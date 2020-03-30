Adjusting For A Coronavirus Pandemic - Lower Lows Are Ahead

I don't share the views of those who believe this share market has hit a bottom. The great majority of tickers will see lower lows before COVID-19 is behind us.

COVID-19 has added a new dimension - will this company come out the other side, as strong or stronger? Those who carry out the necessary analysis will enjoy superior gains.

Important questions when buying shares. Is the company and its business attractive to invest in? Will buying at current share price likely provide attractive total returns?

Investing Approach Pre Coronavirus Pandemic -

I have developed a disciplined quantitative approach to assessing potential share investments as follows:

I author articles with a view to enhancing share investment decisions, primarily based on quantifying total return expectations.

Three important questions for share investment decisions: Is the company and its business attractive to invest in? Will buying at current share price likely provide attractive total returns? At what lower share price would an investment likely provide attractive total returns?

Targeting to buy stocks at a favorable entry price - this is quite different to and should not be confused with timing the market. Timing the market requires you to increase or decrease the total value of your portfolio of stocks depending on the direction you perceive the market is heading. Regardless where the market is heading, individual share prices fluctuate independent of market movement.

Results from the above approach in 2019 were highly successful. The total return on a portfolio based on all my "Bullish" and "Very Bullish" articles published on Seeking Alpha in calendar 2019, was 55.42% at Dec. 31, 2019, and this grew to 70.48% at Feb. 21, 2020 share prices. Full and verifiable supporting details are included further below.

Coronavirus: A Long Lasting Black Swan Event Requiring Adjustments To Investing Approach -

The coronavirus pandemic will not be over in two months, or three months, or four months, maybe not even in 12 months or more. There will be good news, bad news and fake news, all of which will contribute to increased volatility. Discerning investors should be increasing their cash holdings, if they have not already done so. This is not a matter of trying to time the market. It's a matter of understanding the future course the COVID-19 pandemic will take in the US. There are many dark days ahead with many deaths likely (see here). Emotion will take over and we will almost certainly see lower lows for the great majority of stocks over the next few months. For those thinking there could be some new treatment in time to prevent large scale deaths and ongoing health issues for survivors of serious lung and other organ damage:

There remains no vaccine for any of the new coronaviruses that have caused outbreaks in the past 20 years (see here the difficulties with developing a coronavirus vaccine). Do not expect a vaccine available for widespread use within 12 months.

There are a number of existing approved drugs showing promise as a treatment for COVID-19. Trial design to show efficacy may prove difficult. Signs of efficacy have been seen when patients are treated early but not necessarily when treated later in the infection period. Early indications are the drugs may not be so useful in more seriously ill patients. As most trials are in design phase and will not start to enroll before April, do not expect positive results and widespread use to reduce serious cases and deaths inside three months.

Antibody therapies have possibilities (their use dates back to the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918). "Regeneron has identified hundreds of virus-neutralizing antibodies; plans to initiate large-scale manufacturing by mid-April with antibody cocktail therapy. Potential to enter human clinical studies by early summer" (see here). That's good news. But once again do not expect any impact on containing COVID-19 inside three months.

The United States had 85,594 identified cases of COVID-19 and 1,300 related deaths as of March 26, 2020. By March 27, 2020, the numbers had grown to 103,729 cases and 1,693 deaths. No doubt by the time this article is published the numbers will have further increased. Table 1 shows how the number of cases can be expected to increase from March 27 if action is not taken to reduce the infection rate. Up to date numbers of cases and deaths can be found here.

Table 1

Above interactive table developed by author. Excel spreadsheet accessible here. You may have to open a free Dropbox account to be able to use the interactive features.

