Twitter Can Be Worth $57 Per Share

Twitter's (TWTR) share price has been a roller coaster in the past three years, staying in the range between $14.30 to $46.76. Since the beginning of the year, it has plunged along with the negative market sentiment. Twitter and S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) have both lost more than 21% YTD. Nevertheless, we are bullish about Twitter, because it has growing monetizable daily active users (mDAUs), variety of potential monetization strategies, activist investors push and current cheap valuation.

Consistently high growth in quarterly mDAUs

Twitter impresses us with the consistently growing mDAUs every single quarter, from 109 million in Q1 2017 to 152 million in Q4 2019. Its year-over-year mDAU growth rate in the fourth quarter 2019 was very strong, at 21% year-over-year.

Source: Statista 2020

At the deeper level, the growth in mDAUs is much higher in the international market (23%) than in the US (15%) in the fourth quarter 2019. All of its top 10 markets experienced double-digit growth.

Source: Twitter 10-K filing

Product initiatives which drive mDAUs and revenue growth significantly

Strong mDAUs growth was mainly driven by Twitter's product improvements, including the improvement of machine-learning to recommend more relevant contents in users' Home timeline and notifications. Twitter has made it easier for users to find the best contents on their favorite topics, by allowing them to follow Topics, in the same way they follow people and brands. After following their favorite Topics, they can see the best contents for those topics, regardless of whether users follow the people who tweeted those best contents. Furthermore, to increase the engagement in conversations and expand the audience, it also has on-demand and live video contents for events, including highlights and short-videos. We believe this can bring more opportunities for brands to reach out to their relevant target customers, thus, more ad revenue for Twitter.

The majority of Twitter revenue comes from advertising. The more advertisers can have better engagement with their target audience with much lower cost per engagement, the more they will be likely to stick to that platform for their ad campaigns. Twitter is trying the best to do just that for its partners. In 2019, Twitter generated $3.46 billion in revenue, a 15% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis. The total ad engagement jumped by 24% while the cost per engagement dropped by 8%. The growing ad engagement has kept increasing while the cost per ad engagement has been declining over time.

In the fourth quarter, it has built the core ad server, shipping the new platform services to help the company to innovate in the faster way and deliver to its advertisers better returns. In 2020, Twitter expects to launch Mobile Application Promotion (MAP), which is a suite of products enabling advertisers to promote mobile apps via Twitter platform. We are excited about all of these initiatives, as it will help Twitter have more engagement with daily active users through more personalized content, and generate more diverse and growing ad revenue for the company in the near future.

Elliott's activism can be beneficial for both Twitter and shareholders

Recently, Elliott Management, Silver Lake and Twitter have reached "cooperation agreement", including replacing the company's board members and repurchase $2 billion worth of shares. The $2 billion share repurchase will be partly financed by $1 billion investment from Silver Lake. With the current market capitalization of $20 billion, a $2 billion share repurchase will reduce the share count by 10%, from around 785.5 million to nearly 707 million. As it is estimated that Twitter will generate $4.33 billion in revenue by 2021, revenue per share will be around $6.1. With the current trading price of $25.30, the 2021 Price-to-sales per share ratio is only 4.1x.

Moreover, we believe new board members, which are appointed by Elliott and Silver Lake, can impose more monetization strategies for Twitter to boost the company's mDAUs and ad revenue much further. Those two activist fund managers might also demand the company to be more effective in its growth investments and to cut costs, leading to higher operating income and free cash flows. In the next several years, after Twitter implements what those two fund managers initiate, we might not be surprised to see Twitter receive buyout offer. It can be similar to what Microsoft (MSFT) did with LinkedIn, buying out the whole professional social networking business for $26.2 billion in 2016.

Twitter's share value can be worth $39-$57

Even with the current 785.5 million shares outstanding, Twitter is the cheapest among the social network peers, including Facebook (FB), Pinterest (PINS) and Snap (SNAP).

Source: Ycharts

Snap is the most expensive among the three, with nearly 9.8x P/S ratio, while Facebook and Pinterest are trading at 6.4x and 6.8x sales valuation, respectively.

If Twitter can have similar valuation to current Facebook's sales valuation, at 6.4x by 2021, its share price should reach $39 per share. If Twitter can receive a buy-out offer similar to Microsoft's offer to LinkedIn, with a 7.2x P/S, Twitter's per share can be worth nearly $44 per share. In other valuation lens, LinkedIn's acquisition offer came in at as high as 79x EBITDA multiple, much higher than current Twitter's EV/EBITDA at 17.54x. If Twitter can be valued at only half of LinkedIn's EV/EBITDA, it can be valued at $57 per share. In any scenario, Twitter is worth much higher than the current share price. We estimate the fair value of Twitter to be in the range of $39 per share (conservative scenario) to $57 per share (best-case scenario) by 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TWTR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.