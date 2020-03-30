MediPharm Labs Corporation (MEDIF) CEO Pat McCutcheon on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MediPharm Labs Corporation (OTCQX:MEDIF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call March 30, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Ladies and gentlemen thank you for standing by and welcome to the MediPharm Labs Fourth Quarter Financial Results Earnings Call.

Laura Lepore

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. We're pleased to have you join us on MediPharm Labs Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me for today's call are Pat McCutcheon, Chief Executive Officer; Bobby Kwon, Chief Financial Officer; and Keith Strachan, our President.

Now before we begin, please note that the cautions regarding forward-looking statements, which is made on behalf of MediPharm Labs and all of its representatives on the call. The statements made on this call may contain forward-looking information. The actual results could differ materially from its conclusion, forecasts, or projection in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information. Additional information about the material factors could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast, or projection in the forward-looking information, and the material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projections, as reflected in the forward-looking information are contained in MediPharm Labs filings with the Canadian Provincial Securities Regulators, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

With that it is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Pat McCutcheon.

Now, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Pat.

Pat McCutcheon

Thanks Laura and good morning everyone. This is not a business as usual environment and on behalf of everyone at MediPharm Labs I want to extend my thoughts to all of those affected by COVID-19 whether directly through illness or indirectly through job losses. Special thanks to the country's dedicated healthcare professionals and all of the support staff for standing on the frontlines of this pandemic.

As a business we're doing our part to keep our employees safe through these unprecedented times. We also recognize that we have a job to do and a business to run and I'm grateful to all of my colleagues for staying focused and committed whether working remotely or in our critical environment laboratories at MediPharm Labs Canada and Australia. Our goal since founding MediPharm Labs in 2015 has been to build a sustainable, profitable, multi-jurisdictional pharma quality platform to serve the world's most attractive cannabis markets. I'm extremely proud to report that in our first year since receiving our sales license from Health Canada we made tremendous strategic progress in our business fundamentals to achieve our goal. Our list of accomplishments includes our first GMP Certification, international licensing, the addition of manufacturing capabilities and capacity, completion of our Australian facility build-out, and graduation to the TSX from the Venture Exchange.

MediPharm Labs has proven operational excellence in the emerging global cannabis industry. We have become a leader in extraction and purification while staying committed to specialization in new formulations and product development. We delivered our first full year revenue of over a $129 million and closed our year-end with strong liquidity and financial capacity to execute on our go forward strategies. We delivered these accomplishments against the backdrop of an evolving regulatory landscape and challenging market conditions that impacted the Canadian cannabis sector in the latter part of 2019.

Calling out these major factors first, there was a significant delay in the development of the cannabis consumer market. Retail operations both online and with physical outlets have been rolling out at a much slower pace than everyone expected. This is also true for medical distribution channels. Second, you're all aware of the challenges being faced by many of our vertically integrated peers. We have an 18 month rearview mirror in which we saw how tough it was for producers to grow cannabis as well as process and package it and to get to the shelf. We are seeing history repeat itself with cannabis oil based products. Most have been very slow to adopt. Companies were not fully prepared for 2.0 lacking manufacturing capabilities resulting in their inability to convert bulk concentrate into finished consumer products. In addition others face significant quality issues with finished products resulting in product returns and other issues.

Third the combination of the first two factors resulted in increased volumes of bulk resonant display in the market which had downward pressure on pricing and impacted our Q4 revenue and margin. While we do expect these trends to continue in near term, we do believe we have the right strategy in place. We expect the supply demand dynamic will correct itself once the fully integrated players increase their finished product capabilities and when more product focused license producers such as Olli Brands and larger more mature CPG companies enter the market. The consumer demand for these 2.0 products is high and we are ready and well positioned to take advantage. Having said this we've already started to address the current Canadian market dynamics while continuing to advance our global company position. We are prudently investing in the build out of our global platform as our international distribution network will be an increasingly important driver to our success in the future.

