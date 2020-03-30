Baidu, Alibaba, And Tencent: Becoming Indispensable

The Chinese government is making numerous policies aimed at improving trade. This is a boon to retail and by extension, e-commerce.

Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent continue to make themselves indispensable amid the coronavirus outbreak. I elaborate how they are doing this.

By ALT Perspective

Despite a relief package that would have been easily deemed a shock-and-awe kind in a typical financial or natural disaster, the $5 trillion injection pledged by G20 countries could only serve as a mitigation to the economic fallout from the pandemic. It's not because market players are insatiable - the current situation is unequivocally unprecedented. We are struggling to battle with the unknown, guaranteeing that the decision-making process for both governments and businesses is extremely challenging.

A natural disaster strikes and we deal with the aftermath, usually confined to a specific zone. For an earthquake, we could have aftershocks which would probably cease within a week or so. The entire country rallies to tackle the rebuilding and maybe we have friendly nations providing some assistance.

Unfortunately, in this case, the coronavirus pandemic takes weeks to wreck its full damage on the population and its menacing disease, COVID-19, lingers around for longer, causing the government to resort to economically devastating lockdowns. To make matter worse, many countries are hit almost simultaneously.

Even though the pace at which the COVID-19 outbreak spreads in each country differs, we have seen respective governments imposing export bans on essential medical supplies to ensure the security of supply for their people. Some countries have taken a step further, restricting the exports of agricultural products. We are also probably still far from experiencing a truly global pandemic yet, with the 1.4 billion strong India and a similarly-sized Africa continent reporting relatively lower numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Nonetheless, the coordinated effort thus far was sufficient to keep the stock markets from tanking again and even enabling what some termed as a 'dead cat rebound', before Friday's selloff ending a three-day rally. Stocks of Chinese companies (CQQQ)(FXI)(MCHI) benefited from the global sentiment recovery and gained as well.

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), rose 6.9 percent for the week, recouping some losses from the previous week's 7.8 percent decline. Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, Baidu (BIDU) jumped 10.2 percent while TAL Education (TAL) rose 9.6 percent.

Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCTZF)(OTCPK:TCEHY) and its investee company JD.com (JD) also fared well, closing up 7.3 percent and 6.9 percent respectively. Alibaba Group (BABA) did not do as well but still gained a respectable 4.0 percent. Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) was the outlier, ending in the negative territory, down 3.4 percent. However, it is important to note that the e-commerce player that coins itself "China's leading online discount retailer for brands" is up low double-digit percentage from early March, and some 80 percent higher than late August when it began to report earnings that vastly surpassed consensus estimates.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

Data by YCharts

In the subsequent sections, I will update on the key developments at Alibaba and Tencent, after a quick follow-up on the previous issue. I will also discuss in depth the implications regarding the series of trade concessions China has made in recent months.

China is back in business, and consumers are back too

Comments in my recent articles lambasted me for touting a pro-China stance. However, that is misconstruing my intention. In addition, I am not alone and others have put it more bluntly, blaming the western leaders blatantly. Writers from reputable American media including The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg have criticized the government handling of the pandemic. I mention this not to denigrate the U.S., the country which has always bounced back from difficulties, but to reiterate what I have been saying in the past weeks: China is back in business and we should not ignore the opportunities presented there.

To sweeten the idea, consumers are back too. A recent survey conducted by the Boston Consulting Group revealed that "although a substantial percentage of Chinese consumers are planning spending reductions in the categories that appear among our top 10 losers in China, a significant percentage of Chinese consumers are also planning spending increases in those same categories." The net effect showed there were "some positive signs of potential recovery in the coming months."

According to BCG, the categories that saw both planned spending decreases and planned spending increases include away-from-home food and restaurants, vacation and leisure travel, luxury brands and products, public transportation, athletic equipment and clothing, and entertainment.

We have seen the share prices of restaurant stocks like McDonald's (MCD), Wendy's (WEN), Domino's Pizza (DPZ), Dine Brands Global (DIN), Chipotle (CMG), and many others crater two weeks ago as lockdowns were being announced across much of the western world. The market reaction was understandable, given the shutdowns of outlets and consumers' aversion to prepared food with heightened concern over hygiene.

In late January and much of February, the situation was the same in China. However, diners have been returning. A brokerage was said to have noted the increase in restaurant visits via proxy - dishwashers were running more frequently. Apparently, smart dishwashers are connecting to the WiFi network and transmitting data to the manufacturer who then sells the data.

Some readers cautioned that China could face a relapse with a possible second or even third wave of COVID-19 outbreaks. The same could be said for any country now suffering from the pandemic. However, I believe the spread from a second outbreak, if it indeed occurs, would be much quickly contained than the first.

