Square's Shape - An Arrow Pointing Up

Square’s Analyst Meeting-Some hidden nuggets

Another day, another set of analyst projections that are centered around the impact that the Covid-19 virus will have on the economy and some profound angst as unemployment claims go through the roof. The market continues to take investors through roller-coaster ups and downs with not all that much in the way of logic. No matter.

This is going to be an article about the investment merits of Square (SQ)-particularly based on some of the information the company released during its virtual analyst day that was held on 3/24. Although Square’s presentation wasn’t as far reaching in some ways as I might have hoped, mainly because of just how fluid the situation is, it should change the calculus of some as to what the real opportunities are for this company - albeit, after the worst impacts of the lock-downs and shut-downs recede. The company will obviously take a major hit in the revenue from its Sellers segment - after all, many of those sellers are closed and others are doing business on a limited basis.

As of Thursday’s close, Square shares are up by about 40% this week. That is somewhat crazy, but an artifact of these very volatile times through which we are passing. Square has had a relatively significant short interest with about 8% of the float short as of the middle of March. I have to assume that some of this spike is based on short covering, as negative sentiment might have diminished given the strength the company reported in its operations prior to the onset of the panic, the closures and so forth. And, for what it is worth, the shares are still down by 33% so far in March.

Square’s trading pattern has been more than a bit volatile in the years since I first became a holder and a follower. In the last year, the shares have been as low as $32 and as high as $87. Underlying all of that range has been concern relating to 2 discrete factors.

One of these has been the steady decline in the percentage growth of the company’s transaction volume. Square started its life as a payment processing company and it still derives lots of revenues and margins from that segment of its business. Last quarter, the Sellers segment represented 59% of total gross profit and was up 27% year over year. It has been a bit disconcerting for some investors -- and perhaps this writer -- to see the growth slippage in that component -- particularly given the many opportunities in that eco-system.

What I found particularly interesting as part of the presentation was that gross profit growth from the seller’s segment had accelerated to 32% growth in the first two months of this quarter. Obviously financial statements are not built on two months of data. And no one will ever know how the quarter might have turned out had there been no economic turmoil and social distancing and lockdowns. But that number, at least to me, was particularly encouraging suggesting that there were some green shoots to be seen from its investment in accelerating the growth of its sellers eco-system.

On the other hand, and somewhat exactly opposite, is the concern that the growth of Square Cash is just too good to last. After all, how can there be a competitive advantage to providing cash for customers and taking a fee for doing so. Initially, I was a bit skeptical of how that would work out - but seeing has to be believing. And people are still signing up for the app and doing so at a record pace.

The cash app has shown exceptional growth over the past couple of years. Last quarter its revenues grew 96% and the total revenues for this segment which includes software and services grew by 78%. Apparently, based on the guidance that was provided for Q1, in the midst of a sharp end of quarter drop in payments revenues, the revenues from the Cash App and other business components must be showing remarkable growth. Overall, despite the fall-off in payment processing revenues (25% or more with downward trends as of 3/24), the company has forecast that gross profits for the entire company will fall by only 6% from its prior forecast-for this company, due to the way it reports, gross profits are essentially a proxy for revenue. The company has also suspended current charges for software to its clients to help them over this rough patch. So, the revenue growth from the cash app must be continuing at rates near the triple digit mark to achieve the kind of overall result that was forecast by Square on its investor update conference call. It seems apparent that the impact of the virus has lead to some stronger demand for fintech apps pretty much across the board as part of a "social distancing" paradigm by customers. Apparently the monetization of these apps has actually accelerated, as consumers need to send money and then use ancillary services.