The figures in the blue colored cells are the only input variables. The 104,000 is the number of cases at March 27. If left unchecked, the COVID-19 infection rate is thought to be around 3.0. I have input a lower infection rate of 2.5 which assumes each person presently infected transmits the infection to an average of 2.5 other persons (you can access the table and change the infection rates). The 330,462,357 in the red colored cells is the total US population. If the infection rate is not brought down below 2.5, 60% of the US population could be infected over the next three months. As per Case 3, it's only when the infection rate is brought below 1.0 the number of cases is stabilized and growth in numbers of cases begins to decline. At present there's no medical prevention or cure. The only preventive measure available, and it's available immediately, is "social distancing." I prefer "physical distancing" because we can still have social interaction through phone, email, Twitter, etc. Deaths will total 661,000 at a 1% death rate and 20% of the population infected. If 60% of the population becomes infected, the death toll could rise to close to 2 million Americans. Over a period of six months, the weekly deaths would range from ~25,000 to 75,000 deaths per week. These figures are based on estimates provided by Australia's Deputy Chief Medical Officer at a press conference on March 16, 2020 (see here). It may not get that bad if more stringent physical distancing, including lockdowns, are implemented. But whether deaths or lockdowns, there will be increasingly bad news over the next three months. Expect share price volatility including some significant falls from present levels..

Adjusting During The Coronavirus Pandemic -

Adjusting For Coronavirus At The Share Market Level -

However down the market has been over the last month or so, investors should understand there's a high likelihood of much worse down days ahead. I believe the likelihood of worse down days is so high it's close to a certainty. However cheap shares might seem, based on fundamentals, the markets will be driven by emotion, as the tragedy associated with Coronavirus unfolds.

Adjusting For Coronavirus At The Individual Company Ticker Level -

COVID-19 has added a new dimension - will this company come out the other side, as strong or stronger? If the answer is no - sell on up days, replace on down days with those companies best positioned to benefit from COVID-19.

Adjusting For Post The Coronavirus Pandemic -

Adjusting For Post Coronavirus At The Share Market Level -

My view of the direction the share market will take post the coronavirus crisis has not changed. Interest rates will likely continue at lower levels than the recent past. In this climate investors will continue to seek higher yields and multiples will return to pre coronavirus levels and higher.

Adjusting For Post Coronavirus At The Individual Company Ticker Level -

Position appropriately during the Coronavirus Pandemic and come out the other side well positioned for the long term.

A disciplined approach worked in the past. With necessary adjustments for the impact of COVID-19, it can work in the future. I set out below an analysis of my articles published in 2019 to confirm in retrospect how successful my approach has been and to guide what direction to take in the future.

A Disciplined Quantitative Approach To Share Investment Decisions

I published 66 articles with a primary ticker on the SA public site in 2019. The analyses and discussions below are based on the results of investing, or refraining from investing in these tickers based on the sentiments expressed in these articles. I have chosen the public site articles as these are a matter of public record. Table 2 below lists all articles rated by author as Very Bullish or Bullish.

Table 2 - Actionable Articles 2019 - Very Bullish And Bullish

I should point out three of the inclusions in Table 3 above are in respect of tickers that were assessed on different criteria to the rules based approach. The three are Boeing (BA), Bristol-Myers CVRs (BMY.RT), and NI Holdings (NODK). Boeing was opportunistic on the possibility of an early return to service of the 737 MAX (which came seriously undone), Bristol-Myers CVRs based on market distortions immediately after close of the Celgene deal, and NI Holdings an arbitrage opportunity. Excluding these three, 23 (82%) of the 28 bullish recommendations resulted in share price gains. Of these 23, 18 (64% of the 28) showed share price gains exceeding 10%. Of the five not showing share price gains, three were in respect of tickers for which I had written articles that did result in share price gains, more than offsetting any downside. The above Table 2 does not include dividends receivable. At Dec. 31, 2019, total proforma rate of return, including dividends, from investing in all 31 tickers in Table 2 was 55.42%, as per Table 3 below.

The Result Of Following A Disciplined Approach

Table 3 - Proforma Portfolio Based On Bullish And Very Bullish Articles As At December 31, 2019

For the proforma portfolio above, here are the rules indicating when an investment is deemed to have been made, and the amount of the investment, based on an SA published article that shows author's rating, for a primary ticker the subject of the article:

Note - As those who follow me would know, I have not personally invested in any of the tickers, the subject of the articles under review. Some will criticize me for not having "skin in the game." But that's the whole point of this scientific approach I'm taking to developing a disciplined approach to share investment decisions. I want to exclude emotion from share investment decisions. If I'm invested in a ticker I'm writing about, it's very hard, if not impossible, to be entirely impartial in my thinking.

