Wolf's Corona Discounts - Snap-On Incorporated

At current market prices, I consider Snap-On to be vastly undervalued and worth your time and attention.

In this climate, we do well investing in only what can be considered conservative, undervalued, stable and with a safe dividend.

Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) is a company I've had as a target for some time. While not really excessively overvalued, there were always better options on the market as long as the company traded to a P/E closer to 15-16. That changed when the coronavirus hit, and as such, it's time to take another look at the company.

While the company doesn't exactly give you 6%+ yield, what we're looking for in this context is safety, conservative dividends and undervaluation.

Do you want to see how Snap-On fits this bill? Read on.

Snap-On Incorporated - What does the company do?

Founded back in 1920, the company develops and manufactures mission-critical market tools, diagnostics equipment, repair information, and systems solutions. That's a bit diffuse - so the company operates out of the following reportable segments:

(Source: Snap-On Investor Presentation)

Commercial & Industrial Group seeing to the needs of professionals in a broad range of industries.

seeing to the needs of professionals in a broad range of industries. Repair Systems & Information Group serving the needs of vehicle repair shop owners and managers.

serving the needs of vehicle repair shop owners and managers. Snap-On Tools Group , the Vehicle repair technicians.

, the Vehicle repair technicians. Financial Services

Out of these, revenues come primarily from the three first groups, which are in sizes of 29%, 29% and 35% of FY19 revenues respectively. The company is headquartered in the town of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The company takes advantage of several trends which are likely to continue, if the economy does as poorly as the coronavirus seems to indicate that it will. First and foremost, the average vehicle age within the US has been growing for the past 40 years and is at 11.7 years in 2018 - which benefits the company due to an increased service demand, which increases the need for Snap-On tools.

(Source: Snap-On Investor Presentation)

Secondly, even if newer vehicles are shipped, this provides growth opportunities for Snap-On as well, as increasing vehicle complexity requires better and more advanced tools - which Snap-On produces. Snap-On tools sell at a high premium to the tools you find in your hardware store - several times more, in fact. The upside is that these tools can last a century. Being in Europe, I don't often see Snap-On tools, but I do remember an old mechanic working on cars here who had a Snap-On tool (speed wrench) which he said was from 1944, and it still worked fine.

(Source: Snap-On Investor Presentation)

Snap-On also derives operating strength from its business model, which includes so-called mobile stores, found in vans with a direct mobile sales force that seeks out and visits customers directly. The excellent response and growth in this is a testament to how well the concept is working. The company is far from done here and seeks to expand its existing franchise network, as well as expanding with repair shop owners and managers and expand its concept to critical industries.

Aside from these things, the company also seeks to expand into emerging markets.

Apart from the responses it gets from customers, Snap-On tools are also amongst the most often-winners of awards, with products winning PTEN People's Choice awards, innovation awards, motor awards and so forth. Its mission is clear - to make work for professionals easier in places where the consequences of failure are extremely high.

Having already established a powerful network of franchise owners and cooperation with repair shop owners and so forth, the company's ongoing expansion ambitions seem very logical and, I would say, unlikely to completely fail. You'll see in a future section that the company's historical results agree with this assessment.

The company already serves, apart from the commercial automotive sector, aviation, aerospace, agriculture, construction, military/government, mining, energy/oil, power generation, technical education and so forth.

In the end, Snap-On's business is fairly simple. It makes money by:

Developing and manufacturing high-quality, mission-critical tools and equipment, which are sold - in part via franchise operations - to a variety of industries that the company is trying to expand.

Let's see how it's been going.

How Has The Company Been Doing?

In a word, the company has excelled.

The operating strengths as well as the customers' love for its products can be seen in the company's sales numbers and margin improvements over the past 10 years.

(Source: FY19 Investor Presentation)

Earnings per share, which are part of what trickles down to shareholders, can be seen in the same light.

(Source: FY19 Investor Presentation)

The company's financial services, which service customer financing for its products, have more than quadrupled since 2009, once again showing the love for the company's products and solutions.

How has the company been rewarding shareholders?

(Source: FY19 Investor Presentation)

The company hasn't reduced or frozen the dividend in 81 years, and average dividend growth has been excellent over the past 10 years. The dividend is currently in a 10-year growth streak, broken by a freeze in the financial crisis. As it stands, Snap-On is paying out less than 35% of earnings, and less than 40% of FCF.

