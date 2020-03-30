Swire Properties: Capital Return To Shareholders In The Spotlight

Investors are looking towards capital return to shareholders as a potential re-rating catalyst for the stock in the short- to medium-term, but share buybacks are unlikely.

The current coronavirus outbreak will have a negative impact on Swire Properties' property rental business, but the extent of the impact varies depending on property type and location.

I downgrade my rating on Hong Kong-listed property company and landlord Swire Properties Limited (OTCPK:SWPFF) (OTCPK:SWROY) [1972:HK] from "Bullish" to "Neutral".

This is an update of my initiation article on Swire Properties published on August 12, 2019. Swire Properties' share price has declined by -18% from HK$25.55 as of August 12, 2019 to HK$21.00 as of March 27, 2020. Swire Properties trades at 0.43 times P/B, which represents a discount to its historical five-year mean P/B multiple of 0.62 times. The stock offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 4.19% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 4.24%.

Given Swire Properties' cheap valuations, investors are looking towards capital return to shareholders as a potential re-rating catalyst for the stock in the short to medium-term. While there is scope for increased dividends in the next few years taking into consideration the company's policy of paying out half of its underlying profit as dividends, share buybacks are less likely as Swire Properties prefers to allocate excess capital to new projects and investments that are value-accretive.

With no visible near-term catalysts, a "Neutral" rating for Swire Properties is warranted despite undemanding valuations.

Hong Kong Office Business Relatively Defensive And Well-Positioned To Tackle Decentralization Threat

Notwithstanding social unrest and protests in Hong Kong last year, Swire Properties' rental income from its Hong Kong office properties still grew by a respectable +4% YoY in FY2019. This was mainly driven by a full year's contribution from One Taikoo Place which first opened its doors to tenants in September 2018, and positive rent reversions. Notably, the growth in office rental income was achieved, despite the absence of income contribution from the two office buildings in Taikoo Shing, Cityplaza Three and Four which were divested in April last year.

Looking ahead, a decline in occupancy rates and weaker rental reversions for Swire Properties' Hong Kong office portfolio, especially the company's Pacific Place office property located in Central, Hong Kong. The current coronavirus outbreak is expected to result in a global recession, and have a severe negative impact on the Hong Kong and Mainland China economies as well. New office leasing demand in Central, Hong Kong, has been driven by Mainland Chinese enterprises, which have traditionally placed a strong emphasis on prestige when it comes to choosing their office locations, suggesting that office buildings in Central, Hong Kong have been their preferred choice. With weak economic growth in the past two years resulting from U.S.-China trade tensions and social unrest in Hong Kong, both Mainland China and domestic Hong Kong businesses have been relocating out from the more expensive Central, Hong Kong region to cheaper alternatives in other parts of Hong Kong as part of the ongoing decentralization trend.

While the current coronavirus outbreak and its associated economic effects are negative for office landlords in Hong Kong in general, Swire Properties is relatively more defensive than its peers. This is largely because Swire Properties has a diverse mix of office properties which are located in both Central, Hong Kong and outside Central, Hong Kong.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 12, 2020, Swire Properties highlighted that "there will be a little bit of downward pressure in the central market, but for Island East, we're very confident in Taikoo Place that rents will be reasonably resilient, given the fact that we're so fully occupied." Also, there is another one million sq ft of office space in the pipeline that will benefit from the current decentralization trend, which comes in the form of Two Taikoo Place, a new office building currently under construction and expected to be completed by end-FY2021.

Rent Concessions And Lower Turnover Rent To Hit Hong Kong Retail Portfolio

It has been a perfect storm for Hong Kong retailers and shopping mall landlords in the past nine months, with social unrest and protests in the city that started in the second half of last year, and the coronavirus outbreak which escalated since late- January and early-February 2020.

Swire Properties has not been spared, with the company's rental income dropping by approximately -26% YoY in 2H2019 based on my estimates. This was primarily attributable to rent concessions offered to tenants late last year, and a decrease in turnover rent (component of rental income that varies with tenants' retail sales).

Moving into FY2020, the outlook for Swire Properties' retail property segment remains bleak with the current coronavirus outbreak. Rent concessions for Swire Properties' Hong Kong retail tenants are likely to be extended in these few months, while turnover rent could drop further.

The high probability of rental concessions being extended is evidenced by Swire Properties' comments at the company's recent FY2019 earnings call on March 12, 2020 that "we take a long-term view that these (tenant-landlord) relationships are strengthened through adversity,"

Notably, turnover rent as a percentage of Swire Properties' Hong Kong retail rental income was in the teens for FY2019. Assuming turnover rent goes to zero with insignificant tenant retail sales and the current coronavirus outbreak takes a longer-than-expected time to be contained, Swire Properties' Hong Kong retail rental income is likely to decline by at least -10% YoY in 1H2020.

Swire Properties also owns retail malls in Mainland China, and retail rent income from Mainland China malls increased by a healthy +7% YoY in FY2019. Swire Properties' Mainland China retail portfolio should out-perform its Hong Kong retail portfolio in 1H2020, on the assumption that the coronavirus outbreak in Mainland China continues to be contained, and that there is no second wave of coronavirus infections in Mainland China.

Property Development Business Could Offer Upside To Earnings In Next Few Years

Swire Properties has traditionally been seen as a landlord, rather than a property developer, as the company has generated substantially all of its earnings from rental income in the next few years. However, that could change going forward, as Swire Properties grows the property development business.

At the company's recent FY2019 earnings call on March 12, 2020, Swire Properties disclosed that "we are certainly going to be allocating a bit more capital than we have done previously to that side of the (property development) business" and "the trading side of the business will kick in over the next few years to contribute to the overall profit story" of the company.

Although property development earnings are relatively more volatile and cyclical than property rental income, the property development business's profit margins are also generally higher, which partly compensates for the higher associated risks.

Valuation And Capital Return To Shareholders

Swire Properties trades at 0.43 times P/B based on the company's net asset value per share of HK$49.05 and its share price of HK$21.00 as of March 27, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year mean P/B multiple was 0.62 times. Swire Properties' P/B multiple of 0.38 times registered on March 23, 2020 represented a new historical trough for the company since its IPO in January 2012.

With Swire Properties trading at such depressed valuations, the company's policy regarding capital return to shareholders in the form of either dividends or share buybacks is in the spotlight.

Swire Properties offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 4.19% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 4.24%. Swire Properties' dividends per share increased by +4.8% from HK$0.84 in FY2018 to HK$0.88 in FY2019.

On a cumulative basis between FY2015 and FY2019, Swire Properties has paid out approximately 41% of the company's underlying earnings as dividends to shareholders. At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 12, 2020, Swire Properties reiterated that "our dividend policy is to pay out 50% of our underlying profit over time, and we would aim to deliver a sustainable growth in the dividend per share." This implies upside to Swire Properties' dividends in the medium term.

On the other hand, investors, who expect Swire Properties to repurchase its own shares to take advantage of the company's depressed valuations and discount to net asset value, could be potentially disappointed. At the company's recent FY2019 earnings call, Swire Properties stressed that the company's preference is to allocate excess capital into new investments and projects with the potential to drive future earnings and dividend growth, as opposed to buying back the company's own shares.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Swire Properties are higher-than-expected vacancies and weaker-than-expected rental reversions for the company's investment properties in Hong Kong and Mainland China, and a failure to allocate or return capital in a manner that is value-accretive for shareholders.