The Results For Tickers Receiving A Neutral Rating

In a generally rising market it's not sufficient to just review the articles with bullish ratings. Table 4 below is presented on a comparable basis to Table 2 above for tickers rated neutral in my articles published in calendar 2019.

Table 4 - Non-Actionable Articles 2019 - Neutral

Of the 29 articles rated neutral, 12 (41%) had share price falls through Dec. 31, 2019. Furthermore, 19 (66%) had either share price decreases or share price increases less than 9%. Of the 10 (34%) with share price gains above 10%, there were some notable misses on my part. These include United Health Group (UNH) with a 33.3% gain which I rated a hold and Merck (MRK) with a 24.3% gain for which I was looking for a lower entry price. Sonos (SONO) with a 39.7% gain is a stock which I continue to believe is seriously mispriced. Should I be unhappy at missing these, I don't think so. My approach, seeking to buy at a favorable price, always will result in missing out on some opportunities for gains. I would prefer to be judged on the avoidance of the 41% of cases where the return was negative, and the 66% of cases where the return was either negative or less than 9%. That just leaves my seven bearish articles in Table 5 below to consider.

Table 5 - Non-Actionable Articles 2019 - Bearish And Very Bearish

Of the five tickers rated Bearish, 2 have price decreases and two have price increases less than 6%. The fifth, Intel (INTC), had a share price increase of 15.3% through Dec. 31, 2019. My only reason for rating Insulet (PODD) very bearish is I believe the share price has got way ahead of itself. In regard to Sonos (SONO), I will possibly author a further article detailing the issues I have with this mature corporation. In regard to the seven bearish articles overall, I will just make the same points as above. My approach will result in some missed opportunities, but it's demonstrated to greatly reduce the incidence of low and negative returns.

Let us look now at the rate of return for the Portfolio in Table 3 above, as at Feb. 21, 2020, immediately before the start of the COVID-19 meltdown.

Table 6 - Proforma Portfolio Based On Bullish And Very Bullish Articles As At Feb. 21, 2020

There was a strong run up in the stock market between Dec. 31, 2019, and Feb. 21, 2020, as companies reported their fourth quarter and full-year 2019 earnings. Rate of return on the proforma portfolio increased from 55.42% to 70.48%. Seven days later, as COVID-19 started to impact stock markets, returns were still positive as per Table 7 below.

Table 7 - Proforma Portfolio Based On Bullish And Very Bullish Articles As At February 28, 2020

Total return of 30.43% is well down on the 70.48% a week earlier, but still a very healthy return. Fast forward to March 23, 2020, and it's apparent it would have been a very good decision to sell everything on Feb. 28 when COVID-19 was first impacting share prices.

Table 8 - Proforma Portfolio Based On Bullish And Very Bullish Articles As At March 23, 2020

What a disaster. A 30.43% total return at Feb. 28 has turned into a negative return of 42.71% at March 23, 2020. Too late to sell at March 23. But the market bounced back through March 26, before declining to some extent by close on March 27. Here's the situation for the proforma portfolio at March 27.

Table 9 - Proforma Portfolio Based On Bullish And Very Bullish Articles As At March 27, 2020

For my subscribers, I let them know pre-market open on March 27, if this were a live portfolio, I would have no hesitation in selling every one of the above tickers at or around the prices reflected in Table 7. I advised I expected the share prices of the great majority of the above tickers will hit lower levels over the next three months.

