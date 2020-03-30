Wolf's Corona Discounts - Snap-On Incorporated
About: Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)
by: Wolf Report
Summary
In this climate, we do well investing in only what can be considered conservative, undervalued, stable and with a safe dividend.
Snap-On Incorporated, despite being an industrial, is one such option.
At current market prices, I consider Snap-On to be vastly undervalued and worth your time and attention.
Snap-On is a "BUY".
(Author's note: This article is part of a series where I attempt to identify and write about the highest-quality companies currently trading at undervaluation as a result of the corona-induced market panic. I try to