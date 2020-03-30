Bloomin' Brands: Hold As Epidemic Exposes The Fragile Financials

The Coronavirus threat on the casual dining sector has exposed Bloomin’s weak financial position, though we don’t foresee any immediate threat to its liquidity.

Investment Thesis

With more than half of the U.S. population urged to stay indoors amid the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, the dine-in restaurant industry is in tatters as patrons prefer pick-up or delivery. Despite having an off-premise business comparable in size to those of peers, Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has substantially underperformed them partly due to its weak balance sheet. Low on liquidity and highly leveraged, the company immediately drew down the available credit facility and suspended the dividends as the outbreak dragged on. A credit downgrade ensued regardless.

Unless there is a sustained and sharp decline in sales, our estimates for the full year don't foresee an immediate threat to the liquidity. Even assuming an aggressive sales impact and a conservative forward EV/EBITDA multiple, our relative valuation highlights an upside for the stock. However, the pandemic is yet to reach its peak, and the market volatility has no end in sight. In case of a lasting sales downturn, the company's leaner cash flows ahead will come under pressure, and the narrowing EBITDA could trigger a debt covenant breach. Therefore, Bloomin' is a "Hold" for us until the dust settles, and its path ahead becomes clear.

Outbreak Impacts Casual Dining

Counting on the newly-appointed management's resolve to lift foot traffic through the third-party delivery and an enhanced in-store experience, we were bullish in our last article on Bloomin'. After nearly six months, by the time of its 2019 earnings release, the company was up ~29% amid an ongoing push for a sale by the activist investor Jana Partners LLC. During the period, the Dow Jones Restaurants & Bars Index (DJUSRU) remained almost flat while the leading industry peers such as Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) only gained ~2%.

As the Coronavirus outbreak sweeps across the U.S., keeping more than 50% of the population indoors, tough times are ahead for the dine-in restaurateurs as patrons opt for pick-up and delivery. Having a robust off-premise business driving as much as 50% of the total transactions, the QSR operators, Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) and Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) have fared reasonably well through the market turmoil declining only ~9% and ~27%, respectively, since late February. With the on-premise business at the heart of their operations, the severe sales downturn has hit the casual dining brands harder. The full-service operators, Bloomin' and Darden, have plunged ~55% and ~71%, respectively, compared to a ~28% drop in DJUSRU.

QSR Operators Outperform

With 89% of the top line sourced from the U.S., the domestic economic expansion has stood Bloomin' in good stead, driving its comparable sales and margins higher over the past three-year period. However, as the outbreak spreads, the unemployment is skyrocketing amid lockdown measures and the dine-in restaurants are bracing for a sharp sales downturn. To put it into perspective, Darden, a long-term critic of third-party delivery, has seen its same-store sales falling ~6% during the three-week period through March 15. Darden's leading brand, Olive Garden, accounting for ~48% of its total outlet count, only sources ~15% of the sales from its off-premise business. With ~21% drop across the entire portfolio, Darden's comps decline has been sharper in the final week and the fine-dining brands have been hit even harder.

Since last September, Bloomin' operated third-party delivery for its major brands, Outback Steakhouse and Carrabba's Italian Grill, with their off-premise business generating ~15% and ~21% of the sales in Q4 2019 (fourth quarter of 2019) respectively. The two brands collectively make up ~73% of the company's total outlet count. With Bloomin's proactiveness to a changing food-service landscape unable to justify its steep underperformance, the attention turns to its financial position to assess the near-term viability.

Weak Financial Position Exposed

In 2017, Bloomin' had signed up for a $1.5B worth debt agreement (senior secured credit facility) comprising $0.5B of term loan and $1.0B of revolving credit facility. At ~4.2x of net debt/EBITDA in 2019 before the contagion, the debt was manageable, given the company's strong cash flow generation. With only ~$67.2M as cash and equivalents in the balance sheet at 2019 year-end, the sudden drop in sales laid bare the vulnerable financial position where ~$1.0B of long-term debt and ~$26.4M of current debt were outstanding. To make matters worse, the company had just doubled its annual dividend. As the situation became dire, it suspended the quarterly dividend and withdrew the 2020 financial guidance. Despite no significant debt repayments until 2022, the company fearing a cash crunch drew down the unused borrowing capacity topping up the cash balance up to ~$400M. However, Bloomin's non-investment grade credit ratings were further downgraded by Moody's by another notch. As the present scenario evolves with no end in sight inflicting a sustained pressure on restaurant sales, let's delve into Bloomin's debt covenants to look for a potential breach.

