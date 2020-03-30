Alphabet: A Proven Resilient Stock Selling At A Discount
About: Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), GOOG
by: Tom White
Summary
With $119 billion in cash, Alphabet has the cash to endure this down market and temporary weakness in advertising demand.
At 23 times earnings, Alphabet’s stock is trading at a discount relative to its 10-year historical P/E average.
Alphabet’s stock is down 27% from its 52-week high.
We have a target price of $2,578.33 based on stable revenue growth, stable profit margins, continuous share repurchases, and expanding P/E ratio.
Durable Business Model
For investors looking for a high quality stock in this down market, look no further than Alphabet (GOOGL), the parent company of Google. The company has a durable business model