Following the lockdown in Wuhan, the Chinese quickly understood the gravity of the situation and took the necessary precaution, including the use of face masks. Those without the proper gears took the effort to improvise (see the photograph as follows). That was before China and the world was aware of the COVID-19 statistics that we are now seeing.

Source: Yahoo News

In contrast, despite widespread warning to stay at home and hammering home the importance of social distancing, many spring breakers in the U.S. reportedly insisted on partying even as the number of COVID-19 cases then already hitting more than 9,000 with at least 150 dead.

Source: CBS News/Twitter

On the other hand, the Chinese government has ensured strict compliance of its stay-at-home orders and even as businesses are restarting, workers are duly protected. The following photograph shows a Chinese worker at an information desk at Beijing Capital Airport clearly taking no chance. So, tell me, which country should I be more worried about a second wave?

Source: AFP / Nicolas Asfouri

Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent are making themselves indispensable amid the coronavirus outbreak

I highlighted the various ways that Alibaba and Tencent have contributed to the stay-at-home and work-at-home phenomenon in prior articles. However, it seems the internet giant duo are making themselves more entrenched in the Chinese way of life than ever.

A QR-based health code system embedded in the Alipay app operated by Ant Financial, the finance affiliate controlled by Alibaba Group, helps the Chinese authorities determine who is allowed the freedom of movement and who is required to self-quarantine or enter a supervised quarantine facility.

Tencent collaborated with a unit of China's top economic planning body to design a similar feature made available through a mini-program within WeChat, the ubiquitous messaging app. The underlying technology was launched by the Chinese government and adapted for use on Tencent's and Ant Financial's platforms.

It's not just public facilities that rely on the system which is already deployed in over 200 cities. Security personnel at dining establishments and shopping malls are also demanding diners and shoppers display a green code symbolizing clearance before allowing them to enter. The multiple daily usages of the apps ensure loyalty and increase the frequency in which the users check out offers as well as the monetization opportunities through advertising.

Tencent has gone one step further, partnering with local disease control and prevention departments to launch a health tracking system catering specifically to students. The technology will come in handy as millions of students are scheduled to return to school as education facilities across China prepare to receive them physically for the first time in weeks. Talk about getting people hooked when they young, this is it. This is likely not something that Snapchat (SNAP) can do in the U.S.

It doesn't end there - the health information collected will be shared with WeChat Work, a business communication and office collaboration platform. Education officials and school teachers are supposedly able to track the health status of their students via their WeChat Work accounts. Such integration and reliance on the WeChat app would inevitably result in higher DAUs and engagements.

As an indication that the telecommuting and remote working/schooling demand is very strong and an area of sustained growth, Tencent has decided to boost mid-career hires by more than 25 percent this year to staff additional positions in WeChat Work, telemedicine, and online classes catering to children.

The manpower increase is necessary because Tencent is not resting on its laurels. Just as ByteDance's (BDNCE) Douyin has an international version - TikTok - Tencent Meeting has VooV, dubbed by some as Tencent's answer to video-conferencing service Zoom (ZM). One feature embraced by users is an aggressive beauty filter.

It is possible that VooV can take off globally, given that Zoom is blocked in China, and many MNCs that have staff in China might decide to simply use VooV across the entire organization to save the hassle of switching. While VooV is understood to be inferior to Zoom at the moment, it could quickly catch up. Tencent Meeting was upgraded over 14 versions in a matter of 40 days, no small feat.

An understated beneficiary of higher off-premise business working is the greater use of the cloud. According to industry research firm Canalys, China's cloud infrastructure spend in Q4 2019, prior to the epidemic-led lockdowns, grew by 66.9 percent to $3.3 billion.

Source: Canalys

Although Alibaba lost some market share (from 47.3 percent to 46.4 percent) from Q3 2019, it remained the leading provider by far and with the overall market expanding so quickly, its cloud business still gained substantially on an absolute basis.

Tencent Cloud retained its second position and significantly expanded its share of the market from 15.4 percent in the third quarter to 18 percent in the fourth quarter. Baidu AI Cloud also did well, growing its market share to 8.8 percent in the fourth quarter, from 8 percent in the previous quarter, entrenching its third-place ranking. Baidu developed mapping tools which aided in the tracking of the initial spread of the coronavirus which sped up local response efforts.

The Chinese government's trade tariff reduction is a boon to retail and by extension, e-commerce

While global attention is focused on the coronavirus pandemic, China has been working on improving its trade activities with countries worldwide, even when it was busy fighting its own outbreak back in January-February. In mid-December 2019, China's Customs Tariff Commission announced a tentative reduction in the import tax rates on 859 goods to be effective from January 1, 2020.

