Rollins, Inc.: Beware Valuation Reset

While the business model is certainly durable, the support under the stock price doesn't have much to do with future growth prospects.

One of the things that has been at the forefront of my mind during the recent turmoil is that I can't assume stocks are cheap just because they have gone down. Many (most?) stocks deserved to go down because they were unrealistically high pre-coronavirus chaos. Taking a peek at a number of stock charts and the huge downward slope makes my brain think "sale!". But not so, at least not with every stock. The intent with today's article is to explain why I think that in spite of a sound business model and great past performance, Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a stock whose multiple ought to permanently decline to more realistic levels that more fully reflect their financial condition and prospects for growth.

Brief Company Overview

Rollins is involved in pest control services for both residential and commercial customers. They have considerable reach, with contract services in The United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Asia, with international franchises in Mexico, Canada, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The most recognizable name under the Rollins umbrella is Orkin. They have over 2.4 million customers in 65 nations, with those nations making up 73.6% of world GDP. As for historic performance:

- Revenue has grown at a compound annual rate of 6.56% since 2010.

- EPS has grown at a compound annual rate of 9.68%.

- Gross margin has expanded by 200 bps since 2010, from 48.7% to 50.7%.

- Operating margin has expanded by 300 bps since 2010, from 12.7% to 15.7%. Management has done a decent job of steadily whittling down overhead. SG&A was 32.83% of revenue in 2010, and has come down to 30.93% in the prior fiscal year.

- Their annual dividend has grown at a compound annual rate of 16%.

Given that background, I want to briefly explain what I perceive to be their primary strength and weakness before getting into a discussion of valuation, and why they ought.

Strength

I view the economics of Rollins services to be particularly robust. While certainly not immune to cyclicality, what they do particularly in the commercial realm has some resiliency to it. After all, no one is going to long give the patronage to any establishment that has pests. Especially in food service and hospitality. So they will have business simply because their services keep other people in business. Furthermore, commercial customer contracts are worth more because the services occur more often, sometimes several times a month. This is in contrast to residential where the service occurs on a monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly basis. Commercial made up 38% of total revenues in 2019.

To a lesser extent, folks also aren't very keen on having pests in their homes, so pest control services may be higher in the priority list than other discretionary expenditures. This has been a driver of their outperformance amongst peers in the commercial services and supplies category and against the market generally:

*Image from 10K

In summary, bugs aren't going away. Rollins has a very durable, simple business model.

Weakness

The primary weakness of Rollins is their reliance on acquisitions to grow. They are a classic roll-up company, pulling under their umbrella smaller companies on a frequent basis. But of course this is expensive, complicated, and time consuming. Integration of outside entities is fraught with difficulty. Rollins has reported a major new acquisition every year since 2014, with the exception of 2018. But that is only the larger companies they have scooped up and are worth mentioning in the 10K. According to an article from the Motley Fool, Rollins acquired 38 businesses in 2018 and 29 in 2019. They are constantly grabbing tiny mom and pop establishments, consolidating a highly fragmented industry. Given the pace and number of these acquisitions, one has to call into question what level of due diligence they perform before paying up.

The run up in their goodwill has been break-neck. In fact, it has grown at a pace that has outstripped both revenue and EPS growth, cited above. Goodwill has expanded by 11.68% compounded annually. From 2018 to 2019 alone, goodwill grew by 55%! And that number doesn't include trademarks, trade names, and other intangibles that also came with all the acquisitions. All that piling up has resulted in ROL tangible book value per share turning negative, severely so at -$0.44.

This naturally leads into discussion of another weakness, ROL debt load. It is due to this debt load that ROL went into negative territory regarding tangible book value. ROL had been debt free for many, many years up until early 2019 when they acquired Clark Pest Control, the 8th largest pest control service in the nation. That came with a $361 million dollar price tag. With only $115 million of cash on hand at year end 2018, they had to tap into credit and debt markets to come up with the cash to splurge. A revolving commitment and a term loan now show up on the balance sheet, $291 million worth. This debt load is not very concerning, with interest payments covered over 4 times and maturities of the term loan well staggered out with payments every year through 2024. Be that as it may, interest expense is still going to damage EPS every year and principal repayments are going to reduce cash. For me, the larger issue is the negative tangible book value. Investors must ask themselves whether or not it would have been wiser to simply seek to expand organically rather than bust into a market with this sizable acquisition. Interestingly, their acquisition of Clark coincides with a plummet in their return ratios:

Data by YCharts

What's more is that Rollins has agreed to acquire the other Clark's Pest Control in the first quarter of 2020 (the two Clark businesses split in the 1940s to occupy separate regions in California but operate under the same name). We don't know the price tag for this, but expect it to be substantial. The debt load might start to get more dangerous.

