Tesla: Lessons From A Cage Fighter

The fighter also had some fascinating thoughts about Tesla and its CEO. And explained how Tesla’s recent share price spike prompted him to make a highly profitable trade.

He made some intriguing and disturbing arguments as well. Is he right that fundamental analysis is all but useless? That full time-short selling erodes the soul?

The fighter made some points that, while obviously sound, are (in Hamlet’s words) more honored in the breach than the observance.

One in particular, from an accomplished mixed martial arts fighter who's transforming himself into a derivatives trader, caused me to ruminate at length.

This month’s social distancing has afforded me the opportunity to catch up on the marvelous podcasts hosted by Twitter’s Tesla Charts and Georgia Orwell.

I have immensely enjoyed the TC's Chartcast podcasts. As I write this, Tesla Charts (on Twitter, @TESLAcharts) and his sidekick, Georgia Orwell (@georgia_orwell_), have recorded 17, which you can access here (and at several other podcast sites as well).

The hosts allow their guests ample uninterrupted airtime, so by each episode’s conclusion you feel as if you have become well acquainted with someone who, before, was nothing more than a vaguely familiar name.

The interviews are, in various measures, inspirational, educational, insightful, and amusing. A few have made my blood boil, most recently the discussion with Anna Watson (Twitter’s @pac_watson), an occupational nurse whose atrocious treatment by Tesla (TSLA) is nauseating.

While all the podcasts are worthwhile, one in particular made an especially deep impression. Oddly enough, it was from a guest who has interests quite different from my own: The accomplished mixed martial arts fighter and Ultimate Fighting Championship star Nik Lentz.

(Mr. Lentz)

Even though I have never watched a mixed martial arts event (and am unlikely to start doing so now), I was strongly drawn to the fearlessness and wisdom of Lentz.

I’m not going to attempt to summarize the entire episode, including Lentz’s fascinating journey to the world of wrestling and mixed martial arts. I highly encourage you to listen to the entire podcast.

Instead, I’m going to focus on several key points. Some I wholeheartedly endorse; others were jarring to hear but have stuck with me.

The Easy Ones

First Things First: Pay Off that Debt

Lentz’s upbringing was, to say the least, hardscrabble, and he has never forgotten the experience of being poor. When he earned his first real money as a fighter, he invested it. When his investments started to pay off, he made it a habit of periodically withdrawing the gains to, in his words, “pay off every bill in my life.”

Why so cautious at such a young age? His first investing experience came during the 2008 Great Financial Crisis. Having seen others “crushed by debt,” he vowed that “feeding my kids or having a roof over my head will never be a problem, even if I make a stupid trade one day.”

With his debts paid off, Lentz now invests his gains in what he calls “hard assets.” I assume he means assets such as gold, commodities, and real property. I’m not advocating that approach, but I’m not deriding it, either, at a time when massive government spending makes inflation a realistic possibility.

Be Prepared for Losses, and Learn to Adapt

Before starting to invest, Lentz, an autodidact who quickly dropped out of college after sizing it up to be useless, devoted a year to intensive study of financial markets. Later, as he began trading, he started observing patterns (he allows that he has “a good eye for spatial perception”).

Lentz decided much of what he had learned – that investors can never beat the market and should instead play for modest gains using index funds – was simply wrong. (More on that later.) He largely abandoned trading equities in favor of buying call options. Later, he added call selling to his repertoire. When he realized he could sell calls as well as buy them, and likewise trade in puts, “the world opened up.”

He soon recognized options trading is dangerous. Several times he racked up large losses. He knew, though, that the fighter in the cage does not always emerge victorious. He studied his mistakes, adapted his approach, and carried on.

He has no set rulebook. “I always want to be adaptable.” As an example, he pointed to his trading in Electronic Arts (EA), which he initiated after observing that its price seemed range-bound. Lentz made a habit of buying stock as the share price neared the range’s bottom, shedding shares as the price rose, and then shorting at the top of the range.

