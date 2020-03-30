I've been writing on Kroger (NYSE:KR) for about a year now. I initiated a position back when the stock was undervalued and kept adding in small positions up to a price of around $25-26/share, at which time I felt that it was "done."

Since that time, the returns for my position in Kroger have been fantastic. Here's how the stock has developed since the article during the bottoming out of Kroger back in July of 2019.

Not bad returns at all, given what sort of company we're looking at. It came as a big surprise to me when Berkshire (BRK.A) (BRK.B) took a position in this grocer, but I welcome the valuation nonetheless.

Perhaps interestingly enough, Kroger is also one of the stocks which have held back against the Coronavirus drop pretty well.

So - let's get things going.

Kroger - How has the company been doing?

There aren't really any new quarterly or annual reports added to the company as of yet. Despite this, we've seen some interesting stock action which I feel warrants a small thesis update.

Firstly, the stake from Berkshire obviously isn't doing anything to address some of the more fundamental problems that are facing Kroger and which I've been discussing in previous articles. While the stock was excessively undervalued at nearly 10 P/E (for a grocer!), today that valuation stands much higher, without much change in the fundamentals of the company.

While the 14% dividend increases was excellent, and sales growth during the last quarter was encouraging together with improvements in operating results, the company headwinds continue and should not be underestimated.

(Source: Investor's Day Presentation 2019)

Kroger remains attractively positioned for long-term "fair" growth, especially with Walgreens (WBA) now carrying Kroger products, and sales improvements aren't limited to specific categories, but rather show some broad-based improvements. The company also remains a major player in key markets, with a #1 or #2 position in terms of net grocery sales in these markets. Perhaps a major benefit as well as the fact that Kroger lacks any sort of direct real estate exposure - instead, the company leases store locations with 10 to 20-year rental agreements. It makes them attractive tenants, and many REITs with either a grocery anchor or that lease space to grocers are actually leasing space to Kroger.

However, headwinds.

Kroger - What are the risks?

Lower gross margins/margin pressure - The company is already suffering from costs related to wage investments and less sales momentum than expected, which is putting operating profit lower in relation to management expectations/guidance.

The company is already suffering from costs related to wage investments and less sales momentum than expected, which is putting operating profit lower in relation to management expectations/guidance. Competition is extreme - Shares of Kroger were down nearly 40-50% to 2015 price levels. This was due to a reason - and part of that reason is competition. While putting Kroger directly next to industry giants like Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT) and Costco (COST) might not be correct in every sense, there's a point to emphasizing that competition in this space is fierce, even if Kroger is a quality company.

Shares of Kroger were down nearly 40-50% to 2015 price levels. This was due to a reason - and part of that reason is competition. While putting Kroger directly next to industry giants like Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT) and Costco (COST) might not be correct in every sense, there's a point to emphasizing that competition in this space is fierce, even if Kroger is a quality company. Mergers and divestitures are ongoing - While Kroger seems to have stabilized overall, it wasn't long ago that the company merged/acquired Home Chef. One could make an argument that Kroger is still flying off its previous market and sales strategy, and has yet to properly define and deliver on a suitable, new omnichannel sales strategy. Similar things could be seen amongst Swedish grocers establishing themselves in this part of the landscape 2-3 years ago.

So, there are some risks - and remember these, because now we go forward to valuation.

Kroger - What is the valuation?

The problem with Kroger isn't that it's not a quality company - because it most certainly is. The problem is the market is demanding something approaching to a 10-year average fair value in terms of weighted P/E going forward, despite the fact that the market only has Kroger growing at perhaps 4% or so. While this isn't bad at all, it also gives us this picture going forward.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Even maintaining its current 10-year average valuation going forward, the company as an investment would yield somewhat north of 10% CAGR until 2022 - and these forecasts come with nearly a quarter FactSet analyst miss potential with a 10% margin of error. Not the best, even if it's not exactly a "worrying" investment.

However, all it would take is a return to the valuation we saw last year, and your short/medium-term returns in this investment would be...

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

A stock price of $26-$27/share is well above my current cost basis for the investment. Based on the current share price as an investment level, you'd be locking in a 2.16% yield for a potential 8-10% CAGR, provided the company maintains its current growth trajectory in the highly competitive FMCG market.

That, I see, can be a pretty tough sell.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

That being said, the company on a historical basis even including the drop in share price, does outperform the S&P and has an above-average rate of dividend growth. Its payout ratio is a non-issue at below 30% of EPS, and its BBB-rated with manageable debt.

Again, the problem here isn't the company itself. I love FMCGs and grocers, as they make for a pretty awesome, safe investment. I would say that long term the chances of you losing money with Kroger are very low. However, in the short and medium term, you're not exactly putting yourself in a position to enjoy a good potential multiple expansion. You're not buying a company at a "good" valuation, but at best, at close to a "fair" one. In fact, on a 10Y P/E basis, you're buying it pretty much exactly at that average if we go by a share price of around $30/share.

That's a bit too rich for me, and it forms the basis of my continued thesis.

Thesis

That thesis is to "HOLD" Kroger.

I enjoy my Kroger stake, currently giving me some impressive 2.72% YoC. That's a good and appealing dividend return on an investment such as this, and I'm more than open to adding to my position in the stock.

However, I intend to do so at a more appealing valuation. With the markets in turmoil at this time, it's only a matter of days/weeks/months until we could see a turn, and could see Kroger being offered up at an excellent price. Due to the same turmoil, it's possible to pick up quality companies at very appealing prices - and that is what I want to do going forward, rather than pick up "fairly" valued companies.

If Kroger was one of the only fairly valued companies on the block, perhaps I would consider investing capital into it. However, that is not the case. Despite recent surges (and perhaps drops, once this article is published), there's still a fire sale going on in many quality businesses. I'm all too happy to take advantage of this and buy more here, rather than Kroger.

Kroger is a quality company that based on an average 10Y-P/E of 13.5X has been bouncing between a 3-7% undervaluation and is currently 0.5% overvalued. At this valuation, I would call it "fairly" valued, based on this average P/E-ratio over a 10 year period. If growth prospects improve, this could of course change, but at this valuation, I'm calling the company a "HOLD".

Now, clearly Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway consider Kroger to be worth more than ~$29/share. Berkshire bought 18.9M shares at a price of $549M, which comes to around $28.99/share. One could make an argument that one shouldn't bet against a legendary value investor like Warren Buffett. However, in this case, I do my own diligence, and I don't see much room for the company to easily grow. More importantly, I don't consider the value all that appealing next to some of the deals currently on the market.

Stance

The current fair value of 13.5 P/E based on a 10-year average and growth prospects I consider realistic means that Kroger is currently at best a "HOLD" in the current market context.