We're beginning to gain momentum particularly in Australia. We are on the right path towards capturing significantly enhanced growth from global medical markets. In addition we are excited to enhance our distribution into the global markets from our Australian platform. Bobby will speak to the Q4 results in more detail in a moment but I think it's important to put our results in the context of our strategic plan. We delivered a strong first full year of commercial operations, one of only a few profitable cannabis companies with adjusted EBITDA of just over $24 million and a net income before tax of approximately $7 million. We achieved this while continuing to invest and strengthening our platform, we expanded our capabilities and team, introduced our first white label offerings, our first cannabis 2.0 shipments, and our first international sale.

Above all we received our first GMP Certification from the Australian Therapeutics Goods Administration otherwise known as TGA, a critical catalyst to our international growth. This stands out among the year's most important and industry differentiating accomplishments. In January we received a key importation license for Australian business that will allow us to import from Canada and other jurisdictions. Last week we announced the expected shipment of a large volume of cannabis oil in addition to 35,000 units of finished product from our Barrie facility to our vault in Australia. This will allow our Australian operations to accelerate the distribution and sale of GMP finished medicinal products ahead of many domestic Australian licensed facilities to satisfy a quickly growing demand for GMP medicinal end products in Australia and potentially new cannabis regulated jurisdictions in the Asian Pacific region. We have already established a robust pipeline of supply opportunities and announced an agreement with Compass Clinics Australia to supply finished pharmaceutical quality cannabis oil products to be distributed directly to patients.

In Canada just before year end Health Canada amended our license to expand our Barrie facility footprint to 25,000 square feet from our initial 8,500 square feet. We started shipping products to provincial distribution networks in BC, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan before year end and have since added Ontario and Alberta to our growing list of distributors. We are now further scaling up automated downstream production and packaging, quality control and testing, R&D and storage to support new product formulations and increased demand. We've got exciting product development plans underway including the rollout of our first MediPharm Labs branded medicinal product line. I'm very excited to go into more detail on this and will do so later in the call.

Finally, we're developing many great relationships with newly licensed customers who have ambitious plans focused on highly sought after cannabis 2.0 products for distribution in Canada and abroad further enhancing our Canadian market stability. Earlier this year we secured an opportunity to serve Shoppers Drug Mart, another great testament to the quality of our products and programs. First shipments of MediPharm branded fermented oils have been delivered and will be available for sale within weeks on the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers national patient e-commerce platform. So what does this all mean. One, we create a multi jurisdictional GMP accredited manufacturing platform to drive our penetration into global medical market that can only be served by GMP certified suppliers. Two, we can now realize production synergies between our Canadian and Australian operations to accelerate sales. Three, we are capitalizing on the opportunity here at home to deliver ready to go finished products to paying customers under 2.0 and beyond. And four, all these developments demonstrate that we can execute our long-term strategy while delivering on our business plan and responding with high integrity to quickly changing market dynamics and challenges while effectively managing the short-term disruptions of today through product and channel diversification.

One of these business disruptions is the global pandemic of COVID-19. We are actively monitoring and analyzing the market impact that this virus will have in the Canadian marketplace. But it is impossible to forecast at this point the magnitude of the effects of such terrible virus. First and foremost we are working vigilantly to keep our people and products safe. Today cannabis retail outlets and associated license producers remain open. We are diligently working with our supply chain partners to minimize any disruptions. We are responding quickly to the developments from our governments and public health officials. I'll now turn the call over to Bobby. This is Bobby's first call as MediPharm Labs Global CFO but he's already become an invaluable contributor to our esteemed leadership team and our evolving global strategic plan. Bobby please take it away.

Bobby Kwon

Thanks Pat. It's a pleasure to be here. Since joining the MediPharm team my priority has been to mobilize the company to remain tightly focused on business fundamentals. As a young company we are continuing to build a bridge to the future. Given the current dynamics in the Canadian cannabis marketplace we are carefully managing our costs and cash and are being strategic and prudent in investing to drive growth and efficiencies, all while meeting the evolving needs of our customers. I'll speak to some of our plans in a moment but first since Pat covered the annual financial highlights I will move to Q4 results.

