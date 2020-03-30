AMD Is Making A Comeback

The semiconductor industry is still high growth and we expect it to continue to give value to investors.

AMD has invested heavily in its tech and we expect this to pay off in the next decade.

Thesis Summary

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) has been manufacturing chips since 1969. Over the past few years, it has lost ground to NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)’s superior tech. However, we believe AMD is catching up and will prove the more profitable investment in the coming decade. We have made a DCF valuation based on our forecasts and determined that the company offers a better return than its competitors.



Company Overview

AMD is a multinational semiconductor company that develops computer processors and related technologies for business and consumer markets. The business has been operating since 1969 and has a long and established track record of profitability. Below we can see the most recent results:



Source: Annual Report

While revenues are up, EPS is down and we cannot say it has been a stellar year for AMD. However, this must be put into context with the overall growth of the semiconductor industry. AMD’s main competitors, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Intel Corporation (INTL) both posted negative YoY revenue growth.

So what exactly happened with the semiconductor industry? As we discussed in our NVIDIA analysis, there are a few reasons for this decline, but overall we consider this to be a short-term thing rather than a structural one. Firstly, it is true that we are seeing a flattening of demand for smartphones and PCs. Secondly, we could also point to the trade uncertainty with China to explain some of the weakness through 2019.

In any case, we see this bad year as a great way of expanding our knowledge of the particular companies that make up the semiconductor industry. We consider it quite a bullish signal that AMD managed to increase its revenue and market share in a year where its main competitors lost ground.



AMD: Value Proposition & Growth Outlook

So what makes AMD different from its competitors? Many investors and consumers might view AMD as the lesser “evolved” cousin of NVIDIA. The latter certainly has by most measures a superior-tech. This is undeniable, its high range GPUs are more powerful than AMD’s. This has served NVIDIA well, especially in the Gaming sector, where competitive players and fanatic consumers are willing to spend anything on top of the line GPUs. But gaming is only one of the segments where we find microchips.

The latest numbers show that it is in fact Data centers and Memory which are driving growth in the sector and likely will continue to do so. Now, there is a difference between the customers in the Gaming sector, who are likely individuals, and those investing in data centers, who are probably businesses. Of course, performance will always be an important metric, but efficiency, in terms of value, is what will drive the decisions of these businesses. This is where AMD has a chance to shine vs NVIDIA. If we look at some of the mid-range products that these companies offer, AMD’s GPUs seem to be more competitively priced. this extent, AMD’s value proposition is to offer better “value” products, in terms of what you pay and what you get.

However, there isn’t even a reason to believe that this will continue for long. AMD has invested heavily in its business and there is a sense that the company is finally catching up in a significant way. The company has recently found some success in developing a more successful Zen architecture. The company is also looking to increase its performance through the AMD Radeon DNA and the AMD Compute, which is designed to accelerate data center compute workloads.

And in the longer-term, AMD is making big strides in supercomputing. Recently, it announced the El Capitan supercomputer at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Which will come online in 2023, El Capitan is expected to deliver more than 2 exaFLOPs of double-precision performance, making it more powerful than today’s 200 fastest supercomputers combined.

Given the advances in technology and demand for extended computing power for data centers, we believe AMD is well-poised to sustain growth in the next few years. Furthermore, we can expect AMD to soon enter other markets, thanks to its competitive Zen structure. AMD is putting Intel under threat in the 5g sector, and recently announced a partnership with Nokia.

In more recent news, AMD announced how its 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ Processors and AMD Radeon Instinct™ MI25 GPUs are working to extend Microsoft Azure’s high-performance cloud offerings. We have already discussed Microsoft and its Cloud segment, which we are quite bullish on, and expect the partnership to continue to bring in strong revenue growth.

To sum up, we believe that AMD might be at a turning point in its trajectory which could take it to become the market leader in the next decade. In any case, the semiconductor industry is sure to continue to deliver high growth thanks to demand from the cloud. memory and data centers.



Valuation

The following valuation is made using a 10-year forecast of free cash flows. We will use the available financial data from the last 10 years and use some more will assume total repayment of the debt as early as possible and a 3.4% growth of cash flows after the forecasted period.

Operating income:

Revenue for AMD is relatively hard to predict following a trend as it has fallen and then risen in a U shape over the last 10 years, with a little over 6.7bn in 2019 compared to just under 6.5bn in 2010. Given the recent upward trend and the company’s high expectation for revenue growth shortly, we can project a fitting polynomial trend that combines exponential growth with a negative linear element which we believe projects a realistic revenue growth for the next 10 years. Below you can see a graph showing actual and forecasted revenue from year 1 (2010) to year 20 (2029). Year 10 (2019) is the last actual figure.

Source: Author's work

Cost of Revenue is estimated to be a linear function of revenue, which would reflect a consistent combination of fixed and variable cost. However, as we did in a recent article about competitors NVDA, we will assume the cost of revenue never falls below 38% of revenue. Below is a scatterplot of the relationship between AMD Revenue and Cost of Revenue from 2010 to 2019.

Source: Author's work

SG&A Expense, although somewhat irregular, has decreased over the years as a percentage of revenue, and we will assume this keeps happening, following a logarithm trend. See below a graph of actual figures from year 1 (2010) to year 10 (2019). Note that the Expense is expressed as a negative figure.

Source: Author's work

R&D Expense has been quite flat if we count it as a percentage of revenue, seemingly driven by it. Using the same system as for the SG&A Expense, we expect it to continue to be near 23% of revenue.

Source: Author's work

Here below is a summary of the forecast for Operating income items. Note that there is a small amount of “other operating expenses” in the statements from 2010 to 2019 that we deemed small enough to omit in this section.

Source: Author's work



Net Assets for Operations:

For the operations side of the balance sheet, we assume that assets for operations are either driven by or driving revenue and liabilities for operations are driven by operating expense. We will consider the cash level small enough to be deemed a necessary balance and include it in the current assets for operations. See below the graphs for the four relations we are describing and the trend lines we use for estimating future levels.





Source: Author's work

Having said that, here is a summary of the 2010-2019 forecast for Net Assets for Operations:

Source: Author's work

Net income, Financing, and Free Cash Flow:

To construct the free cash flow forecast we will use the following assumptions:

Other Expenses will be the average proportion of revenue for the last 10 years, which is about 1.8%. This figure includes mainly unspecified “unusual items”.

Net interest Expense will be calculated as a percentage of outstanding net debt at the end of the previous year, using the average of the last 9 years, which is about 1%.

Income Tax Expense will be calculated as a percentage of EBT, using the average of the last 10 years, which is about 8%.

Cash flows will be used to repay debt until it reaches 0, and after that, they will be considered free cash flows and used to estimate the present value of the stock for given rates of return. See a summary of the data below:

Source: Author's work

If you look at the Balance Sheet summary, you can see that the relatively small amount of debt con is repaid before 2022. Taking the levered free cash, we get the following target prices for a range of discount rates. At a current price of 48, we could be looking at an expected long-term return of around 9%.

Source: Author's work



Takeaway

We believe that given current prices and growth outlook, AMD offers a better return in the semiconductor industry. With an expected return of 9%, we would recommend investing in the company if you are looking to gain exposure to the semiconductor industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.