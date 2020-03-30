3 Reasons Why Concho Resources Can Weather The Storm

The US shale drillers are feeling the pain of the oil price crash but few are as well prepared to handle the turmoil than Concho Resources (CXO). The Midland, Texas-based company, which focuses on producing oil from the Permian Basin, has recently slashed its spending forecast and will likely keep the production flat in 2020. Concho Resources reduced its cost structure and benefits from having an under-levered balance sheet and a solid hedge book. These factors put the company in a great position to withstand the downturn.

It has been a tough month for crude oil as the price of the US benchmark WTI crude tumbled from $47 a barrel at the start of March to $22 at the time of this writing as the dual coronavirus and price war crises shook the global oil market's supply and demand fundamentals. The oil demand plunged by around 10.5 million bpd in March, as per Goldman Sachs's estimates, as the increase in COVID-19-related travel restrictions hammered fuel demand around the world.

The commodity's short-term outlook is looking grim. The virus has already led the world into its first recession in a decade as the strict lockdown measures enacted by several countries to contain the outbreak have brought economies to a standstill. This could push the crude oil demand even lower in April. At the same time, the supply glut in crude oil's physical market will likely get worse as Saudi Arabia and its OPEC allies ramp up production to increase their market share and punish Russia. The world is also quickly running out of places to store the fuel. This unprecedented destruction of demand combined with the rising supply glut which could overwhelm the storage capacity can push oil prices lower in Q2-2020.

The US shale oil producers used $50 to $55 a barrel oil as their baseline level for 2020 when they made their capital expenditures and drilling plans. But the dramatic change in oil prices forced producers to slash spending and reduce activity levels to conserve cash flows. Many shale drillers, including EOG Resources (EOG) and Continental Resources (CLR), have reduced oil price assumption to a range of $30 to $35 per barrel for the remainder of the year and lowered their capital budgets. Concho Resources has also announced a downward revision to its 2020 guidance.

Concho Resources will now spend $2 billion in 2020 as capital expenditures, down from $2.6-$2.8 billion previously announced for this year. The new guidance also shows that the company's CapEx will drop by 33% from $2.995 billion spent last year.

Concho Resources hasn't provided any volume guidance for 2020 yet but I'm expecting flat levels of production on a year-over-year basis. I believe the company, like other oil producers such as EOG Resources, has shifted into maintenance mode and is now focusing on preserving its financial health. Concho Resources previously expected to grow its total output (on an adjusted basis) by 6% to 8%, driven by a 10% to 12% increase in oil production, in 2020. That growth was going to come as the company worked with 18 to 20 rigs, six to seven frac crews, and bring around 290 wells online. But now, with substantially lower CapEx, Concho Resources will likely drop several rigs and will place considerably fewer wells to production than previously forecast.

In my opinion, there are three reasons why Concho Resources is now in a better position than ever to handle weak oil prices. Firstly, the company achieved meaningful capital efficiency gains last year as it ran a returns-based drilling program, reduced cycle times and slashed well costs. Its total drilling, completion, and equipment costs fell by 18% to $999 per foot in 2019. It reported a double-digit reduction in well costs at both the Delaware and Midland Basins. This has bolstered the company's ability to face low commodity prices.

Secondly, Concho Resources also improved its financial health last year by selling a non-core asset and using the proceeds to repay funds borrowed under the revolving credit facility. The company completed the New Mexico Shelf divestiture in the fourth quarter which enabled it to repay $395 million of debt. This decision to dispose of assets and improve financial health looks well-timed in hindsight since it has now become exceedingly difficult for any oil producer to sell assets at a decent price with oil trading below $25 per barrel. Now, the company has the advantage of having a rock-solid balance sheet marked by low levels of debt, no significant near-term maturities, and robust liquidity.

At the end of the fourth quarter, Concho Resources carried $3.955 billion of debt. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of just 22% - one of the lowest among all mid-to-large-cap independent oil producers. The debt-to-equity ratio of its peers EOG Resources, Diamondback Energy (FANG), and Continental Resources is 24%, 41%, and 79% respectively. Additionally, Concho Resources has no outstanding maturities until early-2025. On top of this, the company has a liquidity of $2.1 billion which includes $70 million of cash reserves and funds available under the revolving credit facility. This liquidity can help meet any short-term funding requirements.

Thirdly, Concho Resources has hedged a large chunk of its future oil production using hedges which minimize the exposure of its cash flows to weakness in oil prices. What I like about Concho is that it has used the swap contracts, which are simpler than three-way collars and have minimum pricing downside risk. Concho Resources has hedged a total of 132,000 bopd using swaps at a weighted average price of $57 per barrel WTI and 22,000 bopd at $60 per Bbl Brent. The company will continue to receive a decent price for these barrels, which are equivalent to 74% of last year's total oil production, even as the benchmark trades below $30 per barrel. Therefore, I think Concho Resources might deliver strong levels of cash flows in 2020. The company's hedge coverage extends to 2021. Concho Resources has hedged 59,000 bpd of oil production for 2021 at a weighted average price of $52 per barrel WTI.

Due to these reasons, I believe Concho Resources can weather this storm in the global energy markets for an extended period. That's in contrast to other oil producers like Chesapeake Energy (CHK) and SM Energy (SM) who are operating under a ton of debt and might come under a lot of pressure if WTI stays below $40 for a long period. I think investors will likely turn to high-quality stock like Concho Resources in the downturn which might fuel its outperformance.

I expect the company to deliver superior levels of earnings and cash flows in this tough period which will justify its outperformance. The company's shares have fallen by 52% this year, as opposed to its E&P peers (XOP) which tumbled by 66% in the same period. I think oil prices can decline in the second quarter, which is why investors should step back from E&P stocks for now. But Concho Resources is a great stock which investors should closely follow and consider buying on weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.