The investment case for Square shares is basically that the company has 2 flourishing eco-systems with strong technology and apparently high levels of user satisfaction. Because of the effort the company has made to create a flywheel, it has been able to create a fair level of differentiation between its overall offerings and those of the competition. The company’s investment in sales and marketing, in particular, had started to reawaken the potential of its Seller’s eco-system before the onset of fraught economics brought on particularly by Covid-19 and its concomitant lock-down and closures. The Square Cash app, and its own set of additional applications and services has actually shown resilience thus far in this economic downturn. The company said that new users for the cash app had reached an all-time peak last week.

Obviously the valuation formulas that I use are distorted in this period of time as no one seriously expects companies to grow or to generate high levels of free cash flow. That said, I have, and will continue to use a 3 year growth rate forecast for Square in the range of mid-high 30%. That is lower than the company’s growth prior to the impact of the economy on its operations (45%), and likely below any kind of reasonable set of expectations given the early success of some of its initiatives to revive the growth of its sellers business segment. After making an adjustment to my current year estimates to account for the impact of the economy on expectations, Square’s EV/S has fallen to around 7.9X. This is noticeably below the ratio for other companies in its growth cohort. I expect its free cash flow margin to be about 12-14% this year. That will be significantly greater than average for the company’s growth cohort. I consider the opportunity to acquire these shares at those prices to a better value than most other investment alternatives in the high growth space at this time.

It is, and has been, my contention that readers will do themselves a great favor by trying to look through current conditions. The optimal investments now, in my opinion, aren’t the largest, or the “safest” or the vendors whose business has seen less of an impact from the macro-economy. Why might I say that? It certainly isn’t the conventional wisdom or the direction of many recommendations on SA and elsewhere. Essentially, it has proven to be popular amongst the financial analyst community to over-emphasize the negatives, both overall, and for specific companies. There has been a certain degree of neglect to try to determine which companies have seen the greatest share price impact and which companies have the best prospects of strong business trends when looking at “the other side.”

I can’t quite represent all of the reasons for Square’s share price performance this week other than to say it is possibly an example of my contention (joking) or a snap back from an oversold condition. What is happening now, and will be happening in the next couple of months in terms of Square’s operational performance is not representative, either for Square, or for any other company. The fact that the company’s GMV is plummeting as venues close and customers themselves are locked down or have lost their jobs is not specifically surprising or even worrisome in terms of evaluating Square's longer-term outlook. What might be surprising, at least to some, is that the company remains comfortably profitable even in these “worst of times” and that its performance during a normal economy was significantly above consensus forecasts.

I have been a long-term holder of Square shares - indeed, I first bought them as long ago as 2017 back when they were far lower. I have traded around a core position for some time now and recently added to my position just before the company announced its latest results. I currently hold about a 5%+ position in my Ticker Target high-growth portfolio in Square shares, and I think that for anyone looking for a prime “recovery” name, this should be something to consider at this price and at this time.

Why is Square a hyper-growth business

Square, as has been mentioned above, is basically composed of two distinct businesses that intersect at some points, but which really operate quite autonomously. Reviewing what each of these eco-systems can offer their users might help solidify in the minds of some investors the company’s opportunities. The potential market for Square’s seller offerings is one of the largest to be seen in the software world. It is made up of 4 basic components. These include payment processing, software, capital and financial services. Currently Square is focused on just the US market although it does have some efforts underway in the UK, Canada and Australia. The Seller also includes a POS offering, and chip reader as well as 3rd party peripherals which are essentially loss leaders and likely to remain so.

The company has developed and started to sell specific bundles of services for retail, restaurants, appointments (these are typically small services businesses such as beauty and barber shops and nail salons) and the Square on-line store. It also has some basic functionality to manage teams, CRM and loyalty. It offers a platform approach to 3rd party products. Square also offers functionality that is called instant transfer and core flex loans as part of its capital offering. Most of these ancillary services and software have very high gross margins. In fact, the company’s instant transfer offering, which charges users 1% to get access to their transactions one day early is probably one of the biggest legal money-makers of which I am aware. The key to Square’s growth is going to be a pivot from what it calls its side-car payment payments segment, to the other services the company offers. That has been happening on a consistent basis, but the company still has a very long potential runway in cross selling its small business users on its software, in particular.