As all of you know 2019 was the first full year of operation which means we have little year-over-year comparison. As such I will focus on the sequential comparison to quarter three. To put this in context I'll echo Pat's earlier comments on the market conditions across the entire Canadian cannabis sector as a number of factors impacted our financial results. These are all related and include a slower than anticipated rollout of retail channels in Canada and especially the largest province Ontario, a slower than anticipated ramp up of consumer cannabis 2.0 products getting to shelf, and because of the first two we saw an oversupply of bulk oil on the market which drove down pricing.

Q4 2019 revenue came in at $32.4 million. Although this was a 25% decrease compared to Q3, the team delivered a solid finish to a breakout year for MediPharm Labs. The quarter-over-quarter decline in revenue was primarily the result of lower than anticipated volumes to the tune of approximately minus 17% and a lower real life average selling price on both oil broadly in line with the wholesale pricing compression seen in the overall adult use market. In terms of volume broad [ph] customers accounted for above 45% of total revenue during the quarter while our contracted customers lowered their purchases and did not exercise purchase options. The lower pricing is a direct consequence of the market dynamics I just described where the supply of bulk oil is outpacing the demand.

In terms of product mix the vast majority of Q4 revenue still came from wholesale bulk oil as we just began to ship our very first 2.0 products in late December. Quarter four 2019 gross profit was $10 million compared to $14.8 million in Q3. Gross margin as a percent of revenue for Q4 2019 was 31% 300 basis points lower than quarter three. This was primarily the result of lower average selling prices I mentioned earlier and the impact of fixed production costs spread over lower volumes partially offset by favorable impact from lower dry flower purchase costs. Operating expenses for Q4 2019 was $12.5 million including stock based compensation. Of the roughly $3 million increase compared to the prior quarter a little over one half relates to critical investments we're making in implementing an ERP platform which only started in earnest in Q4. This platform will provide the essential foundation to underpin our continued growth for the longer-term. The balance of the OPEX increase was attributable to business development support expenses, slightly higher salaries and wages, and some additional engineering project consultancy costs related to G&P and a few other capital projects. As a result of the factors just discussed adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2019 was $2.7 million or 8% of revenues compared to $10.1 million for Q3. On a net income before tax basis Q4 2019 recorded a loss of $2.4 million compared to a net income of $5.4 million in Q3.

Turning to the balance sheet, at the end of Q4 2019 we reported a cash balance of $39 million slightly lower than $42 million at the end of Q3. On receivables as of December 31, 2019 total AR was $26 million, the past due amount was $8.6 million and of that $7.7 million or 90% was due to the one overdue account that you're aware of and where we have commenced legal action against. The rest of the outstanding past due amount of approximately $900,000 was all collected in Q1 of this year.

Earnings from inventory, total inventory was $51 million at the end of Q4 2019. This inventory level stemmed from the ongoing purchase of dried flower inventory in anticipation of a much stronger rollout of retail distribution channels and scaling of vertically integrated customers 2.0 finished product lines neither of which has yet fully materialized. To a lesser extent some of the inventory purchases were also earmarked to support a quick start of our Australian operations. At the same time beginning in December we noticed the sharp decline in the demand for bulk oils. These industry trends led to a lower sales pull through of bulk oils into finished goods purchased by consumers as well as an overabundance of supply in the Canadian market as I described. In recognition of these trends we slowed our raw material purchases in Q4 compared to what was purchased in the prior quarter. As well we'll be taking advantage of lower input costs on a select basis whilst maintaining our requirements for higher quality flower inputs and specific cannabinoids.

Now looking ahead, we expect many of the dynamics in the Canadian market that I described to persist in the short and medium term. And like all businesses the unprecedented situation we're all facing with COVID-19 creates many unknowns for the industry especially in the short-term. In response we are taking a multipronged approach as we move ahead. First, we remain focused on accelerating and diversifying growth. Second, we have already implemented measures to conserve cash and aggressively pursue cost savings initiatives and we will continue further going forward. To provide a bit more color to each, first on growth, we continue to accelerate new product development opportunities already in our pipeline of 2.0 products outside our current portfolio for example in the areas of topical creams. As we speak we're adding several new product skews for provincial and medical channels and we recently launched our own branded product. Our business development team has also further intensified efforts to supply international medical markets where pricing and margins are more favorable.

