6 Dividend Stocks To Buy The First Week Of April

Investing in the midst of a pandemic requires different ways of thinking about company strength, value, and dividend safety.

With the economy not expected to "reopen" and begin the process of normalizing until early May, at the earliest, stocks look poised to retest their lows soon, potentially this week.

Introduction

Every week, I try to find the most opportunistic and timely dividend stocks to highlight as "buy" ideas and present them in these articles. In the first half of last week, one could throw money at almost any blue chip dividend stock and get an incredible value. But after a swift bounce-back in the second half of last week, many high-quality stocks have risen above the "good value" range. This article will focus on six stocks that remain good values.

There are many dividend stock "listicles" (list articles) on the Internet, but relatively few of them focus solely on stocks that are good values today. In a time of very low yields in both stocks and bonds, value investing becomes a vital way to generate a decent, reliable income stream.

That is as true for younger investors like me who focus on dividend growth and compounding as it is for retirees and near-retirees in search of current yield. So let's examine this week's picks and explore why they could make strong long-term dividend investments.

Also, since unemployment continues to explode higher across the nation, this week I've decided to once again include the list of four charities that are working to ease the burden.

1. Meredith Corporation (MDP)

Dividend Yield: 19.4%

P/E Ratio: 1.98x

Meredith Corp. owns various local, digital, and print media outlets. It is the largest magazine owner with 32 household titles such as People, Better Homes & Gardens, and Shape in its portfolio, but it also owns several highly trafficked websites such as allrecipes.com and mywedding.com. In all, MDP boasts a huge number of brands and is the second-largest brand licensor in the world, receiving royalties on $25 billion worth of sales.

Source: December 2019 Presentation; "LMG" = Local Media Group, "NMG" = National Media Group

Now, potential investors may have misgivings about investing their hard-earned dollars into slowly dying industries like lifestyle magazines and local news stations. The first is reliant on consumers paying subscription fees for physical magazines with pictures and information that competes with lower cost internet websites. With everyone addicted to screens, it seems people are devoting less and less time to reading physical materials. The second industry is reliant on consumers continuing to pay for cable. With numerous online sources of news, including YouTube, growth opportunities seem scarce in this space as well.

But, as you'll notice in the chart above, multiple media outlets/platforms diversify the revenue stream away from paper/physical platforms (i.e. magazines), which have gradually lost eyeballs to online media over the years. What's more, local media (news stations) should benefit this year from what could turn out to be record political advertising. This segment has been a strong performer over the current economic expansion, increasing both political and total advertising revenues.

Source: December 2019 Presentation

The national media segment, which generates about 71% of the company's $3.2 billion of total revenue, has also performed well in recent years.

Source: December 2019 Presentation

One of MDP's biggest goals for this segment is to increase digital revenue via advertising on the websites of its well-known brands, while maintaining their hefty 36.2% share of the US print advertising market. Considering the number of popular brands, along with opportunities for growth in digital ads and e-commerce sales, MDP has opportunities for extensive growth, if it can figure out how to grow its online presence without merely cannibalizing print revenue.

What about the dividend? MDP paid out a comfortable 55% of FCF in the last twelve months, which bodes well for the company's ability to continue paying the dividend and perhaps do some deleveraging as well. The company's debt load remains huge after buying Time Inc.'s portfolio of valuable magazine brands. To lower debt, MDP then turned around and sold off a few of the most valuable magazines, such as Time and Fortune while retaining the lifestyle brands that fit with its core portfolio.

Still, net debt to EBITDA remains high at 3.55x, based on the midpoint of projected adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ending in June 2020. Management continues to prioritize debt pay-down, but this goal may be put on the back burner in 2020 if cash flows begin to waiver.

Fundamentally, though, the pitch for MDP is about valuation. Even (and especially) over long periods of time, the stocks of companies in slowly dying industries, such as Altria (MO) and Philip Morris (PM), can perform quite well and never need to cut their dividends. A large enough market share can insulate a company, even if it operates in a shrinking market.