Over the past few years, the company has expanded its base of sellers by 70% and has increased its average gross profit per seller by more than 130%. In the last several conference calls, the company has been focused on explaining the economics of additional spend on sales and marketing for sellers. It has been able to achieve a 4 quarter payback on that type of spending which has then grown by a factor of more than 5X over 5 years.

The continuation of these kinds of economics is one of the bigger bets investors face at Square at the moment. Will it be able to maintain those kinds of economics as it continues to focus on larger sellers, and ramps its spending to both capture additional sellers and to get its current base of sellers to use the balance of its offering. One doesn’t have to go all in on that bet these days given the relatively modest EV/S ratio. And the numbers presented for the first two months of the quarter which showed gross profit from the sellers segment rising at 32% provides a certain level of substantiation. The overall economics for Square can get pretty impressive in a short period of time if the prior statistics regarding paybacks and cohort expansion continue into the future.

That said, it is important for investors to realize that none of that is going to happen until the worst ravages of the viruses recede and businesses return to a less dire status. Right now, the company is in the midst of deleting most discretionary marketing spend relating to the Sellers segment whose value would be lost at this point. The reduction in planned spend is one reason why overall business metrics for Square in terms of actual earnings may not be quite as dire in Q1 and beyond as might otherwise be the case.

But even smaller sellers need the kinds of digital transformation that they can obtain from Square and are hard pressed to find elsewhere. Most of Square’s sellers simply do not have the relative equivalent of IT functionality when compared to larger sellers when it comes to managing campaigns or in terms of inventory management and basic operational automation. It is a large opportunity that is very difficult to access…unless access is already part of the payment paradigm. The company, in its investor presentation has presented their forecast that shows that this opportunity is, overall, of the same relative size as that of payments processing. If it works, that is a major opportunity that is not really considered in evaluating the shares.

Another important part of the Square Seller’s Flywheel is Square Capital, the company’s small business lending program. Capital has seen a consistent growth of almost 50%/year in loan originations which reached $2.3 billion last year. The business has been highly profitable simply because of the frictionless effort to originate loans and the steady decline in the core loan loss rate to well below 4%, coupled with very high interest rates that are charged. As the company pointed out in its presentation, the company has proprietary data about its loan clients based on real-time payments and behavioral data. Further, the company is in first position in payment hierarchy, and its average loan length is less than 9 months. Most of the loans are funded by long-term investors, allowing Square to leverage its capital and act as an agent with a very large commission. It simply is very hard for other lenders to match Square’s opportunities to lend money at high margins and lower risk to its small business clients and there is no foreseeable way to anticipate any changes in that environment.

I want to reiterate that most of the capital and the risk of Square Capital's loans are borne by 3rd party investors, with Square, itself, acting as an agent. It packages loans and sells them to a variety of large institutional investors. There have been some who have been concerned about defaults. At least through the time of the analyst day, defaults were at normal levels of less than 4% despite the kinds of customers who have taken loans. Square has used a rather sophisticated implementation of AI to determine credit worthiness. And it is in 1st position on the loans outstanding and can and does seek repayment by essentially appropriating sales-it does not loan to anyone who does not use Square as its payment processor. I expect concerns about credit losses are part of the reason for the company's share price decline - I think those concerns are overdone based on what was presented.

What will happen, I expect is that loan originations will decline sharply this quarter and next quarter before resuming their upward trend. There is a great hunger for frictionless loans amongst small businesses and Square has one of the best solutions out there. That won't be changing when the recovery arrives.

