NextEra Energy: Promising Future Despite Near-Term Headwinds

NextEra Energy's investments in solar, wind, and energy storage positions the company well for the future.

The electric utility industry has not been immune to the coronavirus. While electricity usage may increase from the residential sector, the opposite is true for the industrial sector. Weakening demand from the industrial sector and bill payment forbearance will certainly have a negative impact on the electric utility industry in the near term.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) has not been an exception in the case of poor performing utility stocks. The company has seen its stock price plummet from ~$280 a few weeks ago to ~$230. Despite NextEra Energy's poor performance over the past few weeks, the company is very well-positioned over the long term.

NextEra Energy has undoubtedly felt the negative impacts of the coronavirus. The company's stock price plummeted over the past few weeks.

Massive Push Towards Renewables

NextEra Energy is one of the few power companies making a significant move towards renewable energy. While renewables like solar and wind still account for a small portion of overall energy use, these technologies are incredibly promising. In fact, solar is already cheaper than traditional fossil fuels in a huge number of areas.

The power companies and utilities that have not embraced renewables may be left behind in a rapidly transforming energy industry. With innovative companies like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) investing massive amounts of resources into emerging clean technologies like solar, the entire energy industry is bound to change dramatically moving forward.

NextEra Energy is building a clean energy infrastructure that will likely not only survive but thrive in such a transforming industry. The company's Energy Resources division added a whopping ~5.8 GW of renewables to its backlog in 2019. Energy Resources is actually the largest operator of solar and wind projects in the world.

Energy Resources even added ~900 MW of battery storage in 2019. Battery storage will likely be a key technology for the solar and wind infrastructure. Batteries can solve the baseload power problem plaguing renewables and can even help make expensive peaking power plants less relevant. There is arguably no other power company investing so much in renewables as much as NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy has an increasingly large presence in renewable markets like solar.

Fast-Paced Growth

NextEra Energy has been growing faster than many of its competitors in recent years. The company's forward-looking business model has certainly helped propel the company. In addition to fast growth, NextEra Energy continues to improve its cost structure and reduced its non-fuel retail O&A by ~5% compared to 2018.

NextEra Energy's focus on renewables will only further bolster the company's growth as solar, wind, and battery technology matures. Solar PV technology, in particular, is still advancing at an incredibly fast pace even decades after the technology was invented. Increasingly cheap and efficient solar panels are pushing exponential growth as other traditional energy technologies are becoming less economically viable.

NextEra Energy financials have also been improving. The company's 2019 adjusted EPS of $8.37 represents ~8.7% growth over 2018. Unfortunately, for NextEra Energy, the coronavirus could have a significant impact on both the company's growth rate and financials in the near term.

However, NextEra Energy is far better positioned to deal with the current economic downturn the many competitors. NextEra Energy could even gain market share from weaker competitors that are unable to deal with short-term issues like payment forbearance.

NextEra Energy continues to improve its financials. Unfortunately, the coronavirus may negatively impact this positive trend.

Risks

NextEra Energy's large commitment to renewables does not come without its risks. Solar PV, wind, and battery storage are all relatively young technologies compared to more traditional technologies. While the technological roadmap of these technologies certainly looks promising, they could still end up underperforming in the long run.

NextEra Energy is investing a large amount of resources into these technologies, with a particularly strong focus on wind and solar. If traditional fossil fuels continue to dominate the energy landscape over the next few decades, the company may not be able to fully leverage its growing renewable infrastructure.

However, most of the evidence suggests that renewables will continue to grow at an incredibly fast pace. In fact, renewables are expected to account for approximately two-thirds of new US capacity in 2020. In addition, increasingly stringent global environmental regulations only further spur renewables' growth.

Conclusion

There is no question that NextEra Energy will face a great deal of headwinds over the next few quarters as a result of the global pandemic. What's more, the coronavirus could have a disproportionate impact on the supply chain of renewables. Despite this, the company is strong enough to survive this downturn and will likely come out even stronger than many of its competitors.

Investors should consider NextEra Energy at its current valuation of $113 billion and forward P/E ratio of 25. The company has strong financials, robust growth, and a forward-looking portfolio. NextEra Energy's large investments into a renewable infrastructure put the company in a great position moving forward.

