Sharpen And Shrink: How McDonald's Tripled Your Money On Declining Revenues

This "high return on no growth" case study should serve as a classic example of how a profitable company can and should use buybacks to maximize shareholder total return.

We look at a sample company with declining sales and flat bottom line profits for the past 10 years that still would have tripled your money over that time: McDonalds.

Corporate stock buybacks have again entered the crosshairs of critics, who seem to have a problem with companies buying back their own shares, but not using the same cash to pay a dividend. Today, we show how a business with declining revenues, McDonald's Corp (MCD), used stock buybacks to "sharpen and shrink" and maintain high returns on capital in a business that might otherwise have stagnated and disappointed investors. Although well written about and debated in hundreds of other places, I find it worth repeating that quarter-to-quarter, a stock buyback is little different than a dividend, with some of the main differences being that:

Dividends force you to pay tax, and you must actively reinvest that dividend into shares if you wish.

By contrast, buybacks automatically reinvest a company's free cash flows for you, and let you choose whether to sell a little and pay the tax to spend or reinvest elsewhere.

Buybacks also provide some additional flexibility than dividend policy, as it can often be more difficult for a company to cut a dividend (even when they clearly should) than to hold off on a buyback.

There is some criticism that buybacks in practice are too often executed when a company's share price is high, rather than when the price is low, but this should be judged company by company, transaction by transaction, rather than generalized to all buybacks. In general, I think it is fair to say that a company should have a good idea how to fairly value their shares and judge if a buyback is a good return investment to remaining shareholders.

Most importantly, buybacks are the naturally balancing counterpart to secondary offerings, which allow growing companies to issue new shares and increase the number of shares outstanding, as Tesla has done many times. It makes no sense to allow companies to increase their number of shares outstanding and now way to do the reverse when appropriate.

In this article, I want to focus on the specific example of how MCD delivered excellent returns to shareholders through one of the best "textbook" uses of buybacks. This approach, which I call "sharpen and shrink", is where a business accepts that there may not be much room to grow top line revenues or bottom line profits, so the best path to future returns is to keep the pie small, lean, and focused. The result is a business that is able to maintain high returns on equity and capital even without revenue or profits growth, and best squeeze another good decade or two of total returns for shareholders out of that shrinking pie.

The first chart shows MCD's revenues and net profits for the past 10 years. Already 10 years ago, I had already felt that McDonald's had already saturated the global market for their restaurants, and have little room for more growth, but I would not have expected 2020 revenues to still be lower than 2010 revenues. The good news is that the bottom line seems to have held up fairly well, especially in recent years. Many investors seeing 10 year charts of declining revenues and flat total earnings for 10 years are unlikely to think such a company could deliver attractive returns over that time.

Data by YCharts

As the second chart shows, on the other hand, MCD shares have delivered for investors, with $10,000 invested 10 years ago, with dividends reinvested, having grown to over $40,000 last month before being revalued to around $33,000 in the recent market crash. Growing $10,000 to $33,000 over 10 years is annual rate of return of around 12.7%.

Data by YCharts

A first suspect for cases where we see share price growth without earnings growth would be multiple expansion. While it is true that MCD's P/E ratio has risen from 16 to a little over 20 during the past 10 years, that would only contribute around 2.5%/year to a shareholder's price return. Add that to an average 5.5%/year dividend yield, and that still only gets you about half way to the realized 12.7% average annual rate of return.

Data by YCharts

The other major contributor to MCD's returns over the past decade, as mentioned in my introduction, is a healthy and significant use of buybacks over the past decade. We can see that MCD's buyback yield (defined as value of repurchases divided by market cap at the time) has mostly ranged between 2.5 - 5.0% for most of the past decade, with a brief spike above 10% in what seemed like a big buyback in 2016-2017. The result of these buybacks has been a decline in McDonald's number of shares outstanding from over 1.1 billion to around 750 million, an over 45% increase in the percentage of the company a 10+ year MCD shareholder now owns. Without these buybacks, it is hard to imagine dividends and multiple expansion picking up enough of the slack to get MCD's rate of return up to that 12.7% level over the past decade.

Data by YCharts

That increased percentage of the company now owned by each shareholder is sometimes considered an "artificial" way of boosting earnings per share, though dividend investors very much appreciate how this makes possible a higher dividend per share without so much earnings growth.

Data by YCharts

This final chart shows what I believe is the most important long-term result of a non-growing company using buybacks for the right reasons: it keeps the capital base right-sized, so that returns on capital remain high on a lean business. It would be an unfortunate alternative for a company to have to stay large and lower its returns rather than shrinking and sharpening their focus on the parts of their business with the highest returns, even without growth. Buybacks may not be the only way to shrink that capital base, but unlike paying larger or special dividends, it allows those who wish to remain shareholders to remain shareholders and automatically have their investment compounded internally, while those who wish to cash in can cash in.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

While this is just one example, and will not resolve the many debates on buybacks in boardrooms, media rooms, or in legislatures, I do hope it has made clear the valuable role buybacks can play to provide a good return to shareholders in a profitable but stagnant or declining company.

There of course is reason to critique companies that "overused" buybacks or paid excessive dividends in the past, and now run into financial problems, but buybacks and dividends should be considered as equal uses of cash profits in those cases. Buybacks may also get critiqued for boosting share prices for the benefit of executives whose pay packages are triggered by high share prices, but it is up to the board to write those pay packages in ways that best benefit shareholders.

As an investor in many companies that I consider highly profitable and well valued, but not necessarily with much room to grow, I find MCD's "sharpen and shrink" strategy over the past 10 years to be one of the best examples of using buybacks as the "dividend alternative" they should be.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.