I am not going to try to recapitulate all of the different ways in which Square is able to grow its cash advance business. The latest numbers which show such dramatic increases in first time users speak for themselves. The company has created some kind of cachet to using its service to send cash. Just why its customers feel sending cash by Square is better in some way is not something about which this writer is able to comment - other than to say that the competition from Venmo and Zelle has clearly not made any headway against Square Cash. I have included this review of the app for readers potentially interested in this kind of discussion - but regardless of anything else, Square Cash just seemingly has a brand identity that is hard to account for but which has lead to much more monetization than I or most anyone else had ever anticipated. (Square Cash App Review: What Is It and How Does It Stack up Against Its Competitors? | MagnifyMoney)

After all of this time, I still have to marvel just how many businesses are willing to pay 1% to gain access to their funds a day early-but apparently that demand is close to insatiable. In addition to the Peer to Peer systems that Square offers, it allows its users to spend money. It offers a cash card, it has something it calls Boost which allows users to receive discounts if they use the Square Cash Card at participating establishments such as coffee shops, restaurants and other retail establishments. Cash Support

Square was recently granted authority to organize an industrial bank which essentially cleans up the multiple regulatory authorities who have charters that involve some level of supervision of Square Cash services. Square Receives FDIC Approval, Aims to Open a Bank By 2021.

One of the ways in which Square has been able to utilize its payment processing system to grow it cash app is what is called stored balance. Square offers a business debit card linked to the payments received by Sellers. This is the venue to transfer funds to a bank for either for free or a fee. This link details some of the ways in which Sellers typically use their stored balances. Square Card: Business Debit Card for Real-Time Access to Balance What might be noticed here is that the entire process is part of a potentially unified eco-systems that sellers can use to manage their financial affairs. It obviously starts with payment processing but potentially includes all of the other enumerated financial services and even accounting, campaign management and analytics.

The record of Square’s Cash Unit performance has been far stronger than most observers had thought was possible. By Q4-2019, the rate of daily transacting active users had risen by 80% compared to the prior year and this pace has apparently been maintained in early 2020, even after the impact of the virus on the economy. The revenue statistics have been equally strong with users opting for more paid services, raising the annualized revenue average to $30/year, double what it had been when the Cash Unit started operations.

The economics that Square has tracked with regards to the Cash Unit show very high ROI for marketing spend, with a payback on sales and marketing spend in less than 1 year. The ultimate ROI is about 5.5X the initial spend.

There continues to be some level of skepticism that Cash Unit has created a differentiated set of services and will be able to grow at hyper rates on into the future. The company guidance - when it was last provided - called for the growth of the Cash Unit to show dramatic slowing this year. That is why revenue growth expectations were forecasted at 34% compared to an adjusted 45% in 2019. At the moment, that slowdown is not happening; indeed, it appears from what was said, overall, that revenue growth at the Cash Unit has remained at hyper levels.

Given the current valuation of Square shares, one does not need to forecast that Cash Unit revenues have to grow at 80%-90% to support a purchase recommendation. As a long-term growth estimate, I have used a 37% growth for the entire company, which implies Cash Unit growth in the mid-40% range and Seller growth of 32%. It seems reasonable to suggest that there is some considerable upside in terms of what might be reasonably expected given there is no current sign to suggest that the growth in Cash Unit has fallen to anywhere close to the mid-40% range.

The Square Business Model

Square doesn’t have the typical business model of an IT vendor. Until the last quarter it would remove the pass through revenues from payment processing from its pro-forma presentation. For reasons not readily determinable, the SEC frowned on that practice and now the headline numbers are based on the full amount of revenue that the company collects. Almost no one uses that kind of presentation - and neither do I. Most analysts simply remove the transaction based costs to calculate revenues that are comparable to those of other companies. Last quarter for example, transaction based revenues were $832 million and transaction based costs were $519 million. So, basically the revenues from payment processing, rather than from the fees that are passed through were $313 million, and that brought total revenue for the quarter to an adjusted level of $793 million.

