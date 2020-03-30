Unique Opportunity To Double Dip With Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies should survive the current market chaos and see the other side of this market when the world returns to normal.

The company is of significantly higher quality than it used to be, and investors with a longer-term time horizon can take advantage of the current market climate to increase exposure.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is a specialty pharmaceutical business formerly known as Valeant. Management under CEO Joe Papa has focused on de-levering the formerly overleveraged business and returning the company to disciplined growth. Nevertheless, the recent market chaos has seen BHC share price decline from over $30 levels a few months ago to below $15 currently.

I believe this is simply too low a share price for the "new" BHC, a much more disciplined company focused on balance sheet strength relative to its infamous predecessor, Valeant. The current market environment has provided longer-term investors with a unique opportunity to "double dip" on a long equity position in this company, which will see the other side of the current chaos.

Those who have followed the BHC/Valeant story for the past years remember the chaos in the 2016 timeframe, when the hedge fund darling stock lost a massive amount of its equity value amidst the destruction of its accretive M&A story. In the intervening years, a quiet return to disciplined, appropriately levered growth has taken place under the leadership and guidance of CEO Joe Papa.

In the current market, credit risk and ability to meet near-term maturities is the name of the game. A close look at BHC's ability to meet debt service payments in the near-term reveals the company has a good chance of survival through this downturn. Moreover, management has reacted favorably, even in the last week, backing away from a planned debt offering of $3.25 billion of secured debt to refinance the current balance sheet and using operating cash flow to prepay and reduce its senior secured loans by $100m in March. This means the company has no further mandatory amortization payments until 2022, a materially positive development.

At the end of 2019, this is what BHC's maturities and mandatory debt obligation payment schedule looked like:

Of course, with the recent moves, this looks even more favorable. Note that there are only a few billion dollars' worth of mandatory debt obligation payments due over the next several years. The vast majority of gross maturities are due after 2024, giving the company several years of time for the world to return to normal.

Meanwhile, with a nearly $9 billion top line, the company can essentially can cover the next couple years of obligations through free cash flow while we wait for the world to return to normal. 15% median free cash flow margins for the past ten years is a very attractive business - and I do not expect this to deteriorate significantly given the extremely sticky revenue base. On the contrary, I would anticipate growth in the absolute level of free cash flow over the coming years; BHC has compounded free cash flow at an incredible 13.7% annually over the past ten years as well.





Bausch & Lomb/International was just shy of the $5 billion revenue mark in 2019, while Salix surpassed the $2 billion mark in annual revenues last year and should contribute about a quarter of the company's topline this year. Within the latter, a gem to watch is TRULANCE, which saw over 30% TRx growth vs. in FY 2019 vs. FY 2018, and by all accounts is continuing to ramp significantly in 2020. I would expect operating cash flow of over $1.5 billion in 2019 to increase significantly this year even in this environment. The company's management team is extremely sophisticated and used ~60% of last year's operating cash flow to repay debt.

By all accounts, a close reading of the last several earnings transcripts yields the conclusion that management is in all-on execution mode, continuing to generate attractive returns from the company's ongoing commercial efforts in these divisions and focusing on de-levering the balance sheet. I do not anticipate any immediate catalysts for value to be unlocked at BHC; as management has guided, any type of spinoff would be difficult given the overall absolute level of debt the business is carrying. However, for those investors focused on the long-term, BHC is poised to continue to de-lever the balance sheet over many years and generate a tremendous amount of equity value as a result.

Risks

Of course, in a protracted pandemic environment, the company's commercial efforts could be impaired. Weaker than expected sales of the company's drug products could result in material weaknesses to bottom line. In turn, this could cause the company to violate its debt covenants and force equity issuances to meet principal repayments over the coming quarters. Given the company's valuable intellectual property protections around its key assets and long-established sales relationships with medical prescribers, I find such a scenario to be unlikely. Moreover, I feel this risk is largely mitigated by management's focus on de-levering the balance sheet over the past several years.

The risk of additional equity dilution in a scenario unlike the above also exists, in the event management wants to raise additional cash to make attractive acquisitions of companies at the currently depressed market prices. The new management team has been very disciplined with capital allocation, and even in the unlikely event that this takes place, long-term investors should be rewarded as such acquisitions are likely to be accretive to bottom line and shareholder value over a longer investment horizon.

Conclusion

Shareholders have a unique opportunity to "double dip" in the incredible "return to discipline" story taking place at BHC and gain exposure to the company's valuable assets, which will endure this near-term crisis. I anticipate a medium-term double in the equity value of BHC as the market returns to normalcy over time. Best of luck to all!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BHC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.