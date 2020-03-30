ENN Energy: Uncertainty Over Gas Demand

Positives for ENN Energy include lower imported LNG costs as a result of the drop in crude oil price and good progress on diversification into integrated energy and value-added services.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed Chinese gas distributor ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCPK:XNGSY) (OTCPK:XNGSF) [2688:HK].

ENN Energy's gas sales volume declined -5% YoY for the first two months of FY2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. There is uncertainty over future gas demand for the rest of the year, which is dependent on how the coronavirus situation evolves in Mainland China going forward.

On the positive side of things, ENN Energy is expected to benefit from lower imported LNG costs as a result of the drop in crude oil price. At the same time, the company continues to make good progress in diversifying beyond its core gas distribution business into integrated energy and value-added services.

This is an update of my initiation article on ENN Energy published on September 16, 2019. ENN Energy's share price has declined by -8% from HK$79.70 as of September 12, 2019, to HK$73.35 as of March 27, 2020, since my initiation. ENN Energy trades at 12.6 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which represents a discount to its historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 13.8 times and 15.8 times respectively. The stock also offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 2.3% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 2.7%.

Readers are advised to trade in ENN Energy shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 2688:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $25 million and market capitalization is above $10 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Lower Gas Demand In 2M2020 As A Result Of The Coronavirus Outbreak

ENN Energy's gas sales volume grew by +14.7% YoY to 19.92 billion cubic meters for FY2019. But the company's gas sales declined -5% YoY for the first months of FY2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The increase in gas demand from residential customers could not fully offset the drop in gas sales from the company's commercial and industrial customers. In FY2019, commercial and industrial customers accounted for approximately 77.0% of ENN Energy gas sales volume, with residential customers and vehicle refueling stations accounting for the remaining 16.8% and 6.2% respectively.

Nevertheless, ENN Energy guided for a gas sales volume growth in the +12-15% range for FY2020 at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 16, 2020. In the company's FY2019 results presentation, ENN Energy highlighted that commercial and industrial customers "started to resume operation since late February" and gas sales volume is "expected to accelerate in the following months." At the company's recent FY2019 earnings call, ENN Energy also noted that "gas demand has been picking up very dramatically (since end-February and in March 2020), and it is reaching the same level of the previous year."

Apart from organic growth, acquisitions will also be a key factor in driving gas sales volume growth for ENN Energy. ENN Energy acquired 30 new city-gas projects in FY2019, bringing the total number of city-gas projects it manages to 217. Looking ahead, ENN Energy is targeting between 20 and 30 new city-gas project acquisitions in FY2020.

On the flip side, there are concerns that there could be a second wave of coronavirus infections in Mainland China. There continues to be new imported cases of coronavirus infections in the country; China reported 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday, March 29, 2020, and 30 of them were imported cases. To stem the rise in imported cases, China is suspending entry visas to stop foreigners from entering the country.

Besides imported cases, the possibility of reinfections is another risk. National Public Radio or NPR reported in an article published on March 27, 2020, that "about 5-10% of patients pronounced 'recovered' have tested positive again" according to "data from several quarantine facilities in the city (Wuhan)." Notably, China is shutting down movie theaters again since Friday, March 27, 2020, after previously allowing the cinemas to re-open a week ago.

Furthermore, there is a need to avoid being overly optimistic on infrastructure investments in China as a driver of gas demand. ENN Energy highlighted in its FY2019 results presentation that "total amount of infrastructure investment announced by all provinces exceeds RMB40 trillion" which is expected to increase gas demand, particularly from industrial customers. However, China Banking News reported that "only 7.5 trillion of this amount (of infrastructure investments) is scheduled for im­ple­men­ta­tion in 2020" and cited another sell-side research report that suggested "the amount of infrastructure spending for many of China's regional governments has declined compared to 2019."

ENN Energy has outperformed the Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index this year. ENN Energy's share price has been down -13% year-to-date, compared with a much larger -18% decline for the Hang Seng Index over the same period. The market has already priced in a recovery in gas sales volume for ENN Energy, and there could be downside risks to the company's share price if gas demand growth for the remainder of the year falls below expectations.

Beneficiary Of Oil Price Drop With Lower Imported LNG Costs

Apart from the coronavirus outbreak, the drop in crude oil price is another major event this year that has impacted many companies, and ENN Energy is a beneficiary. The cost of imported Liquefied Natural Gas or LNG is expected to decline and remain low as a result of the drop in crude oil price.

ENN Energy has the ability to capitalize on low imported LNG prices, as the company's parent ENN Group owns a Liquefied Natural Gas or LNG terminal in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, which S&P Global (SPGI) refers to as "China's largest private (LNG import) terminal." In contrast, most of ENN Energy's gas distributors peers are heavily reliant on domestic LNG and piped gas for their natural gas supply.

Good Progress On Diversification Into Integrated Energy And Value-Added Services

ENN Energy continued to make good progress in its efforts to diversify beyond its core gas distribution business. The gross profit contribution of ENN Energy's integrated energy and value-added services combined grew from 2.1% and 7.3% in FY2017 and FY2018 respectively to 15.2% in FY2019. Specifically, ENN Energy's integrated energy business saw revenue grow +173.5% YoY from RMB1,005 million in FY2018 to RMB2,749 million in FY2019, while revenue from value-added services increased +38.8% YoY from RMB1,432 million to RMB1,988 million over the same period.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 16, 2020, ENN Energy disclosed that it is targeting a +51% increase in revenue from value-added services to reach RMB3 billion in FY2020, while revenue from the company's integrated energy business is expected to more than double to between RMB6 billion and RMB8 billion this year.

There are good reasons to be optimistic about the growth of ENN Energy's value-added services and integrated energy businesses. Notably, the penetration rate of ENN Energy's customer base for value-added services is currently a mere 6%, implying significant potential for further cross-selling. Also, the number of integrated energy projects in operation for ENN Energy grew by 1.5 times from 62 in FY2018 to 98 in FY2019, and the company still has another 22 integrated energy projects under construction as of end-December 2019.

Valuation

ENN Energy trades at 13.1 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 12.6 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$73.35 as of March 27, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 13.8 times and 15.8 times respectively. ENN Energy has traded as low as 8.0 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 7.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

ENN Energy offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 2.3% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 2.7%. Notably, the company raised its dividends per share by +40.3% YoY from HK$1.19 in FY2018 to HK$1.67 in FY2019. ENN Energy's FY2019 dividends were equivalent to a 32% dividend payout ratio, and the company guided at its FY2019 earnings call on March 16, 2020, that it will maintain a minimum dividend payout ratio of 32% for FY2020.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for ENN Energy include weaker-than-expected gas demand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and slower economic growth and a longer-than-expected time taken for new businesses such as integrated energy and value-added services to have a significant contribution to earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.