During calls, and as detailed above, the company uses a different and higher figure for the contribution of its seller segment, as seller revenue includes revenues that are otherwise recorded on the income statement in subscription and in hardware. The company reports a loss in its hardware segment. Some of its hardware revenues are pass-through of third party products and the company is willing to sustain losses in order to generate highly profitable services revenues.

Overall, its gross margins on GMV have been around 1.08% for the past two years. The company recently made a modest tweak to its pricing for Sellers to raise prices for the smallest of transaction balanced by a small reduction in costs for larger transactions. As the company continues its efforts to recruit larger sellers to its platform, there might be some tendency for gross margins on GMV itself to fall, but this will be offset by the likely higher revenues from higher margin ancillary services.

Square has been able to achieve far more substantial profitability and cashflow than most hyper-growth IT vendors. In particular, its GAAP gross margins on subscription and services revenue was 82% last quarter, up from 73% in the year earlier quarter. The gross margins on the cash segment can be extremely high, and of course software gross margins are also capable of reaching 90%. Last quarter, transaction and loan losses rose by about 33% year on year, or far less than the 96% increase in Cash segment revenues.

Based on adjusted net revenues of $793 million last quarter, this company spends a relatively modest amount on both sales and marketing and research and development. Last quarter, as it was for many vendors was an exceptional quarter, and regardless of anything else, the metrics on opex last quarter were below planned levels. Last quarter, on a non-GAAP basis, the company spent only 13% of revenues on research and development, and 22% of revenues on sales and marketing. Given the economics that the company presented, the company’s strategy of increasing these ratios to accelerate growth would appear to be well founded. General and administrative cost at 12% of adjusted revenues is probably in-line for company’s of this size and growth rate.

Last year, the company achieved operating cash flows of 17% of adjusted revenue and its free cash flow margin was 14.5%. Cash flow margins can vary depending on the timing of customer payable balances and settlement payable balances. The transaction in which the company’s Caviar food delivery service was sold to DoorDash resulted in a book loss of $373 million, although of course a substantial cash inflow. Overall, last year, adjusted EBItDA came to about 15% of adjusted revenues. Prior to the upset of the economy, the company had project that adjusted EBITDA would grow about 25% this year, or less than revenue. The difference would have been increased sales and marketing expense to accelerate Sellers segment revenue growth. Given the evidence presented about past returns from greater investments in sales and marketing, it might have been anticipated that revenue growth would accelerate above 35% in future periods.

Earlier in March, Square was able to negotiate the sale of $1 billion of convertible debt on terms most of us could only hope for. The coupon rate is 0.125% and the debt is convertible at around $131/share. Of course the shares were much higher when the conversion price was set-but it does suggest the pre-crisis appetite amongst institutions for derivative instruments for Square shares.

Of course now we will never know how Square's business might have really progressed. But I believe that the potential for the strategy has been under-appreciated by investors-and the details about operations during the first two months of the current year as well as the commentary about the continuing strong growth of the Cash segment have strengthened and confirmed my belief in the future of this company in the recovery I hope will soon be at hand.

Wrapping Up!

There is a wide array of investment objectives at this time - and frankly a dearth of really representative operational news to support different sets of expectations. In the case of Square, I believe some of the commentary during the recent analyst call/virtual meeting was highly constructive with regards to the company’s strategy to enhance growth by growing spending on sales and marketing. To be sure, that strategy is obviously on hold now until the economic impact of the virus wanes. I really don’t know if that will happen in 60 days or 90 days or 120 days. This company will see noticeable declines in the revenue from its sellers sector as the fees for processing GMV fall sharply, offset, in whole or part by increases in revenue from its highly profitable cash business segment. But I am just not sure how much these kinds of interim performance metrics matter, or should matter to investors.

My contention is that in normal times, this company should continue to achieve hyper-growth along with high levels of profitability and cash generation. That kind of an outcome is not reflected in the currently compressed share price. I think the shares will show a strong recovery once it becomes plain that the world is not coming to an end and is starting to recover.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.