That, perhaps, could be the story of MDP. Yes, in a recession people are probably going to cancel magazine subscriptions and advertisement budgets are going to shrink. But MDP isn't priced for pain. It's priced for a sudden death by bankruptcy.

Data by YCharts

Going from over 16x FCF to under 3x, and 10x earnings to under 2x, in under a year seems excessive. Remember, this is a company that has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years, straight through two recessions. Could that monster dividend need to be cut? Maybe. But even if it was cut by half, the yield would still be nearly 10%, and the dividend would likely return to growth after the current recession concludes.

Also interesting to me is that insiders own 11.5% of the company, with Edwin Meredith IV (great-grandson and namesake of the founder) personally owning 4.4%, making it something of a family business. Insiders have been buying huge amounts of shares this past month:

Source: Nasdaq

2. Mercury General Corp. (MCY)

Dividend Yield: 6.55%

P/E Ratio: 11.9x

Mercury General is an insurance company with the bulk of its operations based in California. Primarily, the company insures personal vehicles, of which the sunny state of California has many. Those of you who have endured the soul-grinding agony of rush hour on any of Southern California's numerous highways can attest to that. In a March 8th article, I showed this picture of a very crowded 405 Freeway:

405 Freeway in Southern California

Normally, in Southern California, there isn't really a "rush hour" but rather a "slow hour" - one from around 9:30am to 10:30am and the other from 2:30pm to 3:30pm. The rest of the day is rush hour. Or, at least, it normally is. But during the COVID-19 lockdown, the 405 looks more like this:

Image Source; 405 Freeway On March 18th, 2020

Is this good or bad for an auto insurance company like MCY? I would argue this situation is very good for them. Car owners still have to pay their insurance premiums because, by law, one must maintain insurance in order to be legal to drive. But far fewer people are out driving on California's thrumming highways and streets. That almost certainly means fewer claims are being filed.

Then again, insurance premiums are not the insurer's only source of revenue. As with most (if not all) insurers, MCY's revenue is split between premiums and investment income.

MCY spent 2019 repositioning its investment assets to deal with lower interest rates. Comparing the end of the third quarter of 2019 to the end of 2018, fixed income assets are up 5.2%, equity securities up a whopping 24.1%, and short-term investments up 66.4%. Total investments rose 12% during that time period, while premiums rose 13.5% and total assets rose 8.1%.

Total liabilities also rose 6.7%, but most of that was due to one-time expenses such as adjustments to loss reserves and deferred income taxes.

Holding bonds worked out well for MCY in 2019, as it turned over $48 million of net investment losses in the first three quarters of 2018 into $197.7 million of net investment gains in the first three quarters of 2019. In short, it profitably sold longer dated bonds and reinvested them into equities and short-term investments - a prudent decision, in my view. MCY also began Q4 2019 with $315 million in cash, which puts it in a strong and flexible position going forward.

This year, I imagine the company has been locking in some strong capital gains for its bonds, although it will face considerable difficulty finding safe yields in which to reinvest the proceeds. This presents a headwind for the insurer going forward, but it's a headwind that seems adequately priced in to the price/book value ratio:

Data by YCharts

Over the past five years, FCF coverage of the dividend has been expanding, and there's little reason to think that such a trend will change in 2020, although persistently low interest rates could pressure FCF in the long run.

Data by YCharts

The dividend has grown at a very slow pace over the last ten years, but if FCF holds up well in the coming years, we might see a slight uptick in the rate of growth. Assuming 1% average annual dividend raises, buying in at today's 6.55% starting yield would render a yield-on-cost after ten years of 7.24%.

3. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

Dividend Yield: 5.88%

Price/FFO: 9.96x

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a publicly traded LP that owns and manages a diverse portfolio of infrastructure assets, from utilities and pipelines to cell towers and data centers to toll roads and ports. Revenues and cash flows are remarkably stable since the business model is akin to a mix between a landlord and utility company. The vast majority (95%) of its earnings are derived from regulated rates or long-term, fee-based contracts.

