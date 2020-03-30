XRT: A Retail Play That Has E-Commerce Exposure

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) as an investment option at its current market price. While I have generally had a less than favorable view of consumer retail-focused funds in the past, my attitude has shifted in the short-term. While this may seem like an odd time to initiate a retail position, I believe taking a contrarian stance now is justified. XRT is trading at a marked discount to the S&P 500, which suggests much of the downside facing the sector is priced in. Further, the fund is broadly diversified across both discretionary and non-discretionary sectors. While consumer spend in areas like apparel and dining are going to continue to see declines, XRT also has exposure to grocery stores, pharmacies, and pure e-commerce plays. This is exposure that is likely to benefit the fund as the Covid-19 crisis continues.

Background

First, a little about XRT. The fund's objective is "to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index". Currently, the fund is trading at $30.03/share and has an annual yield of 2.31%. I covered XRT for the first time back in December and gave a cautious outlook on the fund. While I viewed the valuation positively, I believed too many headwinds faced the retail sector to warrant a buy rating. In hindsight, this call was accurate. While I was probably not bearish enough, XRT has seen a sharp decline since that time, and vastly under-performed the broad market:

Clearly, XRT's under-performance is notable. Due to this steep decline, I felt now was an opportune time to do an updated review. Looking ahead, I see some reasons for optimism on this fund, as I see the recent drop as too far, too fast. While there are plenty of clouds on the horizon for retail, I think XRT has a make-up that will hold up well from here, and I will explain why below.

Discount To Market Now Too Large To Ignore

I want to open the article up with a look at XRT's valuation, as this was the metric that initially drew my interest to the fund back in December. Simply, due to all the headwinds facing the retail sector, XRT was trading at a notable discount to the broader market. Ultimately, I concluded this discount was justifiable and not a buying opportunity, but the continued widening of this spread has me changing my tune.

To see why, let us consider the discount (as measured by P/E ratios) that XRT has against the S&P 500, back in December and today. To gauge how wide the spread has become, see the chart below:

XRT P/E (December) S&P 500 P/E (December) XRT Valuation Discount to the S&P 500 (December) 15.6 23.6 34% XRT Current P/E S&P 500 Current P/E XRT Valuation Discount to the S&P 500 10.3 19.1 46%

In fairness, XRT was looking quite cheap in December, and that did not stop the fund from shedding over 30% of its value in just under a four month period. However, its current discount of 46% is hard to ignore. Considering how cheaply priced XRT is, at around 10 times earnings, this may pique investor interest. Further, it compares favorable to the S&P 500, which is still near its long-term average, even after the recent decline.

I must caution, however, that while I see this valuation as an argument for buying, it is by no means a guarantee XRT will rise. The retail sector is facing some very serious challenges, and earnings are likely to drop in the upcoming quarters, which could push up XRT's P/E ratio even if the market price does not move. That means the discount to the broader market could narrow, without offering any positive return to investors. Similarly, XRT could certainly trend to even cheaper prices, as investors have plenty of justification to avoid this sector. Therefore, investors need to recognize buying in now is still a risky proposition, and to weigh the risks carefully before diving in.

What Are The Risks? Consumer Sentiment and Declining Sales

On the backdrop of discussing XRT's below-average valuation, I wanted to move in to the reasons why this is the case. This will allow investors a better overall view of the risks they are taking to buy in to retail right now, and help them decide whether this investment is right for them.

The first major risk right now is consumer sentiment, which is unsurprisingly taking a beating. I doubt I have to go in to too much detail for the reasons behind declining consumer sentiment, as readers are likely aware the ongoing Covid-19 crisis is taking its toll on investors, businesses, and consumers alike. With many "shelter in place" and "stay at home" orders coming out of state governments across the country, Americans are understandably nervous. To make matters worse, the recent jobs figures that came out last week did little to calm nerves. While the official U.S. unemployment rate still sits near a generational low at 3.5%, this is a backward looking metric that is likely to change in the months ahead. The reason is that claims for unemployment shot up by over three million, which is a stunning figure and represents just how widespread the virus' impact on business has become:

Source: US Department of Labor

There is no sugar coating this development, it is bad news, and we can only hope it is temporary.

Not surprisingly, the spreading virus and employment challenges are taking their toll on consumer confidence. In fact, the monthly survey from the University of Michigan gauging consumer sentiment just came out at the end of last week, and showed sentiment now sits at a three year low:

Source: Bloomberg

I have two primary takeaways from the graph above. One, consumer sentiment is obviously weakening, and the sharpness of the drop suggests consumers were previously predicting a fairly quick resolution to the virus crisis. Now that we see that is unlikely to happen, sentiment fell swiftly in response. However, the second point is that sentiment still remains at a historically high level, even with the large swing. We can see that sentiment is nowhere near the lows of 2008-09, and it is still sitting above the readings all the way through 2014. While I do expect the figure to weaken in the month ahead, it is likely to stay above the average for the past decade. This means consumers are still feeling resilient based on a longer historical time frame, even if the reading is remarkedly lower than just a month ago.

Retail Sales Are Down, Likely To Continue

As I noted above, I see two primary risks to XRT. While declining consumer sentiment is an important point, what is probably more important is actual sales. On this front, the news is not great either. As consumers, in the U.S. and around the world, cope with employment fears and social distancing mandates, retail is feeling the brunt of the pain.

