Recent Purchase: PepsiCo

The article I wrote last week about buying into the market’s weakness was a fairly big hit. I should say, it generated a lot of buzz. Not all of the commentary that it inspired was positive, however. There are a lot of people out there who think that this sell-off is just getting under way. There are people who think that others, like me, who are buying into this sell-off are crazy. I was told by quite a few readers that I am buying in way to early. However, the way I see it, strong, double digit sell-offs like this don’t happen all that often and as a long-term investor, I think it is likely in my best interest to try and take advantage of this opportunity.

I started buying when the market was roughly 20% from its top. That buying accelerated in recent weeks, as the depth of the sell-off reached 30%. I plan to continue buying as the weakness persists. I still have roughly 5% of my portfolio in cash and a steady steam of dividend coming in every month. Furthermore, my wife and I are young and working. She works in healthcare, so her income is fairly steady (actually, that’s an understatement; there is no shortage of overtime available right now for those in her field who want it). And, thankfully demand for market related news has not dried up yet (on the contrary, March is shaping up to be one of my best months as a writer here as Seeking Alpha and elsewhere). So, with this in mind, we should be able to allocate new money to the portfolios on a monthly basis as well, meaning that I feel comfortable to be aggressive during this bear market period.

However, not too aggressive. In this piece, I’ll be highlighting a rather defensive name that I bought last week: PepsiCo (PEP).

Focusing on Quality

On Friday, March 23rd, I added to my PEP position at $108.15.

PepsiCo is one of my favorite defensive stocks. It is one of the world’s leaders in the food and drink category and I feel comfortable accumulating shares of this name during the recent sell-off because I can say, with certainty, that human beings will continue to eat and drink.

PEP recently presented at the CAGNY conference and the first informational page of its slideshow painted a fairly clear picture as to why I like the stock so much. As you can see below, the company has a well diversified portfolio which generates significant world wide revenues and profits.

Source: CAGNY Presentation

With regard to diversification, the company followed up this introductory slide with one that broke down its product portfolio into a bit more detail. The company’s portfolio is made up of a fairly even mix of drinks and snacks. PEP is the world’s leader in the snack department. It’s the world’s second largest beverage company, with number one positions in certain sub-genres of the non-alcoholic beverage space and various geographic locations. Nearly 60% of PEP’s revenue comes from the United States, but it also has significant exposure to growth from emerging markets as well.

Source: CAGNY Presentation

To me, the types of products that Pepsi sells are the ones whose sales are likely to hold up relatively well during a bear market/recessionary environment. Sure, PEP’s non-consumer oriented volumes (think restaurants, resorts, theme parts, etc) is going to take a hit, but now that people are forced to eat at home, rather than going out, I wouldn’t be surprised to see its sales at the grocery stores remain strong (if not even see an uptick).

Pepsi’s product aren’t exactly expensive, meaning that their demand shouldn’t fall off too much during a recession. And, while the company has taken steps in recent years to provide consumers with healthier and natural options in recent years, it’s not as if the vast majority of its products don’t have a fairly long shelf life.

I should mention that PEP’s more health conscious brands are attributing solid growth across its portfolio. The “emerging” brands in the Frito Lay categories, such as Bare and Off the Beaten Path, posted double digit growth in 2020. The company recently acquired Cytosport, the makers of Muscle Milk, and management remains bullish on the growth potential of these brands as well. And, in the fourth quarter, Pepsi Zero posed double digit y/y sales growth and Gatorade’s sales grew in the high single-digits, with Gatorade Zero performing above expectations.

So regardless of whether you’re looking for low calorie, zero sugar type food/drink, protein, or simply good old sugary fun, Pepsi has what you’re looking for at an affordable price. In short, when it comes to a company that I expect to perform well in an environment where economic growth is slowing, PepsiCo is one of the first that comes to mind.

Thus far Pepsi shares have been impacted heavily thus far during the sell-off. PEP shares made a 52-week low earlier this week, hitting $101.42 on 3/18/2020. They rallied back a bit on 3/19, but then sold off again, alongside the rest of the market of 3/20, ending the trading session at $103.90. When I added at $108, I didn’t hit the bottom, but I was able to buy shares at my price target and I’ve certainly got no regrets there.

At $108/share, PEP was trading for 19.55x ttm earnings. This is slightly below my fair value estimate for PEP, which sits at roughly 20x ttm earnings. Pepsi’s long-term average with regard to a historical ttm P/E ratio is 21.2x.

At $108, PEP shares were trading for roughly 18.5x 2020 full year estimates. To me, this 18.5x forward number is very attractive.

As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, this ~18.5x ttm P/E level has served as fairly strong support for PEP (serving as the bottom during the company’s big pullback in the Spring of 2018). This pullback happens to be the last time that I bought PEP shares. I added to my position on 4/25/2018 at $100.96. At the time, PEP was yielding roughly 3.65%. When I bought recently, the forward yield was even higher, at roughly 3.8%.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Could there be more downside ahead? Sure there could. During the depths of the Great Recession, PEP shares traded for roughly 13x. However, even during the Great Recession years, PEP managed to grow its EPS and frankly put, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the company manage to do so again during the Covid-19 sell-off period as well.