Second on cost savings and cash conservation measures we took action earlier in the month to reduce our total headcount by 10% as well as rebalancing our production workforce to meet the changing product mix towards more finished goods. We have action procurement driven cost savings initiatives for example based on more rigorous buying process and enhanced QA testing methodology we were able to reduce the number of third party QA tests which are quite expensive without compromising on quality and safety of the product. And lastly we have deferred or stopped lower priority budgeted capital projects to conserve cash. We are prudently managing capital putting spend behind initiatives that will underpin top line profitable growth and those that will provide high quality return on investment as we execute on the long-term strategy of our business. I'll now turn the call back to Pat for summary comments.

Pat McCutcheon

Thanks Bobby. Having made a number of key investments in both Canada and Australia last year we have a strong platform in place to serve customers and launch new products. We remain laser focused on a number of exciting activities and growth catalysts. Most importantly we are preparing for EU GMP Certification specifically from the German health authorities. Once we secure EU GMP certification our two country supply chain will allow us to serve demand for medical cannabis oil products directly from Canada to European jurisdictions. Elsewhere we are excited to expand our distribution network to Asian Pacific markets such as New Zealand and in Latin America with Brazil recently coming online representing one of the world's largest medical consumer markets with the biggest potential.

On new product development we are diligently working on various new and exciting product formulations and delivery mechanisms outside our current portfolio. Please watch closely for future announcements on these exciting new products to come. As mentioned last week we announced the launch of MediPharm Labs brand. Our strategy has been to remain focused on our customer's needs. Consumers and customers have asked for the highest quality products and we have listened. True to our pharma roots and vision we launched our first MediPharm Labs branded high concentrate pharma quality CBD formulation. We believe the combination of this initial product purity, potency and attractive pricing will distinguish itself among the limited competitive products available in the medical wellness category. This is only the first of a family of medical and wellness products to come this year. Stay tuned. Taken together these actions will extend our runway for growth, enhance our value proposition, and diversify our risk and dependence in the Canadian market.

Compared to current domestic conditions international medicinal markets offer both a higher degree of growth and margin opportunity. To be clear, despite our expectations of the Canadian market we are very optimistic about Canada and the future of concentrates. Canada's 2.0 offers great potential for MediPharm Labs. We know the market is there. Inevitably provincial retail distribution networks will fill up through additional store openings leading to greater distribution potential. We are ready for when newer, larger, and more sophisticated base of customers enter this base.

In summary we remember that cannabis remains a very new industry in Canada. We feel confident in our staying power, our strategy, and our ability to continue to execute. We are mitigating risks and maintaining our balance sheet strength. At the same time we are taking advantage of our industry leading capabilities and unique position as a GMP certified pharma quality extraction company for global markets. I am fully invested along with our incredibly professional leadership team and more passionate and committed than ever regardless of whatever dynamic challenges we are faced with and this very young and new but exciting global cannabis industry. We are committed to delivering long-term sustainable shareholder value into 2020 and beyond. Thank you very much and now I'd like to take your questions. Operator.

Your first question comes from the line of Scott Fortune from Roth Capital. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys, this is Nick stepping on for Scott. Just a couple of questions here, you guys called out anticipation of receiving your EU GMP license by the back half of 2020, could you provide a little color on the potential timing of that considering the current macro environment plus COVID?

Pat McCutcheon

Hi, sorry, it's Nick, you said.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, this is Nick.

Pat McCutcheon

Nick, Nick, thanks a lot for the question. I would like to just pass that one over to Keith to start this off. Thanks a lot.

Keith Strachan

Hey Nick, morning. This is Keith Strachan, President. I appreciate the question about EU GMP. We're going through the steps, we are on probably step three of three as far as inspections go. That next step is a physical inspection from BPharm. We do have it scheduled tentatively obviously with what's going on with COVID-19 we are seeing that there is some risk there as far as that inspection able to happen from those. So I think that's why it's probably prudent of us to say it would be in the back half of 2020. But we're ready as far as GMP goes and we feel really well prepared considering that we have our GMP from another pix nation Australia which we received in December 2019.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. That's helpful. And then just one follow-up for me. Could you provide an update on the timing of a potential uplifting and what may be holding you guys up on that front?

