With $119 billion in cash, Alphabet has the cash to endure this down market and temporary weakness in advertising demand.

At 23 times earnings, Alphabet’s stock is trading at a discount relative to its 10-year historical P/E average.

Alphabet’s stock is down 27% from its 52-week high.

We have a target price of $2,578.33 based on stable revenue growth, stable profit margins, continuous share repurchases, and expanding P/E ratio.