Next Steps For The Portfolio

In the period ahead, Michael Rogus and I will be working hard to identify companies that are not likely to have liquidity issues, with an emphasis on companies that will not suffer from lockdowns and other necessary measures, and in fact may thrive in the period ahead. Some of these will be fairly priced, but others will be suffering a beaten down share price along with other stocks. This is a time of great opportunity provided strong discipline is applied to selecting stocks for investment. Having proven the efficacy of my disciplined approach to selecting stocks in 2019, going forward, live, active portfolios are being developed. These include a portfolio of purely dividend paying companies. Non-dividend paying companies will also have a place along with dividend paying companies in the "The Survivors Portfolio." The development of these portfolios will be progressive. First step will be to identify tickers with a likelihood of their business not being unduly interrupted, or actually improving during the period ahead. This will be followed by analysis of financials for such things as cash flow and balance sheet strengths. Finally, the share price will be a factor in deciding whether an investment in the company's shares will provide an adequate return on investment. I will be targeting share prices below current levels, to boost long-term returns, dividend yield and dividend payments. With patience, I expect those target share prices will be met. I have an expectation, a conviction, events surrounding COVID-19 will cause periods of extreme volatility in share prices over the next few months and beyond.

Which Tickers Might Find A Way Into A COVID-19 Defensive Portfolio -

Of the tickers in TABLE 7 above, I like Anthem (ANTM), Bristol-Myers (BMY), General Electric (GE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Kellogg (K) as potential portfolio components. This is a preliminary view requiring further due diligence and determination of an acceptable target share buy price to provide superior returns.

Anthem Preliminary View

Source: Anthem Inc. website

From the Anthem Q3-19 10-Q filing:

In addition, we provide a broad array of managed care services to self-funded customers, including claims processing, stop loss insurance, actuarial services, provider network access, medical cost management, disease management, wellness programs and other administrative services.

Provide an array of specialty and other insurance products and services such as dental, vision, life and disability insurance benefits, radiology benefit management and analytics-driven personal health care.

Independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, or BCBSA

Beginning in the second quarter of 2019, we provide pharmacy benefits management services through our IngenioRx subsidiary.

The elderly and those with existing medical conditions are the most susceptible to death and critical illness from COVID-19 infection. I expect Anthem business operations will be required more than ever to support these persons who will be required to isolate to avoid COVID-19 infection.

Bristol-Myers Preliminary View

Without reviewing in detail, demand for Bristol-Myers products should not be impacted by COVID-19. R&D should be able to continue. Clinical trials might become problematic. Problems with sourcing of drug components from China, if and where applicable, should be resolved with China now they are on top of COVID-19 (at least for the present).

General Electric Preliminary View

On the financial side, GE has announced all regulatory approvals are complete for the Danaher (DHR) deal and the transaction is expected to close on March 31, boosting liquidity. GE Healthcare will have reduced demand for certain equipment for elective surgery, but this will be offset by increased demand for equipment required for COVID-19. A large part of power falls into the classification of "essential services." Those power segments that are not essential will likely be forced into lockdown enabling the company to stand down employees. Aviation will be the most affected but is also an area likely to be in the front-line for government support. 2020 was always a continuing consolidation year for GE with renewed growth expected in 2021.

Johnson & Johnson Preliminary View

Similar thoughts as for Bristol-Myers but Johnson & Johnson share price is no bargain at present.

Kellogg Preliminary View

I do not see demand for their products decreasing but share price also is not a bargain at present.

I expect share prices for all the above to hit lower lows over the next three months, so there's time for necessary in-depth due diligence before making a commitment to any of them for the portfolio. I do not regard this as market timing. My conviction is related to the time I have taken to more fully understand all of the ramifications of a known threat in the form of COVID-19. There also are other tickers being looked at which might edge the above tickers out of consideration.

Tickers To Rule Out

Sadly, after being a fan of RH (RH), I cannot recommend this business in this climate. RH has previously acknowledged they are vulnerable to the effects of a cyclical slowdown. But COVID-19 is far worse than a cyclical downturn, it's a perfect storm for RH's business. I will have a look at RH's indebtedness when the full year results are released in early April to see what debt levels are apart from convertible debt. It is this other debt that could cause liquidity issues. The large amount of convertible debt is not a liquidity issue, but conversion to shares will further dilute EPS beyond losses in earnings.

Become an Analysts' Corner member. Share investing ideas with a like-minded group. Tickers reviewed using 1View∞Scenarios™. Register today for an absolutely no obligation 14-day free trial. Analysts' Corner uses market sentiment and company fundamentals to objectively target rates of return. Discounts on subscriptions currently available for a limited period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.