Luckin Coffee: Buy The Dips

About two months ago, I penned an article about Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) and continue to find it one of the most intriguing stocks on the market. Since that article first was written, the stock has not wowed anybody, but it has outperformed the market by 2%. While you will never ignite the masses with the "We lost less!" cheer, I still find that stat impressive. Usually, when the market is ruled by fear and uncertainty, unprofitable stocks and "story stocks" tend to take the biggest hit. In the balance of this article, I will explain why I still believe investors with a time horizon of at least two years would be wise to have Luckin on their watch list.

Image Source: Luckin Coffee

It Could Be A Wild Ride

Let's get this out of the way right away. I have no idea where Luckin Coffee stock will be trading two days from now, two weeks from now, or even two months from now. This is a company that is new to the public markets and is not yet profitable. As we all know, we currently have extreme market volatility due to, among other things, the coronavirus, cheap foreign oil, certain presidential candidates and a $2 trillion stimulus package. It's hard to remember a day when the markets have been anywhere near flat. Yet, even before these market disruptors came to the fore, Luckin was a volatile stock. The chart below shows Luckin's stock price movement since its market debut and while the last dip can be attributed to the coronavirus, it is easy to see that the stock had some big swings even before the coronavirus became big new. In short, if you are investing in Luckin for a year or less, you are not an investor, you are a gambler. Luckin is best for investors with at least a two-year time frame.

Data by YCharts

Luckin Stock Price Since IPO Source: YCharts

Growth is Paused: But The Play Button Will Still Work

The growth Luckin has seen since its IPO has been nothing short of ridiculous. In less than three years, it has become the largest coffee chain in the largest country in the world. At year-end, the company reported having 4,507 self-operated retail stores.

The caption below tells it all, at least all of the story before the coronavirus. The bottom of the caption shows that, in the past year, the company grew its store count by 209%. The top of the caption shows an even more impressive number. While the total number of stores essentially doubled, the company's revenue grew five-fold. No matter how you look at it, those are impressive numbers.

Luckin Coffee Growth Metrics. Source: Q3 Earnings Release

Now, I am realistic enough to know that those growth numbers are going to slow. The coronavirus is sure to take a toll. That toll won't touch the numbers in Q4 of 2019, which should be out very soon, but they are sure to affect the numbers for the first 2-4 quarters of 2020.

In a way, it is even possible that this unfortunate situation may help the company in the long run. After all, Luckin operates as essentially a grab-and-go model, which lends itself more to "social distancing" than does the "third-place" philosophy of Starbucks (SBUX). As the image below shows, well over 90 percent of Luckin's locations are quick pick-up stores. If market share leans toward Luckin during this slowdown, it's possible that coffee drinkers, being creatures of habit, will continue to be Luckin customers going forward as well.

Image Source: Luckin

I do think the company's rapid growth will continue as soon as the coronavirus allows. Management is aggressive and has not been sitting on its hands during these tough times. When the coronavirus hit hard, management pivoted a bit and accelerated their coffee machine and vending machine growth while pulling back a little in other areas. The company was already expanding with smart machines anyway, it just changed the pace. Luckin plans to have 100,000 coffee machines and 100,000 vending machines in place by the end of 2021.

Luckin Coffee also began offering deliveries of alcohol-based sterilizers and antibiotic hand soap in addition to caffeinated beverages. It is also stocking its network of vending machines, launched this year, with the sanitizer products. These aren't highly profitable moves, but it does show an active management team who, at the very least, is increasing brand awareness.

The Muddy Watters Nonsense

Muddy Watters published a short attack on Luckin Coffee that for a short time, had a substantial impact. In fact, the stock dropped 15% within a day when the report came out. The saga blew over relatively quickly but for anyone whose perception is still affected by the Watters report, I'll just say this. What a bunch of baloney. I am sorry but when it is not even your own research, it is questionable. When you claim an outside source no only gave you their information, but did so anonymously, c'mon. The final nail in the coffin of the fraud thesis came when Citron, another notorious short seller, not only refuted the claims but said the stock might go to $60.

A Little Caution

Trying to be balanced, I will touch upon a few of the realistic caution flags associated with the stock. One of the caution flags I've heard mentioned is that, as of this writing (March 28th), Q4 earnings have not yet been reported. I am going to give a little of the benefit of the doubt on this one. It's possible that the Ernst and Young auditors have been slowed down a little by the restrictions and the masks and ghostbusters uniforms they are required to wear. I really don't know. None of us do. But I am giving the benefit of the doubt.

The second caution flag is the virus itself. While, as the graph shows, the virus was much more prevalent in China in February than it is now, two things should be remembered. First, the upcoming earnings report will only factor in the company's financial performance through December 31st. Furthermore, as of March 18th, China's economy was still only operating at 72% of typical output. Therefore, the forward-looking numbers will be affected for a while.

Coronavirus Cases in China by Day Source: World-O-Meter

Finally, the fact that Luckin trades on a U.S. exchange should be considered. Even in normal times, Chinese companies often get skeptical treatment on U.S. Exchanges. In addition, even though Luckin does its business in China, the fact that the coronavirus is wreaking havoc in the United States means the overall downturn in the stock market could continue, pulling Luckin down regardless of operational performance.

Two Years Out

Luckin is not a trading stock where you can strategize to make a quick buck. In these times, there are plenty of day-to-day and week-to-week variables. This is true not only with Luckin but with the national and global economy as well. Therefore, the only way I can invest in Luckin is by looking at the company with a two-year timeframe.

When I do that, I see a company that has been exhibiting astronomical growth before the virus. I also see a startup company with aggressive management that was projected to be profitable two years out. The virus has likely slowed down that growth, but even if it takes Luckin three hears to hit the estimates below, if you used today's stock price, you would have a company in the early innings of growth trading at a PE of less than twenty.

Data by YCharts

Luckin Coffee Earnings Estimates

How to Invest

Luckin Coffee is trading at $25.63 as of this writing. I do think it will be worth more than that two to three years from now. Market volatility is guaranteed for a while and I won't even try to guess when the virus's impact will lessen. I do think if you have a two to three-year time frame, it would be wise to buy on the dips and create a small initial position. Then, if you are so inclined, add to your position by using the options market. Options will be very friendly for a while. In fact, a person selling an April 17th $24 put could enter right now with a cost basis of $21.65. This stock is not for the faint of heart and there is a lot to consider but for investors with a two to three-year time frame, I do believe Luckin Coffee is, at the very least, worth a good look.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.