While retail had been holding up well in 2019, and in the beginning of this year, February numbers have taken a turn for the worst. Specifically, February sales were down sharply from January, and sit well below the five year average, as shown in the graphic below:

Source: Bloomberg

Importantly, this is not just an American phenomenon. As countries in Asia and Europe also work to contain the spread of this virus, sales are down around the globe. For example, retail figures out of the U.K. show a similar story for the month of February:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is declining sentiment is showing up in sales figures, which is concerning. Clearly, consumers are scaling back, in the U.S. and abroad, and that is going to pose a challenge for the companies who rely heavily on consumer spending to survive. While this may seem like a story no investor would want to get behind, I do see a few reasons for optimism, which I will discuss next. Further, while the consumer sentiment and retail sales data offer support for a bearish outlook, I would revert back to XRT's valuation, and note that the challenges the sector faces seem to be baked in to current prices.

What's The Good News? XRT Has E-Commerce Exposure

So far in this review, the story has not been the most positive. So this likely has investors wondering why I would be recommending XRT right now. The answer has to do with the fund's underlying holdings. With XRT is considered a "Retail ETF", we have to consider what that really means. This is not just a brick and mortar retail fund, but rather XRT holds companies across the entire retail consumer spectrum. This includes grocery stores, pharmacies, and, very importantly, e-commerce plays. These are all areas that I expect to benefit from the growing virus concerns, especially compared against traditional store retailers for cyclical items.

To understand the exposure XRT has, view the chart below, where I have highlighted the areas I believe are especially important to the fund right now:

Source: State Street

Specifically, I see XRT's over 22% exposure to pure e-commerce plays as a win, in additional to its almost 20% exposure to food and drug retailers. This is because consumers are essentially over-buying staple products right now, to prepare for shortages and for longer than expected shelter-in-place orders.

For support on why I feel XRT is prepared for this environment, let us consider consumer shopping habits right now. As consumers are looking to stock up on essentials and place more orders online, they are turning towards some of the biggest retailers, who have both an online and brick and mortar presence, for their needs. To illustrate, the graphic below shows the top choices among consumers right now for online grocery orders:

Source: Yahoo Finance

It appears that consumers are counting on the most established players to serve their escalating needs through this crisis.

So what does this mean for XRT? Well, the good news is that the fund holds every single one of the above companies in its portfolio, as shown below:

Source: State Street

I view this, not surprisingly, very positively. A look at XRT's list of top holdings shows a very diverse bunch. The fund holds companies that sell a variety of different products, whether its discount items, groceries, prescription drugs, or even stamps. Further, it holds companies that do business both online and in-store, with some companies exclusively online. This tells me XRT is actually better equipped to handle the ongoing crisis than one might expect at first glance. When we couple this with the fact that XRT also holds the top companies shoppers are saying they are buying from as a result of the growing shift to online grocery sales, I am led to believe the fund will hold up well from here.

Retail Is A Slow and Steady Climb

My final point also has a positive slant, and it concerns total retail sales. While concerns for the short-term are especially valid, investors right now should be taking a long term view. While protecting cash is important, looking for sectors that are disproportionately beaten down can also be a viable strategy. I see retail as one such place, especially given the valuation spread I discussed earlier. Of course, there are valid reasons for this current spread, and I am not suggesting retail does not have a challenging time ahead. Sales are likely to be pressured in the upcoming weeks, and possibly months. While I think XRT has some online exposure to balance this out, the reality is retail as a whole is facing challenging times.

However, when we take a long-term view, we have to consider that worries over a "retail apocalypse" have been largely unfounded for now. Retail sales continue to climb, although the shift to e-commerce has hurt the traditional brick and mortar players. However, XRT is positioned to take advantage of this trend, so I don't view traditional retail's demise as a reason to avoid this fund. Further, retail sales in the U.S. are anticipated to keep climbing in the years ahead, which is good news for the fund. While short-term pressures will keep a lid on sales in the immediate future, the longer term trend remains positive, especially as our population grows. To illustrate, consider the outlook for retail in the U.S. over the next five years, as shown below:

Source: E-Marketer

My point here is to illustrate that the retail sector is not dying, but rather growing very slowly. In fairness, this is not an area I would typically recommended in normal circumstances. However, when I consider just how badly funds like XRT have been hit, I see data like this as support that a rebound is likely to occur going forward. While I would be very cautious on overpaying for retail exposure, whether online or traditional, XRT's 46% discount to the market suggests investors are likely under-paying instead.

Bottom-line

Finding good prices was difficult a few months ago, but now it seems like every stock and fund is on sale. While it is tempting to compare current prices against all-time highs, we have to consider that the market was extremely over-priced leading in to the sell-off. This is part of the reason for the sharpness of the drop, and investors need to be selective about what they buy right now, because re-testing all-time highs is not something I see happening any time soon. With this in mind, I see value in XRT, even though I recognize many will disagree with this thesis. While retail faces challenges, including slowing sales, store closures, and declining consumer sentiment, XRT is not made up of just traditional retail. The fund holds companies that are selling essential products right now, such as prescription drugs, groceries, and consumer staples. These are all areas where demand is increasing, not declining. Further, XRT holds some of the biggest names that have a presence in both traditional retail and e-commerce, which are the companies consumers say they are turning to right now. Therefore, I am shifting to a "bullish" rating on XRT, and would advise investors to carefully consider positions at this time.