Unlike other companies, Snap-On hasn't exactly been pouring cash into share buybacks - which serves it well now as the sky is falling. The returns on equity and ROIC are beyond excellent, and Snap-On sports an operating margin of over 23%.

What about debt?

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

Snap-On says more or less "no!" to debt, currently coming in at below 0.5X Net debt to EBITDA. This is also reflected in the current credit rating of A-.

While it can be argued that the company's future could look bleak or challenging as many industries in this corona crisis, there aren't many arguments to be made at this time as to how things have been.

Since the end of the financial crisis and to the "tip" in 2020, Snap-On provided investors with annual rates of return of 21.4%. This turned an investment of $10,000 into $81,725.03 including dividends.

There aren't many companies around that can claim as much.

What Are The Risks?

No company is without risks - let's look at some of Snap-On's:

Recent performance has been bad, with comparatively flat/poor sales growth. While outperforming during 2000-2016, that outperformance has turned flat over the past 2-3 years. This represents in part slower sales to OEM dealership as well as certain equipment sales. The company also is among those suffering from unfavorable FX. If the company can't turn things around, this could be a problem - and turning things around in this business environment is hard.

Snap-On has grown its use of credit sales, as we can see in its financing arm, which has more than quadrupled over 10 years. While this may be seen as a positive during certain times, it could become a problem in a different market environment when credit ratings for customers drop/become poor. Snap-On sells extreme quality but expensive tools. A decline in the economy, which is exactly what we're seeing, could spell doom for some of the company's customers. Snap-On may have to loosen credit standards.

Snap-On wants to create manufacturing capacity in emerging markets. We know well that when done, one of the risks is quality deterioration if the same QA processes aren't translated. Snap-On customers may change their preferences if more and more tools are manufactured outside of their main geographies. Far from all, Snap-On tools are made domestically today, but if this portion increases, the risk increases.

What's The Valuation?

There's a lot to be liked about this market, even if we bounced back up last week. What specifically?

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Even with a muted growth outlook and the prospects brought about by the coronavirus, the company is trading at a 8.83 P/E, well below its historical premium fair value of 17X.

In terms of forecasting our earnings, we have to accept a higher degree of potential risk, given that at least one analyst sees some risk here. However, even with flat growth from current levels, you're not liable to lose money - and this includes a 13% earnings drop in 2022.

The valuation-related facts speak for themselves. Snap-On is an A-rated company that trades at 67% below what I consider to be fair value. It has a current yield of 4%, which is well above its historical norm, and currently sports a P/E-inverse 11.37% earnings yield. It has a 6% 5-Year average dividend growth, which while not amazing, is still excellent, and in terms of earnings, it only pays out 35.24%. All of these facts, together with others, place it on my first-tier list of "ultra-safe" dividend stocks as we go into this depression. Its financials and fundamentals have earned it a very rare "Very Safe" dividend rating, a 99/100 (Source: SimplySafeDividends).

There are other arguments for why a business providing tools and equipment will do well in times when people are less likely to go after new discretionary products like cars, but the valuation for this company currently speaks for itself, as I see it.

Its long-term history is beyond excellent, more than doubling the S&P 500 development over the past 20 years. Snap-On shareholders have had reasons to be very happy with their investments, and given what valuations for this company we're looking at, I consider it likely that new shareholders buying the company at this valuation long-term will have equal reasons to be happy in the future.

At the valuation, I see no reason to wait for the market to fall further, and I intend to capitalize on this opportunity in the week going forward.

(Source: Snap-On)

Thesis

Snap-On represents a business selling products that professionals want to own. The company's tools last 50-100 years and will get the job done for professionals in their field. While its products are highly expensive, in some cases more than 15 times the price of your typical budget brand, these are also some of the best in existence.

The company's success speaks for itself - over the past 100 years, at least. If it was fairly valued, I wouldn't consider the risk/reward proposition to be appealing. However, given the current valuation, which is nearly half of the typical market premium, I'm an interested investor at these levels.

Long term, I don't see an issue as I see the company as likely to succeed in its growth ambitions, and while short-term headwinds will likely drive earnings down, the dividend appears to be rock-solid at this time.

This company represents a business that I want to own long term, and Snap-On has proven itself to be a capable capital allocator - a very good company overall. At 67% undervaluation, Snap-On is one of the foremost industrial companies currently on sale, and I intend to buy.

This could represent an interesting investment for you as well.

Snap-On's current valuation indicates a massive undervaluation compared to long-term fair value, even if short-term earnings will be affected by current economical headwinds. The company is a "BUY".

