Nutanix: Signs Converging On Billings Acceleration

Nutanix is a leader in the hyper-converged infrastructure market competing with VMWare. Since its IPO in 2016, Nutanix has transformed its business from a hardware to a subscription software company. Nutanix has upgraded the quality of its revenue with subscription revenue to 77% of revenue (from 29% in FY18) at 81% GM (from 68% in FY18). Meanwhile, the trading multiple of the company is near multi-year lows at 2.1x sales. With an improvement in execution, there is opportunity for Nutanix to rerate at a multiple more commiserate of a successful SaaS company (6-10x) over the next 24-months.

Over the last year the Nutanix has by impacted by execution challenges as well as impact from transitioning its business model to subscription. Nutanix has sold-off significantly (down 48%) following a weaker than expected guidance for the second half of the year. Given an evolving situation with COVID-19 it is likely results will be volatile in the next quarters. That said certain workloads, such as VDI, will perform very well with the rise in remote work. Investors should look through this volatility and pay attention to the signposts that demonstrate Nutanix is successfully transitioning its business to subscription.

Signposts of a Successful Transition:

There are several metric investors should carefully monitor as Nutanix goes through a transition to a subscription business model.

Customer retention rates – Nutanix has best in class retention rates with a Net Dollar Retention Rate of 132% and a customer retention rate of 97%. Retention rates show that customers have remained sticky though this transition. Operating leverage – Nutanix has improved its gross margin to a respectable 81% in the most recent quarter, and management expects to continue to improve gross margins. However, sales and marketing makes up an unsustainable 90% of sales. Investors should diligently watch for this spend to grow slower than sales. Sustained Billings Growth – billings are necessary to deliver revenue and continue to scale Nutanix’s business. Investors should pay close attention to subscription billings, and total software billings. For FY20 management has guided for software $1.60B-$1.67B representing growth of 17% at the midpoint.

Nutanix is nearly through the pains of transitioning its business model and tailwinds from this transition will become more apparent.

Revenue Recognition Under ASC 606:

While 77% of recognized revenue now a subscription, reported revenue results will remain volatile due to accounting standards. The reason is most of Nutanix’s subscription revenue is recognized upfront due to ASC 606. When a customer signs a 3-year term, all three years would be recognized in quarter. Relative to a business which follows ratable recognition, revenue will tend to be overstated and results will be more volatile (more closely following billings). Investors need to understand, this has no impact on the fundamental economics of the business. Reported results may look volatile, however the underlying business is stable with an average subscription contract term of 3.9 years.

In addition, Nutanix has replaced a ~5-year device license with a 3-year subscription contract, which has a negative impact on both reported revenue and billings. Assuming equivalent pricing, a 3-year term-based subscription would not recognize the same amount of revenue until it renews after year three. In short, Nutanix has moved 77% of its business to subscription while not (yet) realizing the benefits.

This is about to change. Nutanix started ramping its subscription revenue 2 ½ years ago. With an average contract life of just over 3-years, expiring contracts are set to grow substantially in FY21 and FY22. A growing book of expirations is favorable for many reasons:

Reported Billings and Revenue: renewals from expirations will drive fresh 3-year contract renewals, growing both billings and reported revenue. Negative impacts from transitioning from a device-based license to subscription terms will begin to wash-out. This will provide investors clarity into sustained total billings and revenue growth. Contract Upsell: expirations of contracts typically drive opportunity for customers not only to renew core products, but to upsell to new products. With an ever-growing product portfolio, Nutanix’s sellers will have an opportunity to upsell into existing contracts. Pricing and discounting can also be improved during contract negotiation. Sales Efficiency: landing billings from existing customers simply costs less and requires less time as a new sale, helping drive seller’s efficiency.

To illustrate how expirations may evolve for Nutanix, let’s assume for simplicity that all contracts are landed as 3-year deals (reported average has been between 3.2 – 3.9 years). Billings landed in FY18 will be set to expire in FY21.

Expirations will ramp substantially in FY21 & FY22. This represents a massive tailwind to Nutanix’s business, which should fuel billings acceleration from FY21.

While all of this bodes well for Nutanix, there remain several areas investors need to monitor carefully for Nutanix to improve on.

Operational Efficiency and Profitability – the company needs to improve its fiscal discipline in product investments and sales productivity. In order to earn a price to sales multiple, management needs to show not only growth, but profitability potential in the business. Execution and Investor Expectation Setting – Nutanix needs to deliver on near-term goals with consistency, while at the same time managing expectations for both the shape and trajectory of revenue.

Nonetheless, for investors with a longer-term time horizon Nutanix presents a favorable risk/reward opportunity. With accelerating billings growth into FY21, the valuation has room to improve substantially from 2x sales. Today, Nutanix is a as category leader with best in class retention rates, GM%, and a large addressable market. With improving execution and stability, investors can expect upside from a re-rating of the stock.