Granted, I’m also happy to acknowledge that at this point in time, anyone’s best guess with regard to any company’s 2020 top or bottom-line results should be taken with a grain of salt. I don’t claim to have foresight here. I am simply content to buy small lots of high quality names like PEP into today’s weakness. If I’m wrong, I’ll average down further. But, over the long-term, PEP shares have generated a lot of wealth for shareholders, which is why I’m always happy to buy shares of this company when it hits my price target.

Since 2020 results are so uncertain right now, I think it’s probably best to focus on PEP’s 2019 performance to see how well the company was executing prior to the virus with hopes that this is the type of performance that investors can expect once we get past the Covid-19 issue.

2019 was a great year for PEP. The company posted 4.5% organic sales growth, which was the best such result that PEP has posted since 2015. This figure was up from 3.7% in 2018. During the recent Q4 conference call, management noted that Frito Lay had its best year with regard to organic revenue growth since 2013.

The company increased its marketing budget by 12% during 2019 and its clear now that these efforts have paid off. The marketing is successfully letting consumers know about some of the exciting innovations that PEP is making across its portfolio and driving demand.

Furthermore, management continues to focus on cost cutting and efficiency measures, to help to increase the company’s bottom-line. PEP posted productivity savings of more than $1b in 2019 and management said that it expects this trend to continue, on an annual basis, through 2023.

And lastly, the company isn’t just taking steps to shove advertisements down our throats and cut costs, it is also adapting and evolving with the recent ESG trends that have become prominent in the investing world, proving that large corporations can grow the top and bottom lines while still taking steps to improve the health of the planet.

During the Q4 CC, PEP said that it intends to have 100% of its agricultural raw materials (such as potatoes, corn, oats, and oranges) sourced from sustainable farmers by the end of 2020. The company has set goals to improve is water use and sustainability practices, saying that by 2025, the company plans to be able to replenish 100% of the water it uses in water sensitive areas of the world. Also, by 2025, PepsiCo plans to increase the recycled plastic used in its packaging to 25% and reduce its use of virgin plastic by 35%. By 2030, PEP plans to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 30%. With all of this in mind, PEP recently appointed its first ever Chief Sustainability Officer. In short, this company understands the wishes of many consumers and investors alike in the modern world and I think this bodes well for it over the long-term.

Right now, the average analyst consensus for PEP’s 2020 PPS is $5.89, though I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see that figure fall in the coming weeks/months if the economic slowdown associated with social distancing is sustained. This $5.89 figure calls for 6% growth in 2020. Analysts expect to see PEP post 7% growth in 2021 and 2022 as well. In other words, this company is expected to grow at a fairly moderate pace in the short to medium term.

Admittedly, this growth outlook is not stellar. It’s not bad for a mature name like PEP, but you won’t likely see me jumping for joy for mid-single-digit EPS growth…alone, that is.

When this mid-single-digit EPS growth is combined with a roughly 3.8% dividend yield and reliable, mid to high single-digit dividend growth, I start to get excited. These combined metrics point towards reliable, double digit total returns over the long-term, in my opinion.

PEP recently increased its annualized dividend by 7%, from $3.82/share to $4.09/share. This marked the 48th consecutive year that PepsiCo has increased the dividend.

During the Q4 CC back in February, PEP’s Senior Vice President, Ravi Pamnani, said that the company plans to pay roughly $5.5b to shareholders during 2020 in the form of a dividend (alongside $2b in share buybacks). Due to recent financial events, I wouldn’t be surprised if those buyback plans are on hold (however, I also wouldn’t be upset to see management aggressively retiring shares at these relatively cheap valuations either).

Ravi also said that he planned on seeing free cash flows of roughly $6b during 2020. What’s more, he excepted core EPS in the $5.88 area (meaning that the company’s expectations are in-line with analysts’). It appears that there is still plenty of cushion between expected earnings and the forward looking annualized dividend payment, allowing me to sleep well at night knowing that PEP is now a larger portion of my passive income stream.

Pepsi’s forward payout ratio is roughly 69.5%. This isn’t as conservative as other payout ratios in my portfolio, but due to the relative strength/defensive nature of PEP’s cash flows, I feel comfortable with it all the same because of the reliability of the company’s sales and cash flows.

Conclusion

Admittedly, this isn’t a flashy investment. Pepsi is fairly boring. It’s not sexy, that’s for sure. But, it is safe, reliable, and priced at a discount. Or, at least, it was when I picked up shares on Friday. Since then, PEP has rallied, a bit and now trades in the $113 range. At this level, shares trade for roughly 19.2x forward estimates. This still doesn’t appear to be a bad price, though personally, my long-term target has been in the 18x range. Being that I like to average down into my positions, my next price target for PEP is ~$98. This is roughly 10% below my recent purchase and represents a forward multiple of roughly 17x. Only time will tell if PEP sinks down that far, but if it does, I know that I will feel comfortable adding shares to my long-term position yet again.

This article was previously published for subscribers to The Dividend Kings.

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Master List. Membership also includes Access to our four model portfolios

30 exclusive articles per month

Our upcoming weekly podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

real-time chatroom support

exclusive access to two preferred stock portfolios

exclusive updates to David Fish's (now run by Justin Law) Dividend Champion list

exclusive weekly updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.