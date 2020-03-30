Douyu: Improving Fundamentals

I believe the company can double margins & 2.5x-3x sales over the next five years.

In this article I will discuss DOYU's Q4 report, the impact of COVID-19 and assess whether the stock is attractive at current levels. I have tweeted & discussed in the past how I believe Huya to be the superior Chinese game live streaming business vs. Douyu based on margins, management, ARPU, mobile MAU's and its overseas platform. While I still think this is true, I believe the gap between the two has narrowed the last quarter.

Douyu is one of China's leading game-centric live streaming platforms with ~165 million MAU as of Q4. Douyu is ~37% owned by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and competes with Huya (HUYA), Bilibili (BILI), Kuaishou and more.

Despite beating on revenue & EPS on March 19th, the stock is trading near all-time lows while its main competitor HUYA is up ~30% in the past 10 days.

Data by YCharts

There were two main concerns going into Douyu's Q4 report:

Douyu's HQ is located in Wuhan, the place where the Covid-19 pandemic started. This raised questions around whether the lockdown and situation affected employees, operations and financial results.

Despite showing a positive trend in margins, Douyu's margins still significantly lagged Huya's in Q1 - Q3.

2019 Q4 report

Douyu reported Q4 net revenues of RMB 2,062 million, up 77.8% Y/Y, well ahead of Factset consensus of RMB 1.99B. Besides impressive top-line growth, Douyu also showed Q/Q and Y/Y improvements in take rate and operating expenses as a % of revenues.

Douyu's revenue sharing fees & content costs 'only' rose 60% vs. live streaming revenues up 84.1%. This caused Douyu's take rate ((Revenue - revenue sharing fees and content costs) / Revenue) to increase from 10.6% in Q4 2018 to 22.1% in Q4 2019 and up about 80 bps Q/Q. Unfortunately they do not split out revenue sharing fees & content costs, so the number is a bit messy. Management guided for a slowdown in content costs as a % of revenue, which suggests take rate will continue to trend up. For reference, Huya's take rate is around 33%.

The significant Y/Y increase in take rate led to a major expansion in gross margin, from 3.1% in Q4 2018 to 18.2% in Q4 2019 and up about 120 bps Q/Q.

(Source: Douyu)

Douyu historically had very high operating expenses as a % of revenues (> 17.4%), compared to 15-16% for Huya. Note that 2019 Q3 included a ton of IPO-related stock based compensation expenses. In Q4 this ratio declined to ~15.1% of revenue, which shows the great progress Douyu is making on the costs side.

(Source: Douyu)

This obviously led to higher Non-gaap & Gaap operating margins, which even surpassed Huya's in Q4. This highlights the fantastic progress Douyu is making in balancing revenue growth & profits.

(Source: Douyu)

Q1 Guidance

Douyu guided Q1 revenues to grow ~43% to RMB 2,130 million, which was also ahead of Factset Consensus of RMB 2,080 million. The growth rate is slightly lower than Huya's ~45,9% mid-point Q1 growth guidance, but makes sense when you consider 1. Douyu's HQ is located in Wuhan, the place where COVID-19 started. and 2. Douyu derives a bigger part of its revenues from advertising (8.3% vs 4.9%), which is likely to be impacted by the economic situation, as we have seen at ad-based platforms like Weibo and Baidu.

Furthermore, Q1 guidance is impacted by the suspension of the 'interactive feature'. The feature is a sort of gamification where a user can donate a small amount to a streamer & participate in a game, such as spin the wheel, and potentially win a much more expensive virtual gift. Other live streaming platforms like YY live will most likely be more affected, since they truly mastered the interactive feature. Analysts estimate low to mid single digit impact on 2020 revenues for live streaming companies.

Increased Engagement as a result of COVID-19 Measures

As one would probably expect, Douyu and other live streaming companies saw a big increase in engagement the past two months:

(Source: QuestMobile)

Pretty much every online platform saw engagement numbers rise the past two months, but not all platforms will benefit from increased engagement. Ad-based platforms like BIDU & WB for example reported increased Q1 user & engagement numbers, yet guided for negative Y/Y Q1 growth. This makes sense when you consider the demand and supply dynamics. Increased engagement on pretty much every internet-based platform leads to a significant increase in the supply of adload, while on the other side demand for ads declined as the economy worsened and uncertainty increased. Subscription-based models will likely do well as they sign up some new subs, but since the relationship between engagement & monetization is relatively flat, they will not profit as much. This is where the live streaming business model shines; the more time a user spends on the platform, the more they spend.

This is consistent with comments from both Douyu's & Huya's managements.