Valuation

Rollins' valuation fascinates me. Recall from above that over the past decade ROL has grown revenue by 6.56% annually and EPS by 9.68% annually. Those are very healthy numbers to be sure. But in my opinion, that isn't nearly high enough to warrant a 5-year average P/E ratio of 50. Yes, 50.

I invite you to think of a few companies that epitomize growth. Likely, your mind went to some of our FAANG friends. Get this: Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has grown earnings by 15.76% every year since 2010. Their 5-year average P/E is 34. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has grown earnings by 21.75% annually since 2010. Their 5-year average P/E is only 16. Both these companies are at the front of all things tech, the quintessential growth sector. Yet ROL, who is not in a high growth sector and doesn't even nearly have the same impressive growth record nor as bright of prospects for future growth, is trading at an earnings multiple that is head and shoulders above Google and Apple. How can this be?

Well, at least part of the picture is that ROL has tremendous levels of insider ownership. Their executives and directors hold a whopping 57% of shares outstanding. This puts quite the floor under the stock price. Immense selling pressure can never take hold when more than half of shares never budge. Some may consider this a good thing, a safety net of sorts that will help their investment not go down, or fluctuate at all for that matter. This is borne out in the beta figure for ROL, which is only .27. If you are looking for capital preservation or a steady pillar against market gyrations, perhaps ROL fits your criteria.

For me however, I see this as a negative. It means that you will always pay a fantastic premium for ownership of ROL. At least as long as insiders hold on to their controlling stake. It means that executives and directors will always get their way when it comes to corporate decisions. What's more, if insiders ever do decide to cash in, the stock price is going to go down severely on fat volume. That safety net can go away relatively quickly.

So, what is Rollins fundamentally worth? Take away whatever intangible value you might ascribe to heavy insider ownership. What is their true intrinsic value, the money that will be available to you in the future as a stockholder? What is the present value of all future cash flows?

To arrive at this number, I am going to generously assume that Rollins can outpace their historic revenue growth rate and compound sales by 10% every year for the next ten years.

I am also going to assume that Rollins can continue to generate more and more cash every year. Their cash from operations margin in 2019 was 15.3%. They have steadily expanded it from 11% in 2010. Let's say that through 2030 they can expand that margin by 40 bps annually, giving them a margin of 19.3% 10 years from now.

CAPEX will be 1.67% of sales every year, their average for the past decade.

After ten years, I will assume that they can grow free cash flow by 3% in perpetuity.

Finally, because I am aiming to beat the average long-term historical return of the market (which I put at about 10%), my discount rate, or minimum required rate of return, is 12%.

In this scenario, which I will again say represents especially pristine future operating results, intrinsic value sits at only $19.31. This is well below current trading levels of $33.69. Even if ROL found a super effective pest control remedy that changed the bug killer landscape and they grew sales at 17% every year for ten years, today's intrinsic value (keeping all other assumptions the same) would still be below current trading levels, at ~$32.

In other words, a 5-year average P/E of 50 is unjustifiably high. Why the market would apply such a tremendous multiple to ROL astounds me. Those who buy at these levels are counting on pretty miraculous things to happen in the future if they expect their investment to outperform the market.

Conclusion

If market beating returns are your goal, I would advise against an investment in Rollins. Yes, they have a good business model and a good track record. Yet, their growth via acquisition agenda and more recently the debt load associated with it are negatives. Furthermore, trading at a P/E of 55 currently is silly in my opinion, especially for a company that is not in high growth mode or in a high growth sector. The dividend, while having grown at a very healthy clip historically, isn't much of an incentive either. The forward yield is only 1.4%. That is if they maintain their recently raised dividend given our current environment. Their TTM payout ratio is 67%, which ratio has steadily been rising over time. In other words, their dividend growth has outpaced their earnings growth. This means that the growth of the dividend will very likely slow in the future. I see no compelling reason to invest in Rollins. The over-valuation risk is real.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.