Pat McCutcheon

Thanks Nick. Well we actually -- we were previously -- we had a great response actually from the NASDAQ originally with what it's actually come down to in terms of our Senior Management teams decision is that the market conditions are not currently in the best place right now and we've decided as a team to push this into potentially the back half of the year. Currently with our share price at where it is we actually don't now qualify for where it sits today. So we will look to position ourselves and execute when the time is right and when our share price actually lines up with the NASDAQ conditions.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, makes sense. Thanks guys.

Your next question comes from the line of David Kideckel from AltaCorp. Your line is open.

David Kideckel

Hi, good morning. Congrats on the quarter everybody. Just a couple of questions for me. Pat I'm wondering you mentioned on the call in your closing comments you're looking forward to attracting new and more sophisticated customers whether that's CPG or pharma in the space. Going back to your statement of claim filed I guess about a month ago I'm just wondering should as analysts and the investor community should we be thinking about any more potential contracts that are at risk?

Pat McCutcheon

Thanks David. Where we sit today we don't feel actually there's any other risk with any of our current partners for any other litigations or difficulties in catching our accounts receivable. I do feel -- we feel strongly that the industry has needed to take its time to mature and to prove to new potential CPG companies and potentially brand pharmaceutical companies to come into this space. With cannabis 2.0 just literally starting about three months ago now I don't think we have enough -- we haven't had enough time to actually prove or show that the markets themselves either through product development or distribution channels that it's mature enough for large CPG companies to come into the space or brand pharma as I mentioned. Having said that we feel confident that as a company on the heels of our GMP certification, expectations of a number of GMP certifications to follow on that we will be one of the better positioned companies to bring on these new customers because we actually qualify or check the boxes on what large CPG and more importantly for us in the way that we're looking into the future pharmaceutical companies look to qualify as partners in the space, in the new space of Canada. Thanks so much for the question.

David Kideckel

Okay, that's very helpful. Thanks Pat. And I guess as a follow up to that and on the same line so with your press release last week that you announced with your new product, the oil based product being branded as a MediPharm type product, to our knowledge that was the first time that MediPharm Labs has done this which is great. I guess just thinking about this, is this something that we should think about when we're modeling a revenue especially thinking that the margins are probably a lot higher compared to if you're working with a third party, like where do you see the mix going forward in the next couple of quarters when it comes to your own in-house branded product versus everything else?

Pat McCutcheon

Yeah I'll take the first part of that question David. With regards to our own brand we're very excited to launch this brand and the one main reason as we're very customer centric and focused company is that our customers as you mentioned in the call script have very much asked us to do this. There is right now a lack of very high quality products that's on the shelf in medical and the wellness space so we have listened to our customers and now we've felt that with this gap that it's time to actually launch our own brand. With regards to margin and percentage of other revenue distribution, I'm actually going to pass that over to Bobby to make a comment. Bobby would you mind chiming in here please.

Bobby Kwon

Sure. Thanks for that question. Maybe I'll just piggy back a little bit first on Pat's following on our brand that for what it's worth I spent most of my professional career in the sort of branded CPG space specifically with Unilever globally over for 20 years. So naturally I'm a strong proponent of brands and being a newcomer coming into this sector and to MediPharm what is very clear is that there is a gap in the market where the consumers are lacking information about the quality, the consistency of the various products on the market. And what brands tend to do or actually consistently do across multiple industries is that brands existence thrive because they could actually provide the level of trust, signify high quality, in this case purity, and also obviously at the same time in an overall sense sort of supply -- provide superior consumer experience. And to that end we at MediPharm's have developed and purposely built platform whereby we could actually deliver consistently on those elements of trust, quality, and consistency to our consumers and also to our customers. And in doing that just like in CPG as you rightly sort of alluded to our own brand products will over time command sort of higher margin. Now the exact mix of that to answer the second part of the question the finished goods part of our portfolio will evolve over time especially on the heels of the cannabis sector and the retail distribution opening up whereby more consumers will come into the sector. But again the actual piece of that is uncertain and certainly has been compounded by the current COVID situation. But in the fullness of time with the retail distribution opening up, finished goods of which the branded products will be an element of course will become a greater portion of our business. The exact metric is yet to be determined.

