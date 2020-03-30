Strategic Case For Gold Increased Dramatically On March 23

The potential for abuse has grown. So has the case for a long-term strategic allocation to gold, as an insurance policy.

The bond buying program is owned and managed by the US Treasury, opening a new chapter in US monetary policy.

On March 23, 2020 the Federal Reserve announced $1 trillion in repo market support, unlimited quantitative easing and a new bond-buying program. On top of the 0% Fed Funds rate, the current arsenal of support is enormous and unprecedented.

What was particularly interesting about this announcement was that the Fed would start purchasing non-guaranteed assets. Namely, corporate bonds and small business loans.

Typically, open market operations was restricted to US Treasuries, T-bills and mortgage backed securities (with an explicit or implicit guarantee by the Federal Government). In contrast, corporate bonds and business loans are not guaranteed securities.

To get around this restriction, the Fed isn't buying corporate bonds directly. Instead, the Fed lends money to the US Treasury via two Special Purpose Vehicle (SPVs): Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility and Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility. The SPVs are essentially owned and managed by the Treasury, which has a $10 billion equity stake. These SPVs are then directed by the Treasury to buy corporate bonds on the primary and secondary markets.

While similar vehicles were created during the last financial crisis, then Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke retained control and closed them when the time was right. During the last crisis, America also had Presidents (first Bush then Obama) who embraced the autonomy of the Federal Reserve system. Today, however, the Treasury is in control and under the wing of a President who has been very vocal about monetary policy.

The Fed and Treasury have opened the door to a whole new world and few have taken notice. This is another step towards forever changing the scope and path of monetary policy for the United States.

While the SPVs are set to stop extending new loans on September 20th, 2020 the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System have the option to extend the program. I fully expect the programs to get extended.

Perhaps I'm making a mountain out of a molehill, but politicians have long wished for greater control over monetary policy. US Federal Reserve independence is orthodoxy in the American and global monetary system. However, orthodoxy has been thrown out the window - for better or for worse - over the past few years. Nothing like a crisis to make people more agreeable to change.

Power over the printing presses is not something easily given up. Therefore, it is quite possible that the Treasury-directed corporate bond-buying programs are extended well-beyond their intended time and purpose. There will inevitably be a 'great' reason to do so - there always is. This is not an unreasonable assumption, given the 10+ years of quantitative easing programs since the Global Financial Crisis. Believe it or not, those QE programs were also supposed to be temporary.

What this translates to is the possibility that the US Treasury retains indefinite ability to purchase corporate bonds, thus retaining partial control over money supply. Moreover, this also provides the Treasury another tool to pick and choose the 'winners' within corporate America.

Previously there was a fine line between Treasury debt issuance and quantitative easing. Now, the Treasury has the more direct ability to solve every future economic problem - no matter how minor - by expanding the Fed balance sheet. Politicians are quick to print money when their careers are on the line.

Furthermore, what's stopping the 'winning' companies chosen by the Treasury from issuing endless amounts of debt knowing they'll permanently have a buyer? And what do executives at those companies do with the funds raised? America is wading further into crony capitalism. But this article isn't about politics. It's about the financial implications of unrestrained monetary policy.

Investors have to understand the risks. The longer central bank independence is eroded, the more likely America is to experience higher-than-normal inflation. Of course, one only has to look at hyper-inflationary Weimar Republic or Zimbabwe to get a sense of how far things could go when governments take control of the printing presses.

Permanently negative real interest rates and the debasement of the US dollar was a long-term risk before March 23rd. Now more so.

I'm not saying high inflation and dramatic dollar erosion is inevitable or even highly likely. However, this is a black swan that must be considered.

Given this, I believe the case for owning a strategic position in gold is higher today than it was a month ago. As a form of insurance, gold has traditionally served as a store of wealth when confidence in fiat money has eroded.

Outside of owning actual physical gold, one of most convenient alternatives is to own units of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (SGOL). This ETF holds allocated physical gold bullion bars stored in secure vaults in Zurich and London. The holdings are audited semi-annually (including one random audit). The holdings are fully transparent and allocated bars and a bar list is posted daily.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGOL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.