The official notice cited motivations such as the desire to "optimize the trade structure", "promote high-quality economic development", and to "better meet the needs of people's lives" for the move. The idea is to encourage the import of overseas goods that are relatively scarce in China or have superior characteristics. The items that will enjoy the lower import taxes include frozen pork, frozen avocados, non-frozen orange juice, Brazilian nuts, etc.

The reductions on some items are generous. For instance, certain types of non-frozen orange juice have their import tax provisionally halved, from 30 percent to 15 percent. Notably, milk powder for infants and young children meant for retail sale would see the import tax provisionally revise from 15 percent to 5 percent (see the extract of the full list - translated by Google - as follows).

Source: Ministry of Finance, PRC (an extract of the full list)

In 2008, Chinese consumers suffered a widespread food safety incident in the form of contaminated dairy products. Milk and infant formula along with other food materials and components were uncovered to be adulterated with the toxic chemical melamine. Numerous infants and toddlers were diagnosed with kidney stones and other health ailments after being fed affected dairy materials. Despite an intense crackdown on the culprits, parents in China still predominantly do not trust locally produced infant formula years after the scandal.

As a result, overseas-made dairy products are highly popular in China, making them a key category of items fueling the 'daigou' business. 'Daigou' is a form of trade whereby travelers bring products bought from outside China into the country. This can be done either illegally or legally exploiting loopholes to circumvent import tariffs imposed on overseas goods.

Alibaba has over 60 percent market share of the cross-border e-commerce import market in China, mainly thanks to the popularity of Tmall Global. Its cross-border import business was boosted by the acquisition of NetEase's (NTES) Kaola last year. The lowered import tariffs should spur the higher purchase of the applicable items.

With the lion's share of the cross-border import business, Alibaba stands to benefit the most from the favorable policy. JD Worldwide, JD.com's cross-border platform, could also gain given its reputation for high-quality goods.

While the tariff reduction is supposedly valid for only one year, the Chinese government has shown its intention to reduce the cost of imports, supporting consumerism which has become an increasingly important pillar to the economy. China would be expected to continue introducing policies and measures conducive to global trade as it signals to the global community its commitment to international cooperation. This bodes well for e-commerce players.

On February 6, 2020, the State Council Customs Tariff Commission of China released more pleasing trade policy moves. The authorities declared the halving of the previously announced increases in the tax rate on 5,078 U.S. goods valued at USD75 billion. The official statement framed it as a reaffirmation of their commitment to "alleviate economic and trade frictions and expand economic and trade cooperation" between the two countries.

The lowering of the tariffs would go some way to entice businesses to consider U.S. goods and make the import targets Beijing agreed to on January 15 when the two parties signed the "Phase One" trade deal more achievable.

Besides the tariff reduction, the authorities also announced the temporary import tax waiver for products deemed essential in their fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak. While limited in scope compared to the entire product list that China imports, the selected items are the prevailing hot-selling products both offline and online. Thus, this policy would again benefit the cross-border import businesses of the Chinese e-commerce players.

In mid-February, the commission issued two further notices, one after another. The first directive declared that importers are able to apply for exemptions to trade tariffs on 696 types of U.S. goods, ranging from energy products, petrochemicals, to agricultural items, subject to unspecified conditions and quotas. A later announcement stated that additional tariffs on 65 U.S. goods such as aircraft and timber parts would be exempted for one year effective from February 28.

The successive breaking down of trade barriers and positive signaling bodes well for the mending of relations between the two major trading partners. The consequent improvement in trade would benefit the e-commerce players while the improvement in sentiment could help to lift the 'China discount' on the wide spectrum of Chinese stocks.

Furthermore, the dribs and drabs manner in which the announcements were made was a smart move as it kept the media distracted from the coronavirus outbreak, at least for a day whenever a new notice was released. I expect the Chinese government to maintain this pattern of small policy releases over the year as they see the benefit of steady progress on the trade narrative versus the impact from a one-off event like the Phase One signing ceremony.

As with other directives and contrary to popular belief, the policymakers are not completely dictatorial. Before the formalization of major policies, there are often notices released in the form of 'consultation' on the government website publicly accessible. Even after the effective date of a policy, there could be fine-tuning and adjustments according to feedback from the ground.

Hence, subsequent revisions could again feed the media with positive vibes on the trade front. Most importantly, e-commerce companies are among the key beneficiaries of these continuous flow of positive policies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU, BABA, NTES, JD, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.