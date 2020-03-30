Trump Antagonism A Negative For General Motors In Credit Squeeze Or Prolonged Downturn

Just seven weeks ago the world looked a lot different to General Motors Co. (GM) – and to all of us. The global coronavirus pandemic has turned everything upside down, including the prospects for a sustainable GM recovery from its 2009 bankruptcy as the auto industry invests for a future shaped largely by electrification and the emergence of self-driving technology.

Many of GM’s current difficulties are the same that plague – and I don’t use that word lightly – Ford Motor Co. (F), Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY) and other international automakers. With automotive production shut down more or less indefinitely in North America and across Europe, the big names are burning cash at a furious rate they can’t sustain for more than a few months without emergency assistance, probably from governments.

Production shutdown changes everything

For investors, GM’s risk profile clearly worsened the moment it decided to shut down production, thereby returning to the situation of last fall during the 40-day strike by the United Auto Workers union: No revenue and big expenses. The strike cost GM an estimated $3.8 billion to $4 billion, some of which the automaker hoped to recoup in the first quarter of 2020.

Two weeks ago, Joseph Spak, automotive analyst for RBC Capital Markets, cut his forecast for GM’s 2020 EBIT to $2.8 billion from $8.39 billion.

In the meantime, GM and the White House announced the automaker’s intention to manufacture ventilators that are in short supply for COVID-19 victims. GM appeared to be lining up suppliers and organizing a factory in Kokomo, Indiana, for manufacture of the medical devices when POTUS, accusing GM of dragging its heels, invoked the Defense Production Act to force production of the devices. GM said it was moving as fast as possible.

Trump criticizing GM Source: UK.finance.yahoo.com

A day later, perhaps realizing his mistake, Trump reversed himself.

The episode, while puzzling and unfortunate, has history behind it. Trump expressed fury at GM in the fall of 2018 when it announced the shutdown of its Lordstown, Ohio, assembly plant, where the slow-selling Chevrolet Cruze was built. He has criticized GM, Ford and other U.S. manufacturers for opening and expanding plants in Mexico.

Politics aside, GM finds itself in a tricky position, attempting to assist the medical establishment, finding itself at odds with the administration – while getting itself ready for a potential liquidity crisis that could well require government assistance as during the global financial crisis, when GM was reorganized in a bankruptcy proceeding by the U.S. Treasury.

New chapter 11?

Though a second GM bankruptcy doesn’t look likely – it can’t be ruled out in light of so much economic uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus. (Ford is arguably more vulnerable than GM to an insolvency, though I will leave the subject for a later piece.)

In response to the U.S. economy’s near-total shutdown and the perilous prospects for automakers, GM CEO Mary Barra last Tuesday said in a statement “we are aggressively pursuing austerity measures to preserve cash and are taking necessary steps in this changing and uncertain environment to manage our liquidity, ensure the ongoing viability of our operations and protect our customers and stakeholders.”

GM CEO Mary Barra Source: FLTimes

Specifically, GM drew down a revolving credit line of about $16 billion, which gave the company roughly $32 billion in cash to weather the crisis. Heaven knows at this point whether it will be enough. Spak has estimated the reserve could meet GM’s cash needs for roughly six months – which doesn’t mean a bankruptcy couldn’t be triggered by a major credit crunch or similar catastrophe affecting the entire economy, as happened in the fall of 2008 with the failure of Lehman Brothers.

Barra also furloughed roughly 6,500 managers and engineers at reduced salaries and suspended 20% of the pay for all salaried workers worldwide until conditions improve.

GM has nearly three months to consider whether it will cut or suspend its cash dividend, though the move looks increasingly likely in light of the other austerity measures in force.

Dividend is on the line

All of which should prompt reevaluation of GM stock in light of the coronavirus crisis and the possibility of prolonged economic shutdown in the U.S. GM shares traded at an all-time low on March 18 and at a current price of $22 and change imply a 6.7% yield – suggesting to me that the market believes the company has a good shot at avoiding a dividend suspension.

In the event that GM can weather an increasingly likely recession without a rescue, it still has a strong position in the U.S., the world’s most profitable automotive market and a strong product offering of pickups and SUVs at a moment when gasoline is favorably priced due the collapse of crude oil prices caused by competition between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

GM also has an aggressive electrification program for the roll out of battery-powered vehicles during the next few years. It will be interesting to learn whether the European Union and the U.S. have an inclination to relax fuel economy standards in light of unfolding economic damage to the industry, which will strain capital budgets.

GM and its shareholders badly need the coronavirus spread to moderate – and quickly. Or the company could find itself in a similar fix to the one it suffered in 2008-2009. If in the unlikely but not impossible event that the company again needs government intervention investors can only hope Donald Trump either is out of office or willing to moderate his GM hostility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM, TM, F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.