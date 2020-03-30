Shopify: This Matters More Than Ever

Why investors should look to lock in gains now.

Dissecting its business model shows that its growth rate is about to start unraveling.

So far Shopify's shares have rapidly bounced back. But its underlying operations make this stock a dangerous investment.

Investment Thesis

Shopify (SHOP) has rapidly soared these past several weeks as traders' fear for missing out on a market recovery has led them back towards popular names.

Nonetheless, I contend that indiscriminately buying any stock will lead to a permanent loss of capital.

I assert that Shopify is remarkably overvalued, and investors would do well to reconsider their investment. Here's why:

I've Been Wrong So Far! Why Now It's Different?

For the sake of transparency, I've been shouting wolf for so long on Shopify, all the while the stock has continued to increase, irrespective of valuation.

What's more, at the same time, my own portfolio (as you can see at the bottom), has dramatically sold off these past several weeks.

So why should you listen to me? Because Shopify is not as well-positioned as many have been led to believe. What's more, its business model is particularly badly positioned to navigate a global recession.

Meanwhile, companies are strong and will withstand the downturn significantly better than Shopify.

Problems In Place Even Before The Global Recession

Please observe Shopify's growth trajectory in the past few years:

Source: author's work

Narrative aside, looking at the facts, we can clearly see that growth was already rapidly tapering off. Furthermore, looking ahead to this year, we can see that Shopify's guidance was pointing towards its revenue growth rate finishing at close to 37% in 2020.

Now, let's dissect this growth rate further. We know that Shopify commands a premium stock valuation based on two assumptions:

1) It's a high growth business;

2) It has substantial visibility into its revenues.

Going back to the graph above, we can see that Shopify's high-end of its revenue guidance means that it is expected to finish 2020 with 37% growth.

However, now note, it is expected to grow in Q1 2020 at north of 39 percent, which implies that towards the latter half of 2020, Shopify is expecting to grow at less than 37% so that its growth rate should average 37% for the year.

Shareholders will declare that Shopify is guiding conservatively to all for sandbagging, but that's not the case here.

Operating Leverage Cuts Both Ways

Critically, Shopify's business model is very well positioned towards strong operating leverage. But its operating leverage cuts both ways.

Source: Slide 18

In simple terms, as long as merchants continue to seek out its platform, with growing numbers, Shopify sells these merchants mostly monthly subscription solutions as well as onboarding value-adding services.

Can you see above how the amount of revenue from monthly recurring sources continues to fall as the quarters go by? How Shopify is increasingly reliant on other revenue sources to grow its revenue?

Its Increasing Revenue Growth Comes From New Merchants Arriving

Source: annual report, page 11

As this graph demonstrates, the revenue growth comes from new merchants joining the platform. Indeed, we can see that pre-2017 merchants are not driving the revenue growth forward. Put another way, the pre-2017 merchants on the platform are plateauing (as the red arrows show).

But what happens during a recession to the number of new merchants? Doesn't this directly impact Shopify's revenue growth rate?

Valuation -- No Margin of Safety

Investors were willing to pay a significant premium for Shopify's stock, based on the fact that its revenues growth rates had strong predictability. What investors were weighing in and thinking was that Shopify had a very resilient business model, however, that's not the case.

It is in fact, just a very clever approach to growing its revenues by increasing the number of merchants adopting its platform and then aggressively selling them expensive value-added services. But this works well, until a global recession hits.

Put another way, Shopify's steady and predictable growth rates, are an illusion. Merchants that stay on the platform for prolonged periods are seeing no significant benefit as depicted by their lackluster growth seen in the pre-2017 cohort.

Furthermore, as more and more merchants join the platform, there is an increased likelihood of them cannibalizing each other's product offerings. After all, consumers will mostly shop for the same products on price!

The Bottom Line

Shopify is a very interesting investment that symbolizes the animal spirits of the bull market of the last decade.

Whereas value investors were playing it safe, by buying cheap companies with strong cash flows, investors become intoxicated with high growth rhetoric, without truly asking the difficult questions, such as how successful will Shopify be in monetizing its platform? And has that already been priced in?

The risk-reward of staying invested in Shopify while it's priced with a $50 billion market cap, is rapidly turning negative. Shopify is one month away from reporting its Q1 2020 results -- stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.