David Kideckel

Okay, thanks guys for that. Very helpful and congrats on the quarter. I will hop back in the queue.

Pat McCutcheon

Thanks David.

Your next question comes from the line of Kimberly Hedlin from Canaccord. Your line is open.

Kimberly Hedlin

Okay, thanks guys, appreciate the call. Maybe just a bit more color on kind of your sales mix going forward into 2020 in terms of bulk resin versus the white label 2.0 products and then international versus domestic, if you're able to provide a little bit more color on that?

Pat McCutcheon

Thanks Kim, I am actually going to push this first question over to Keith. Keith would actually might bring us more clarity on that. I think there might be another one following on to this question Kim or maybe I can add some more color but Keith you want to start off.

Keith Strachan

Sure. Good morning Kim. Yeah, I think for sure as you know and you could see in our fourth quarter results the vast majority of our business is still B2B bulk resin. I think going forward that will still probably represent probably around like the 70% to 80% range of revenues until we get into later this year. Really excited about the international but obviously for us it is a couple of regulatory just moving product just from a permanent standpoint of receiving permits and getting permits out since it's on a case by case basis and because it's all medical. Some of the volumes are a bit smaller to start, but really excited there. And then on the white label products, we are seeing just kind of getting the very first shipment out at the very end of 2019 and then that shipping continuing in the past quarter. We see that coming up. So I think if you had to put it in kind of three buckets it would be B2B still being the largest white label, domestic being probably the second, and then international being the third. But with regulation changes, we could see that that number two and three pretty easily, depending on some things still in the pipeline.

Kimberly Hedlin

Got it, that's helpful. Maybe just looking at the balance sheet just wondering, looks like you guys drew 4 million on your bank facility. Any color on the rationale for that, you're still sitting pretty good from a cash perspective?

Pat McCutcheon

Yeah, thanks for that question, Kim. We are definitely are feeling good about our current cash position but when it comes to actually the drop -- the specifics in the drawdown, typically we wouldn't give guidance or specific details on this, but I will actually pass it over to Bobby just to add any appropriate color to this one.

Bobby Kwon

Sure, Kim. Thanks for the question. Just -- this is actually a clean cut question in the sense that the 4 million was actually half of the 8 million non-revolving line that was dedicated specifically for capital expenditures. So we drew down just half of that behind a number of discrete CAPEX projects to underpin our growth. And related to that that you may be thinking of we have not touched as of this date, we've not touched the revolving operating line.

Kimberly Hedlin

Got it, that's helpful. Thank you so much.

Pat McCutcheon

Thanks so much, Kim. Kim, is there anything else or is that it.

Kimberly Hedlin

Oh, I thought it was going to continue. Yeah, I'm okay for now. Thanks.

Your next question comes from the line of Adam Buckham from Scotiabank. Your line is open.

Adam Buckham

Good morning, thanks for taking my question. So you guys noted that you are seeing over supply bulk extract in the market. I don't think really that should come as a surprise to anyone but can you maybe just talk about the dynamics in our market currently is it mainly oversupply crude or are you seeing oversupply in distilled and isolate as well? And then just secondly, can you maybe just talk about labs ability to provide [indiscernible] versus others in the industry?

Pat McCutcheon

Thanks Adam for that question, I'll definitely take that one. Yeah, so oversupply of bulk extracts has been seen actually in bulk crude resin as well as bulk distillate. There's a couple reasons for this. The main driving factors is the fact that actually there hasn't been an uptick. The retail distribution with Ontario having limited number of stores and a slow read rollout that's been the main driver. This second in kind of the cascade of the supply chain is that a number of our partners and unfortunately a number of the big players in the cannabis space actually haven't been able to prove that level of -- yet in terms of being able to convert bulk extract or deflate into these end products that are going to be shelf ready at high quality being able to pass third party testing. So I think that's an element of the industry itself requiring a little more time to mature. Again, I mentioned this is only about three months in since there's been distribution of cannabis 2.0 products. So I think that will come as we move further.