For a while, that strategy led to lovely profits. Until, one day, the pattern no longer held. Recognizing the maxim that “things work until they don’t,” Lentz moved on to another stock.

Know How Much You Can Lose

While Lentz has no formal method, he has one inviolable rule: Before making a trade, know how much you can lose.

It is, of course, a basic point. And yet, how many are the investors who neglect to make such a calculation, or to hedge their positions with something even so simple as a stop-loss order (imperfect in volatile markets, but surely better than nothing)?

The Market Is Rigged to the Upside

Lentz describes himself as a perma-bull, and cites two related reasons.

First, “there is so much that can go wrong in a short.” Lentz offered an example from our times. An investor might have studied an airline’s financial statements for years, finally see that the moment had arrived when the share price was on the cusp of getting hammered, and then pounced on the opportunity with a short trade.

But if the investor hung on to that position for even one day too long, he could awaken to discover the government has announced it’s propping up the airline. Then, “you just got run over.”

Second, there will almost always be governmental intervention in a down market. By contrast, when the market is rising,

[N]o one’s going to stop that. If the Dow went to 50,000, no one is going to say, “Hey, this is wrong. This is bad. We should be worrying about this.” But you have a 5,000 down day, and everyone is going to be losing their minds.

I suppose I might have pushed back on this view a few months ago. But, after the massive interventions we have witnessed in recent days, where complex legislation pumps two trillion dollars into the system, I’m not pushing back today.

It's worth noting, though, that a good part of the market’s upward bias is simply the effect of an economy that over time has harnessed technology to produce ever more and better goods. Or, so it seems to me. A middle class American today enjoys considerably more creature comforts and better health care than did an industrial magnate from a century ago.

The Hard Ones

Now for things Lentz said that were harder to hear. That stuck with me. That caused me to pause, reflect, and reconsider what I thought I knew.

Fundamental Analysis Is Fundamentally Flawed

When he began his studies, Lentz read, and was deeply influenced by, the classic value investing bible, Benjamin Graham’s The Intelligent Investor. But as he compared the financials statements of companies with their share price movements, “none of it made sense.”

The more I learned about fundamental analysis, the more I realized the stock market has almost nothing to do with fundamental analysis. “I could look at a balance sheet and I could say, “This company is doing nothing,” and then the next day I could turn on the TV and [Jim] Cramer or CNBC is telling me it’s the best stock ever. And I can look at the balance sheet and say, “No, that can’t be true, there are so many gimmicks, there is so much fraud.” And that can go on for a very long time. That’s why I threw fundamental analysis out the window. It was proven to me on a daily basis that it didn’t matter.

So, what tools does Lentz use? Among other things, he tracks options flow, watches what hedge funds are buying, monitors options gamma and delta hedging activity, and follows market sentiment with tools such as SentimenTrader.

Lentz even profits from those he regards as the most ill-informed investors. He watches the individual stock trading volumes at the Robin Hood Investor site, as it gives him a good idea of what will be, for however brief a period, the Next Big Thing.

What is the big money spending on? The big money is always right even when it’s wrong. Don’t create biases. Don’t think you’re smarter than the market because it doesn’t matter if you're smarter.

Lentz summed up his investing approach as, “Any time the big money spends money, I just try to reach out and grab some of it. And that’s what I think being a trader is.”

Lentz has certainly traveled a long way since Benjamin Graham. Yes, Graham was fond of noting how Mr. Market gyrates wildly between reckless exuberance and morbid depression. But to go several steps further, to see the market as nothing but Forces Larger Than Us pushing the chips around the table, ruled by trading bots and sentiment gauges, and with absolutely no concern about underlying value, well, that is more than a bit unsettling.

I’m not prepared to wholeheartedly embrace such a nihilistic trading philosophy. But I'm ready to believe that – at most times, when executed by someone who has studied deeply – trading on pure sentiment can be highly rewarding.

