newly appointed CEO, Paul Murphy, and its recently refreshed Board, and we look forward to working with the Company towards our mutual goal of positioning Red Robin for success and value creation

In a press release dated Thursday March 27, details were also released how the board will temporarily comprise of eleven members until the AGM when the number will revert to 10. Of greater interest however is the provision reached in agreement with Vintage Capital that the company

has agreed to grant Vintage a waiver under the Company’s rights agreement allowing Vintage to acquire up to 20% of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The Company’s agreement with Vintage will be filed on a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

That means no invoking of the poison pill, and potentially even greater influence exerted by Vintage of the running of the company. There was no mention of the proposed takeover in this press release. However, at this point in time the mere survival of the firm could be considered a victory in light of the pandemic. Vintage are not under any obligation to continue with the takeover. It is in their interests however to do what is possible to reverse the performance of the stock price and thus reduce the loss on the position of approximately 1,500,000 shares. The fact that Vintage and company management can work together for the benefit of "shareholders, Team Members, Guests, franchisees and partners" suggests there may well be light at the end of this tunnel. As can be imagined, we are not actively trading this stock at these levels. We do however take a small crumb of comfort to know our interests are aligned with those of Vintage Capital.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

As reported cases of the coronavirus continue to rise, Governments around the world have begun implementing stricter social distancing policies. At the same time, unprecedented economic aid is being channeled towards domestic economies. This week, the Fed announced its open ended asset purchase program to ensure sufficient liquidity in the credit markets. Markets observers are scrambling to assess whether these measures will deliver sufficient help to the right people in sufficient time. Domestically, the broader market in the U.S. performed extremely well at the beginning of the week. Despite some profit taking towards the end, the S&P 500 Index still produced the best weekly performance in 11 years. By the close on Friday, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished up 10.76%.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA), mirrored the performance of the broader market but on a smaller scale. This saw the ETF move comfortably above the multi-year lows touched upon in the previous two weeks. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, the MNA was showing a gain of 4.67%.

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw a clean sweep for the winners this week with 20 advances versus 0 declines and 0 non-movers. There were no cash positions last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads maintains its full complement of deal constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com rose by an impressive by 11.16% and the dispersion of returns was 12.11%. This is number continues to be significantly above any levels ever experienced in this metric using both the 3-month medium-term and long-term look back periods. The positive performance of the portfolio was attributable to the significant recovery in RRGB and accompanied by impressive gains achieved by TGE, IOTS, BREW & TECD amongst others.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 24.81%. This is almost half last week's figure of 43.91% and reverses the increase observed over the previous week. For this coming week, the T20 portfolio has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash.