The fact of the matter is too with this oversupply, obviously prices have come down because of that pressure with new additional competition in the bulk extraction services and bulk extraction production. So that's another element of that that has actually further pushed us down the path of focusing more on the final mile now with our production of tinctures, vapes, and topicals to actually reduce that stress in the company. The fact of the matter is, I think the basic pieces that the more time we have and with distribution increasing, that we will see a reduction of this overall bulk say oversupply and then we'll see change going down into the latter part of each one and engage too.

Adam Buckham

Okay, that's great. So just the second question here, so you guys press release say you ship a large quantity of finished products in Australia last week. I'm just wondering, you know, in the Australian market what you guys have been seeing so far as a result of COVID-19 and the impact on the medical market there, I'm just trying to get an idea of how much sales you could potentially have there in the near-term?

Pat McCutcheon

Yeah, thanks that question. I am just going to pass that one over to Keith to answer that.

Keith Strachan

Yeah, for sure. I think the Australian market is still very young market, but we're seeing patients increase month over month. So I don't know the additional effect right now on COVID-19. It is hard to tell. We are seeing logistic problems both in Canada and Australia. As you know, we do ship a lot of stuff to Australia. We are probably one of the larger in Canada as far as shipping both end products in bulk into the Australian market. And we have noticed in the past month that the shipment of those products has been slower as far as logistics from Barrie to Pearson Airport to the airport in Melbourne and then out to the market. So I think from product to market standpoint, we will be seeing some delays related to what's going on in the world today.

Adam Buckham

Okay, that's great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Pat McCutcheon

Thanks so much.

Your next question comes from the line of Devin Schilling from PI Financial. Your line is open.

Devin Schilling

Hi guys. You guys mentioned some increased costs this quarter related to the ERP implementation. Do you guys quantify how much this was or maybe I missed that?

Pat McCutcheon

Yeah, thanks Devin for the question. I am going to pass that over to Bobby to bring some more color to that one.

Bobby Kwon

Yeah, thanks a lot Devin. In terms of this particular quarter where we just started sort of in earnest with respect to our ERP platform, I alluded to the fact that of our total increase of 3 million in OPEX, about half of it, a little bit over half of it was attributable to the ERP. And so that gives you some quantification. But ERP will continue in sort of good pace throughout the first half of this year. And it's an important platform, as you can appreciate providing us the level of control and level of sophistication and visibility to sort of act sort of on the timely information and data to underpin o overall global enterprise. So we're very much working very, very diligently behind this.

Devin Schilling

Okay, so just to recap, expect additional costs coming from this initiative in Q1 and Q2 as well this year?

Bobby Kwon

Yeah. It will be in the front half and then hopefully they'll taper down obviously once the implementation goes live.

Devin Schilling

Okay, great. No, that's everything for me. Thanks.

Bobby Kwon

Thank you.

There are no further questions at this time. I'll now turn the call back over to Pat McCutcheon our Chief Executive Officer for final remarks.

Pat McCutcheon

Thanks so much, everybody. Thanks for tuning into the call during these difficult times. I just wanted to push in summary that we really couldn't be happier with our first full year financials. We've come a long way since founding the company in 2015 and we couldn't be more proud of what we've done in terms of execution and the team that we've put together. We really feel this is qualified. Our business strategy is being the right one and the right one domestically and definitely the right one on the heels of our GMP Certification for us to now execute into the global distribution game. I do feel obviously that the challenges are what they are. The fact of the matter is that cannabis has been around from the beginning of time, but then the distribution and then this new legalized market has just begun, in fact. So we feel that with increase in distribution, reduction -- continued reduction of the legacy or black markets, the increase of demand for high quality products such as the fact that we've now launched our own brand and the ability of our company to continue our vision and execution on our original business strategy into an international distribution markets is going to be very key. We feel that regardless of how challenging this issue is with COVID-19, that when it does end and it will end that we'll reposition as one of the strongest cannabis companies in the world and this is not going to push us away. And we're very proud to bring this value to our shareholders now and into the future. Thank you so much, everybody.

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.