Short-Selling Is Draining

Lentz has often taken the short sides of trades. He views himself as perhaps more adept at trading short than trading long. And yet,

I think shorting over time sort of can make you into a bad person. And I don’t mean that all shorts are bad people. I mean thoughts can creep into your mind that are not good. Right? If you short a stock, you’ll start thinking crazy stuff. You’ll start thinking, “Man, I hope this guy gets caught cheating on his wife in a hotel, or something.” And you won’t actually want that to happen, but those kind of things creep into your mind. You start hoping for bad things to happen. And so, I think if you’re always on the short side, I think that attacks you mentally, I think it attacks you physically, and I think that’s why you see a lot of shorts that are just not happy. They’re never happy people. And it’s because you’re betting on things to go wrong. You’re inviting the negative energy into your life. And, so like, every night you go to bed you’re almost praying for something to go wrong. And I think that’s a bad way to live and I think the profits are not worth that. So, I would never be a full-time short seller. (At times when I am short a stock), every day I’m tired. I’m tired because I feel like when you profit off other people’s losses, whether they deserve it or not, I feel like that drains your physical being.

The interchange on this topic with Tesla Charts and Georgia Orwell (both of whose investing styles is overwhelming on the long side) was fascinating.

For me, the only short position I’ve ever taken in my life is on Tesla. And Lentz hit a nerve. It is draining.

I would say it's draining not because I want to see something bad happen, but rather because I feel intense frustration with the false narratives, broken promises, and outright lies. That said, what Lentz said hit me with the force of a mixed martial arts ground-and-pound. It’s still rattling around in my head.

Lentz, Musk, and Tesla

Soon after Lentz determined to mold himself into a trader, with the intention of making it a full-time pursuit once his mixed martial arts career ends, he discovered the name of Elon Musk popping up everywhere, with discussion of his entrepreneurial brilliance.

Lentz was shocked the first time he actually heard Musk speak. “This ain’t the guy. This can’t be Elon.” A tipoff was Musk’s language, which to Lentz suggested Musk was trying too hard to sound intelligent by using high-flown language.

And yet, Musk’s listeners were wowed by the man. Lentz assumed he must be wrong.

“And then, when I started looking at Tesla, I was like, ‘This is a scam.’” Lentz felt vindicated in his view that Musk was making it up as he want along.

Lentz relates how, when Tesla dipped below 200 last summer, he began buying the stock (spurred by observing large sums being spent on bullish options). He rode the stock to 400. “Then I thought, it’s too risky, this stock is stupid.”

(Another lesson? Divorce your emotions, overcome the cognitive dissonance, and from time to time go long Tesla instead of always short?)

Lentz has a fascinating story about how he finally shorted Tesla when its share price approached 700 in mid-February, only to be punished when it continued to rise with two more spectacular ascents. (He was able to hang on, salvage the investment, and turn a small profit).

“That’s the first bubble that I was actually involved in trading.” The experience convinced him the entire market was overvalued. “Instantly from there, I went super bearish.”

For several weeks, Lentz’s bearish bet on the entire market was costly. But then came the massive crash we are living through, whose seeds were sown over the past decade of endless market ascent, and whose catalyst was the advent of COVID-19. Which, for Lentz, meant great gains to harvest and redeploy in hard assets.

A happy time for Nik Lentz. I hope and trust that, although profiting from the misery of others, Lentz doesn’t feel like a bad person, as I’m confident he’s not. Just as I'm confident that someone who has learned as much as Lentz in his first dozen years of trading (he's but a pup at 35) will continue to learn ever more as the years roll by.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short TSLA by means of long-dated call spreads. I continue to caution that this is a dangerous stock to short, with its share price untethered from the company's problematic business model, and urge anyone tempted to short it to risk only a tiny part of their portfolio, and that with proper hedges in place.