Douyu: "So, in terms of revenue growth, we have also seen a promising trend along with the user growth since outbreak"

Huya: "In the first quarter of 2020 driven by the strong mobile MAU growth resulted from school holidays and the recent lock down policies, we expect the total pay users will reach a historical high of over 5.5 million. "(vs. 5.1 million in Q4 2019)

Share Repurchase Program

Douyu announced a $100 million share repurchase program on December 20th, which is equivalent to ~4.5% of Douyu's current market cap. They used almost 25% of the program within the first 10 days at prices between ~$7.8 and $8.45. At that pace Douyu could have completed the entire program within 1.5 months, which is very uncommon with Chinese companies; most Chinese companies take ages in completing them or do not even complete them at all. A great example is SINA, which only used 36% of the announced amount in 2018-2019. The speed of the program signals that management believes the stock to be undervalued around the $8 range. Note that Douyu is currently trading nearly 15% below that level.

Tencent's Option to Purchase Additional Huya Shares

Tencent has the option to increase its stake in competitor Huya to 50.1% voting interest between March 8th 2020 and March 8th 2021. I discussed on twitter how I think the transaction will happen, and will write a detailed Seeking Alpha article in the next week on the transaction & its implications on all parties involved.

Douyu addressed the option in its Q4 earnings call:

There will not be any major impact on our relationship with Tencent

If they exercise the option, Tencent's economic ownership in both Huya and Douyu will be similar.

Doesn't expect Tencent to be unfair to either side

New Board Member

Douyu appointed Tencent's Vice GM of Finance to its board on March 24. Coincidently... Tencent appointed another Tencent GM to Huya's board on the same day. Together with Tencent potentially exercising its Huya option, it suggests Tencent is actively increasing its influence in both game live streaming companies.

Some investors, including myself, believe a merger between Huya & Douyu is in the making. I will also write an article in the upcoming week or so on whether a merger between Huya and Douyu is possible, whether it makes sense and how it would be structured.

Valuation

Douyu's multiple (1.6x 2020E sales, 18.9x 2020E earnings) seems relatively attractive considering it has $1.2 billion in cash & cash equivalents (54% of MC) and is expected to grow in the mid 30s this year. Furthermore Douyu is very likely to double or more its operating & net margins in the next 3-5 years.

The first way to assess Douyu's valuation is by comparing Douyu to its peers. I picked Huya, YY, BILI and Tencent Music (TME) to be Douyu's main peers considering their business models and growth profiles.

(Source: Factset)

Note that I use EBITDA instead of net income, because both Huya & Douyu generate quite a bit of investment income which I like to exclude. Also note that I would discount a Chinese company's cash balance, depending on % of cash & cash equiv that is 'stuck' on-shore.

Another approach is to consider steady state margins & revenues in x years and discount the implied valuation back to today. Mature live streaming companies should trend towards > 20% operating margins, as we have seen with YY live (~22-25%) and Bigo Live (>20% operating margins). Game live streaming margins should be lower than non-game live streaming companies, since they have higher content costs (esports events/leagues), which implies Douyu's operating margins should trend towards 15-20%.

Analysts expect Douyu to grow 33% in 2020, 23% in 2021 and 17% in 2022. I would model Douyu's revenue growth to be a little bit higher in the near term, considering the ARPPU potential (RMB 260 a quarter vs. RMB 460 for Huya and RMB 700 for YY live) the esports/gaming wave it is riding and Q1 guidance of 43% revenue growth. I would model Douyu's revenue to be ~$3.04 billion in 2025E reflecting ~35% revenue growth in 2020, ~25% in 2021 and a CAGR of ~15% between 2022 and 2025. Using the lower end of the assumed steady state operating margins, we arrive at $513 million in operating profit in 2025. Applying a 10-15x multiple implies an IRR of ~15.4% and 25.1% respectively from today's ~$2.2 billion market cap.

(Source: Author)

This approach might seem a bit extreme, since we are predicting earnings five years ahead, but I believe taking steady state margins & future growth into consideration can be really helpful in determining whether today's price makes sense. A short version would be: 1.6x sales, 0.7x ev/sales, 19x 2020 P/E and 9x 2020E EV/E seems very reasonable if you expect margins to at least double and revenue to 2.5-3x in the next five years.

Conclusion

In addition to 78% revenue growth in Q4, Douyu showed significant margin expansion, which boosts my confidence in Douyu achieve 15-20% operating margins in the upcoming 3-5 years. Moreover, its $1.2 billion net cash position (54% of Douyu's current MC) suggests the current 1.6x price/sales multiple to be attractive. I personally initiated a position on March 24th at ~$6.9 a share.

Stay tuned for my upcoming SA articles on Tencent's option to acquire additional shares in Huya and on why I believe we could see a Huya & Douyu merger.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HUYA, DOYU, YY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.