No Immediate Liquidity Concerns

The senior secured debt has a financial covenant not to exceed the net debt/ EBITDA level above 4.5x. Having adjusted for the newly raised debt and updated cash balance, the minimum revenue required so as not to breach the covenant is ~$2.5B per our estimates, assuming an EBITDA margin of ~9.3%, the average over the past three years. With experts predicting the outbreak to subside with the arrival of summer leading to a sharp economic recovery afterward, we believe such a massive hit to the revenue with ~40% YoY (year-over-year) decline is unlikely.

Source: Company 2019 10-K

Over the past three years, Bloomin' has derived ~7-10% of its revenue as operating cash flows. Even though the past performance doesn't guarantee the future results, assuming a similar scenario this year, we expect cash from operations to decline by ~46% to ~25% YoY to reach ~$173M-~$239M. Accounting for the current portion of long-term debt, the midpoint of the capex guidance, and ~$20M worth cost savings, we expect the company, having suspended its dividends, will be safe in terms of liquidity.

Sources: The Author; Data from Company 2019 Earnings Release, Press Release, and Author Estimates

Upside is No Reason to Buy

We, however, believe a ~15%-~16% YoY decline in same-store sales is more likely this year. With a ~2% YoY drop in the same-store sales in 2016 leading to a ~3% YoY contraction in the top line, we extrapolate the relationship for 2020, and expect 2020 revenue to slide by ~21%-~22% YoY to reach ~$3.3B-~$3.2B. Assuming Bloomin' could raise its EBITDA margin to ~9.7%, we forecast EBITDA to be ~$229M-$319M in 2020, a decline of ~20%-~21% YoY.

Sources: The Author; Data from Company Financials, Seeking Alpha, koyfin.com, TIKR.com and Author Estimates

In terms of consensus NTM (next-twelve-month) EV/EBITDA, Bloomin' currently trades at 14.1x, a premium of ~43% to ~9.9x, the average over the past twelve months. Assuming the latter, we suggest an upside of ~29.9%-~41.2% for the stock based on our highly conservative EBITDA forecasts. Meanwhile, in terms of analyst ratings for Bloomin' the "Buy" ratings outnumber the "Hold" ratings by 8 to 6 with no "Sell" ratings. Even though our relative valuation suggests a "Buy", we urge the investors to "Hold" given the near-term risks, as the market turmoil runs its course.

Sliding Sales Threaten Cash Flow Volatility

Bloomin' has seen significant volatility in recent days. From ~$2.0B before the market turmoil in late February, its market cap has dropped by more than three quarters to ~$0.5B, and last week the NTM EV/EBITDA suddenly surged to ~15.0x, a ~43% premium to the past year average. Despite the conservative estimates in our valuation, the investors should exercise caution before making a "Buy" decision

Furthermore, compared to the remaining periods, the company's operating cash flows have been, on average, ~60% lower in the middle two quarters over the past three years. With the outbreak nowhere near the peak, more pressure will be ahead for the company's lean mid-year cash flows as the epidemic drags on. Though our annual estimates suggest a safe level of liquidity and EBITDA, a sharper and sustained fall in revenue could dry up the cash generation and narrow the EBITDA level. With net debt/EBITDA already close to the levels specified in the debt covenants, a further pressure on the ratio could threaten the compliance with covenants.

Conclusion

As the Coronavirus epidemic keeps the public indoors, the casual dining sector is gearing up for a severe sales impact. Despite a comparable level of delivery, Bloomin' has sharply underperformed its peers, given its weak balance sheet. With quarterly dividends suspended and cash balance topped up, the company has no immediate liquidity concerns per our annual estimates. With a modest NTM EV/EBITDA multiple and conservative EBITDA forecasts, the relative valuation suggests a "Buy". However, amid the ongoing outbreak, a sharp and sustained strain in revenue could pressure the lean mid-year cash flows and trigger a debt covenant violation, highlighting the importance of a "wait-and-see" approach until the sales prospects improve.