Of BIP's four segments, transportation (ports, toll roads, railways) makes up 33.7% of assets, while regulated utilities make up 28.4%, energy (natural gas pipelines & storage) makes up 27.2%, and data (cell towers, data centers) makes up 10.7%. However, when it comes to each segment's share of FFO, utilities accounted for the most in 2019 at 34.9%, with transportation following at 32.0%, then energy at 24.9%, and then data infrastructure at 8.2%.

Despite the defensive positioning of BIP's asset portfolio, the LP does have rather high debt at 6.4x net debt to EBITDA. On the other hand, only 4% of debt matures in 2020, and another 6% in 2021. The company also ended 2019 with significant liquidity of $3 billion, giving ample room to take advantage of undervalued infrastructure assets that may present themselves this year.

Source: BIP Investor Presentation

In 2019, BIP paid out 74% of FFO, which is higher than its stated goal of between 60-70% as well as its average of 67% over the last ten years. Management believes that dividend can grow at a 5-9% rate going forward. Assuming average annual dividend growth comes in at the low end of management's target range of 5%, buying in at today's 5.88% starting yield would result in a 10-year YoC of 9.58%.

4. Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)

Dividend Yield: 5.7%

P/E Ratio: 5.78x

Whirlpool makes household appliances under its eponymous brand name as well as Maytag, KitchenAid, Amana, JennAir, and many others, boasting ~$20 billion of annual sales between all brands and products.

Despite a trade war with China, which raised the costs of some of WHR's inputs, the company has managed to grow earnings and operating cash flows nicely over the last year and a half:

Data by YCharts

However, in 2020, WHR faces some serious headwinds again. Before the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, new home sales slid 4.4% in February, unable to match January's record high. But despite the month-over-month decline, February 2020's new home sales came in 18.6% higher than those of February 2019. And existing home sales jumped 6.5% last month. This was good news for WHR, as builders often put in WHR's appliances or home buyers will buy them to upgrade their new home.

That's where the good news ends, unfortunately. Construction on new housing units is falling in the midst of the novel coronavirus. Housing starts declined 1.5% in February, and I suspect we will see an even more severe drop in March. Home sale transactions are collapsing, as COVID-19 uncertainty remains high, shelter-in-place policies prevent showings, layoffs are sweeping the nation, and banks are backing out of financing deals as rates have plummeted.

During recessions (in which we almost certainly find ourselves right now), consumers tend to put off big-ticket purchases like a new fridge or washing machine. This pattern is made much worse during a pandemic, in which consumers stay home, factors aren't producing, and supply lines are strained. This is, in part, why the company withdrew its 2020 guidance and drew $2.2 billion from its credit facility.

So why buy WHR? In a word: valuation. WHR hasn't been this cheap on a price-to-sales basis since 2012, and it's trading around its Great Recession lows based on price-to-earnings.

Data by YCharts

For a company operating in a cyclical industry, it is remarkable that WHR has been able to maintain its dividend without any cuts for so long, even if there are some extended periods of flatness.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Besides the Great Recession, WHR has mostly been able to cover its dividend with FCFs in the past decade, with the last year coming in particularly strong.

Data by YCharts

In the last twelve months, WHR has paid out 43.7% of FCF as dividends. For earnings, the TTM payout ratio drops to 26%. Even considering the lost earnings from the sale of a business unit last year, the payout ratio would still be a conservative 44%. Will that dividend survive COVID-19? That likely depends on the length of the pandemic along with the economic shutdown it has spurred. But there will be a future after COVID-19, and WHR will be part of that future.

Assuming the dividend stays intact and grows at an average annual pace of 4% going forward, buying in at today's 5.7% starting yield would render a 10-year YoC of 8.44%.

5. National Retail Properties (NNN)

Dividend Yield: 6.0%

Price/2019 FFO: 12.45x

National Retail Properties, a net lease real estate investment trust, is one of only three publicly traded REITs that has managed to raise its dividend for 30 consecutive years or more. This past year, NNN hit 30 straight years of dividend growth.

