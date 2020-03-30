Valaris Plc: Gone With The Wind

The recent fleet status update looks like the last nail in the coffin. However, we have still some time left to trade before a restructuring will be announced.

We do not have to be a rocket scientist to understand that Valaris is facing some very tough headwinds and the risk of holding the stock long term is high.

Investment thesis

The London-based Valaris plc (VAL), formerly EnscoRowan, has experienced the most drastic fall-out that I have witnessed in the offshore drilling industry. I am still amazed at how quickly this company collapsed in such short notice.

The company has been suffering from a series of self-inflicted and ill-fated actions aggravated by a caustic economical environment for the past several years.

We lived through a sluggish offshore drilling recovery, a reverse split, a slowdown of the world economy due to a Pandemic coronavirus outbreak, a damaging oil price war between the major oil producers, an unexpected detrimental drillship incident, and contract terminations.

Those successive blows brought the company quickly to its knees, and it is close to restructuring under chapter 11 or even a possible liquidation proceeding as Hercules Offshore did a while back.

Oil prices are plunging again due to the coronavirus outbreak and its effect on the global oil demand. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia's decision to flood the market with cheap oil to regain market shares is pushing oil prices to multi-year lows.

I have indicated in my precedent articles that I was not confident of keeping a long-term position in Valaris. Hence, I decided to liquidate my long-term position in Valaris.

The investment thesis is quite clear. The industry can't survive another oil shock without a meaningful restructuring of its debt and a drastic reduction of the overall company's rig fleet.

Thus, trading short term VAL (including shorting) based mainly on the future oil price outlook is highly recommended. I believe it is the only viable trading strategy that is possible for the time being.

Fleet status update

The company announced on March 27, 2020, among other things that the contract attached to the drillship Valaris DS-8 has been terminated (03/19/2020) by Total SA (NYSE:TOT) after the drillship lost its blowout preventer stack offshore Gabon. It was an essential contract for Valaris expected to end in November 2020 at a rate of $620K per day. The drilling contract represents approximately $150 million of the company’s contracted revenue backlog.

However, a big part of the contract amount will probably be recovered because of the company's insurance coverage for loss of hire. Theoretically, The company has a loss of hire insurance for $602.5K per day after the expiration of a 45-day deductible waiting period through the end of the contract in November 2020. Based on a total of 240 days minus 45 days deductible at $602.5K/day, the company should get between $110 and $120 million, but it is not sure and will depend on the exact terms.

Consequently, the company is withdrawing its Q1 and full-year 2020 financial guidance that was provided on its 4Q conference call:

Therefore, full year 2020 EBITDA will be $35 million higher than if one were to simply subtract contract drilling and G&A expense from revenues. Based on the items I just described, we are providing 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $210 million to $240 million, excluding transaction costs.

If you look at the backlog history, you see the degradation happening right in front of our eyes. The backlog was $2.453 billion on February 13, 2020.

The recent update indicated above adds about $100 million in contract backlog, along with two contract terminations announced and a warning:

The termination notice received for the drilling contract for the drillship Valaris DS-8 by Total SA. The contracted revenue backlog will be reduced by approximately $150 million.

by Total SA. The contracted revenue backlog will be reduced by approximately $150 million. The termination notice received from Chevron (NYSE:CVX) for the Valaris JU-109 , which was scheduled to operate offshore Angola until July 2021. The rig’s contract is now expected to end in mid-April 2020, and the contracted revenue backlog will be reduced by approximately $50 million. I believe the company will get back about $35 million from insurance.

, which was scheduled to operate offshore Angola until July 2021. The rig’s contract is now expected to end in mid-April 2020, and the contracted revenue backlog will be reduced by approximately $50 million. I believe the company will get back about $35 million from insurance. Worse, "the company expects to receive additional notices of contract terminations and requests to renegotiate contract day rates and terms in light of increased market uncertainty."

New contracts representing $100 million in the additional backlog:

The VALARIS MS-1 was awarded a three-well contract with Santos offshore Australia that is expected to commence in Q1 2021, with an estimated duration of 155 days;

offshore Australia that is expected to commence in Q1 2021, with an estimated duration of 155 days; The VALARIS 8505 was awarded a one-well contract with Lukoil Upstream Mexico that is expected to commence in mid-November, with an estimated duration of 80 days;

that is expected to commence in mid-November, with an estimated duration of 80 days; The VALARIS JU-118 (Joe Douglas) was awarded a three-well contract with Fieldwood offshore Mexico that commenced in mid-March, with an estimated duration of 425 days; and

offshore Mexico that commenced in mid-March, with an estimated duration of 425 days; and The VALARIS JU-144 (EXL II) was awarded a two-well contract with Fieldwood offshore Mexico that is expected to commence in April, with an estimated duration of 200 days.

Debt restructuring is now a possible outcome

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, liquidity totaled $1.7 billion, including approximately $97.8 million of cash and short-term investments and a fully available $1.6 billion revolving credit facility through 2Q'22.

(Note: Valaris currently has only $236 million of debt maturing before 2024.)

On March 20, 2020, according to Reuters:

Valaris has tapped debt restructuring attorneys at law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP for advice on ways to rework its roughly $6.5 billion debt pile, and is exploring enlisting a turnaround firm that specializes in urgently addressing stressed finances to bolster its roster of advisers,

However, the company also indicated:

No formal debt restructuring, such as a bankruptcy filing, is imminent for Valaris, even as the company considers significant steps to rework its finances... [The company] had $1.7 billion of liquidity available at the end of 2019, enough to cover maturing debt to 2024, the company said on Feb. 20.

The bond market is telling that restructuring under chapter 11 is likely to happen in 2021. However, it is not a done deal, and it will depend primarily on the oil prices, which are not encouraging but could turn positive if OPEC decides to change its "flooding" policy, which is very unlikely now.

I expect Valaris to withdraw more cash from its $1.6 billion credit facility. Note: Valaris already took $90 million in January 2020.

Conclusion and technical analysis

Valaris Plc is struggling in this exceptional environment, and I am not surprised that the market is selling off the whole offshore drilling sector now. The issue is that the debt load is unsustainable if we look at the future cash flow generation, and the recovery expected is now totally gone.

Valaris was on life support before this black swan event came upon us all, and with the recent news about the DS-8 drillship, the company is left now with not many options besides throwing the towel into the ring.

However, I wonder if something can be done to save the company from a dreadful bankruptcy? What about spinning off the joint venture Aro Drilling and put it for sale?

VAL: Technical analysis (short term)

VAL experienced a support breakout early March and quickly fell to its last support that I see now around $0.33.

I think the game is quite simple here but very risky. I would recommend trading the range of $0.33-$0.65 as a first step.

Accumulating in the $0.30 area and selling between $0.60 to $0.65. Repeat as often as possible. Make sure to sell off at $0.65 and wait for either for a retracement back to the $0.30 area or, eventually, a crossing upward.

If the intermediate resistance is crossed, then the second step should be trading the range $0.65-$0.80 and finally potentially the range $0.80-$1.00.

It is about it for at least a few months, in my opinion.

On the other side, if the stock crosses the last support and trades below $0.30, then the only possible trading venue is to day trade. Remember, with proper timing and maintaining sharp focus, such stocks can reward the most in a short time. It is not easy and requires professionalism and attention.

