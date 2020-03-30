Buy Mosaic At Half Its Tangible Book Value As More Countries Exempt Fertilizers From Lockdown

There have been a flurry of negative news about Mosaic (MOS) of late and investors are reacting disproportionately (which is common in a bear market). Mosaic recently posted a special investor update on its website highlighting its approach to manage the business in Covid-19 world. Global lockdown is impacting the company’s operations at three facilities: Miski Mayo in Peru, distribution operations in India, and Patrocinio Mine in Brazil. Miski Mayo and Patrocinio are production side issues while Indian lockdown had created a demand side problem with fertilizer shops shut after initial announcement.

India was expected to account for ~13% of global phosphate consumption and ~5% of global potash consumption in 2020 (Source: slide 32 and 36 of February investor update) and shutdown of fertilizer shops in the country would have created a big demand slowdown. However, shutting down agriculture related activities would have led to a much bigger problem than Covid-19 in a country of 1.3 billion – hunger/starvation. It took government four days to realize it (which isn’t much by Indian standards) and on Friday the union minister of agriculture (equivalent to secretary of agriculture) issued a notification exempting all agriculture related activities including fertilizer shops from lockdown. He also gave an instruction to states to make sure this notification is strictly followed.

While bears are in firm grip and the market is filled with expectations of supply and demand shock due to coronavirus, I don’t think these issues can go on for more than a few weeks. India’s swift reversal is an example of why any impact on agriculture related activity can’t continue for long. If we look at the recent comments from Brazil’s president, I don’t think shutdown can continue for long. Peru should also open on April 12th given their relatively low exposure. However, even if the lockdown was to continue in these countries, fertilizers will likely be exempted.

Patrocinio mine isn’t a big problem as it produced only 0.4 mn tonnes phosphate rock last year. However, Miski Mayo with 4 mn tonnes of production (out of which 3 mn is Mosaic’s proportionate share) is likely to cause some headwind. In 2017 there was a flood which disrupted supply from Miski Mayo in late March and early April. According to my estimates, the company incurred ~$7mn to $8mn cost headwind because of that. I believe the current situation is similar to the disruptions in 2017. Mosaic has acquired Vale’s (VALE) stake in Miski Mayo since then and has increased its share from 30% to 75%. So, I believe the total impact will be approximately 2.5x of what it saw in 2017 or ~$20 mn. This is manageable if the company suspends/reduces its annual dividend of $0.20 per share which equates to ~$75mn in annual cash outflow (378 mn share count at the end of last year).

Fertilizer stock have corrected along with the broader market. Mosaic is down 42% in the last one month while Nutrien (NTR) and CF Industries (CF) are both down ~23%. Nutrien is trading at 1.66x tangible book value while CF is trading at 1.68x tangible book value. Mosaic is the cheapest trading at less than half of its tangible book value. According to the company’s latest 10-K filing its book value and tangible book value were $24.73 per share and $21.67 per share respectively. The stock price on Friday’s close was $9.90.

Mosaic is a relatively low cost producer and it comes in the bottom half to one-third in terms of cash cost of production (Source: slide 31 and 44 of investor presentation). Before economics stop making sense for Mosaic and its investments and book values are written off, more than half of other producers (with higher cost of production than Mosaic) will suffer the same fate. This means taking out half the capacity from the markets which in turn will make economics much better for Mosaic and the other remaining players. So, there should be no fundamental reason for Mosaic to trade at a discount to its book value given its position in the cost curve.

If we were talking about a company levered to oil, I could have understood it trading at a discount to its tangible book value. There is a secular shift towards renewable which might impact crude oil demand in the long term. Fertilizer, on the other hand, is a commodity which is likely to see a continued growth in the foreseeable future as the world solves its hunger problem and the quality of diet (amount of protein in diet) improves in Asian/African countries. The competitors are also behaving rationally and there were production cuts last year due to low prices. The company is also not making losses on an annual basis (excluding impairments of goodwill). So, there are no concerns about decline in tangible book value going forward.

If a leading, cost efficient player like Mosaic could not even trade at half of its net tangible book value, the incentive for new investment in Phosphate and Potash production facility is not there. This means no new Greenfield investments in fertilizer industry which bodes well for existing players in the long term. In early 2000s, post dot com bust and 9/11 attacks, Federal Reserve lowered interest rates significantly. This inflated a commodity (and housing) bubble over the next few years and Fertilizer companies benefited. Under-investment in new production facilities and low interest rate environment is likely to pave way for another commodity bubble once the coronavirus headwind is behind us.

Also, with low valuations currently, there might be a renewed interest in M&A in this sector. Most of the investors following fertilizer sector closely must remember BHP Billiton’s hostile bid for Potash Corp in 2010. Mosaic was not in play at that time because of Cargill’s majority stake. Now that the company’s shareholding has changed and its valuations are a fraction of what they were in the good old days, it might be an attractive acquisition target as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.