NNN owns 3,118 properties across 48 states with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.2 years (as of the end of 2019). Most of its properties are leased on a triple net basis. That is, the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, maintenance, and insurance, and thus the rental income is net of those three expenses. Only 1.7% of leases, by annual base rent, expire in 2020, and only 3.5% more in 2021. Generally, though, the REIT is able to renew leases to the same tenants, at or slightly above the previous rent.

But regardless of years remaining on leases or tenant responsibilities, NNN is not shielded from pain if its tenants declare their inability to pay rent due to the economic shutdown. It's somewhat worrisome, then, to find full service restaurants, family entertainment centers, health & fitness centers, and movie theaters combining to account for 29.7% of ABR. These are the industries hit hardest by the shutdown.

Source: 2019 10-K

How many of them will declare their inability to pay rent? How many will have to let locations go dark (close operations but continue rent payments)? How many tenants will go bankrupt? These are difficult questions to answer.

How is the REIT's liquidity situation? At the end of 2019, it had $766 million undrawn on its $900 million credit facility as well as an admittedly small amount of cash on hand of $1.1 million. (Much of the REIT's $114 million of cash at the beginning of 2019 was used for acquisition purposes.) Compare this to the REIT's $7.4 billion in assets.

And in 2019, NNN paid out only 74.9% of FFO, its lowest payout ratio in the last five years. Having raised its dividend over the past three full decades, I have to think that the company will prioritize the dividend, even if it only gives a token raise in the next twelve months. Things would have to get very bad (e.g. the shutdown lasting well into May) before NNN would be forced to cut it. Assuming 3% average annual dividend growth, buying in at today's 6% starting yield would result in a 10-year YoC of 8.06%.

6. Realty Income (O)

Dividend Yield: 4.91%

Price/2019 FFO: 17.3x

National Retail Properties is my second largest holding, and my largest holding is fellow net lease REIT, Realty Income. The latter is an A-credit rated company (one of only a handful of REITs claiming that honor) with 6,483 properties across 49 states plus Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. Almost half (49%) of rent is derived from investment grade tenants, and the weighted average remaining lease term of its portfolio is 9.2 years.

Overall, Realty Income's portfolio looks better positioned to withstand whatever COVID-19 will throw at it, though 20% of the portfolio's ABR comes from health & fitness, movie theaters, office space, or child care.

Source: Q4 2019 Presentation

What about liquidity? Ending 2019, Realty Income had $2.3 billion undrawn on its credit facility and $54 million in cash. Compare this to $18.6 billion in assets.

Realty Income is also a Dividend Aristocrat with 25 straight years of dividend growth, only five years behind National Retail Properties. In 2019, the REIT paid out 82.7% of AFFO. Assuming only 4% average annual dividend growth over the next decade (compared to 4.6% since 1994), buying in at today's 4.91% starting yield would render a 10-year YoC of 7.27%.

Four Ways To Help Ease The Burden

Jobs and work hours are disappearing for some of the most financially vulnerable people, even as the health of many others deteriorates. For those so inclined and financially able to make charitable donations, here are four non-profits working to ease the numerous hardships brought on by the coronavirus as well as the economic shutdown:

The Center for Disease Philanthropy's COVID-19 Response Fund, which supports healthcare workers as well as quarantined and vulnerable individuals, and distributes hygiene and personal protective supplies. Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, which funds emergency boxes with 14-days' worth of nonperishable food for needy individuals and families that are quarantined or self-isolated. Feeding America is the nation's largest network of food banks & pantries. MAP International's Disaster Relief Fund, which has already been active in fighting COVID-19 by "airlifting 2 million respirator masks, 280,000 pairs of nitrile gloves and 10,000 protective coveralls to help curtail the spread of the highly contagious virus" in China. MAP International distributes medicines and medical supplies to needy and underserved communities around the world. They're distributing fever reducers, cough suppressants, and personal protective supplies to viral hotspots around the nation and the world. Convoy of Hope, a disaster response charity, which is delivering food, water, and supplies to 19 of the hardest-hit states across America, focusing especially on children and the elderly.

In times like these, I find inspiration in the saying of 18th century theologian John Wesley: "Make all you can. Save all you can. Give all you can."

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCY, BIP, NNN, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in MDP over the next 72 hours.